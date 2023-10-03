AVCTL-I Weekly Update

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 4 1

Maize South 3 1 4 1

Hutchinson 3 1 3 2

Maize 1 2 2 3

Newton 1 2 2 3

Campus 1 2 1 4

Salina South 0 4 0 5

Friday, September 29

Derby 48, Campus 0

Hutchinson 57, Salina South 14

Maize South 47, Maize 0

Newton 26, Ark City 0

Friday, October 6

Hutchinson at Campus

Maize at Derby

Newton at Salina South

Goddard at Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football champion will more than likely be determined in two weeks time when the Maize South Mavericks travel to Derby for a battle between the two teams sitting atop of the standings.

That showdown got clearer this past Friday night when both Derby and Maize South earned victories by more than 40 points against AVCTL I foes.

Derby, which is the only AVCTLI squad that is still undefeated in league action, defeated Campus 48-0 while Maize South won the battle of Maize with a 47-0 victory against Maize High.

Maize South and Derby are both sitting at 4-1 overall. Derby is riding a 4-game winning streak after opening the season suffering a 33-19 loss against Manhattan while Maize South’s lone loss came was a 28-23 defeat against Hutchinson, who Derby defeated 27-17 last week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered a 48-0 loss against Derby this past Friday night and will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Colt volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular with Maize South and Salina South Tuesday evening, but lost both matches, falling 2-0 against both Maize South and Salina South. The Colt soccer team dropped its first AVCTL I match of the season Tuesday, falling 10-2 against Maize South. The Colts got shutout by Hutchinson 2-0 Saturday.

DERBY

The Panther football team scored its fourth straight victory this past Friday night when it defeated Campus 48-0. The Panthers will look for their 5th straight win this Friday night when they play play host to Maize High. … The Lady Panther volleyball team traveled to Hutchinson for an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday evening and lost both matches. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Newton and also lost 2-1 against Hutchinson. The Lady Panthers competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they won one match, defeating Pittsburg 2-1, but lost 5 matches, falling to Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Wichita Trinity, Andover and Andover Central. … The Panther soccer team improved to 8-1 on the season Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 win against Eisenhower. The Panthers scored a 1-0 shutout victory against Maize Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team scored their third victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Salina South 57-14. The Salt Hawks will look to keep the winning streak alive this Friday night when they play at Campus. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular with Derby and Newton Tuesday evening and split the two matches. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Derby 2-1, but lost 2-1 against Newton. The Lady Salt Hawks competed in the Great Bend tournament Saturday where they defeated Newton, Liberal and Wichita Southeast but lost to Great Bend. … The Salt Hawk soccer team played host to Maize Tuesday in the AVCTL I opener for each team. Both teams scored 1 goal in regulation and nothing else as they finished with a 1-1 tie. The Salt Hawks scored a 2-0 shutout against Campus Saturday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday night when they lost the battle of Maize, falling 47-0 against Maize South. The Eagles will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Derby. … The Eagle soccer team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday for the AVCTL I opener for each team. Both teams scored 1 goal in regulation and neither team found the goal again and the match finished in a 1-1 tie. The Eagles met up with Derby on the pitch Thursday and got shutout 1-0 by the Panthers.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team scored its fourth win of the season this past Friday night when they won the battle of Maize with a 47-0 victory against Maize High. The Mavericks will look for their 5th win of the season next Friday night when they step outside of AVCTL I play and take on Goddard. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team traveled to Campus High School Tuesday evening for an AVCTL I triangular and swept both matches. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 2-0 and Salina South by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Mavericks competed in the Ottawa tournament Saturday where they defeated Tonganoxie, Ottawa and Louisburg, but lost to Bishop Miege. … The Maverick soccer team won its AVCTL I opener Tuesday when it scored a 10-2 victory against Campus. The Mavericks scored a 4-0 shutout against Salina South on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team stepped outside of AVCTL I play this past Friday night and scored their second win of the year, defeating Arkansas City 26-0. The Railers will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Railer volleyball team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday evening for an AVCTL I triangular and won both matches by 2-1 counts. The Lady Railers defeated Hutchinson 2-1 and Derby by the same 2-1 count. The Lady Railers competed in the Great Bend tournament Saturday where they defeated Liberal and Wichita Southeast but lost to Great Bend and Hutchinson. … The Railer soccer team improved to 8-0 on the season Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout victory at Salina South. The Railers scored a 6-0 shutout against Salina Central Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its 5th loss of the 2023 season Friday night when they lost 57-14 against Hutchinson. The Cougars will continue their search for that first victory this Friday night when they play host to Newton. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team traveled to Campus High School Tuesday evening for an AVCTL I triangular and split its two matches. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Maize South. The Lady Cougars earned their 9th victory of the season Thursday night when they traveled to Hays for a non-conference quadrangular. The Lady Cougars were able to defeat Norton 2-1, but lost to Hays and Abilene, both losses were by 2-1 counts. … The Cougar soccer team played host to undefeated Newton Tuesday and got shutout 3-0. The Cougars got shutout again on Thursday, falling 4-0 against Maize South.