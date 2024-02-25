AVCTL-I Weekly Update

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 11 1 19 1

Derby 11 1 17 3

Salina South 7 5 11 9

Hutchinson 7 5 11 9

Maize 4 8 7 13

Newton 2 10 3 17

Campus 0 12 0 19

Monday, February 19

Derby 70, Newton 25

Tuesday, February 20

Maize South 82, Campus 15

Derby 62, Hutchinson 46

Maize 39, Newton 27

Valley Center 46, Salina South 30

Friday, February 23

Derby 51, Maize 28

Hutchinson 63, Newton 28

Maize South 43, Salina South 19

Salina Central 55, Campus 18

Tuesday, February 27

Free State at Derby

Maize at Wichita East

Wednesday, February 28

Hutchinson at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Arkansas City at Maize South

Salina South at Valley Center

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 20 0

Derby 9 3 14 6

Hutchinson 7 5 14 6

Maize 7 5 12 8

Campus 5 7 10 10

Salina South 2 10 3 17

Newton 0 12 2 18

Monday, February 19

Derby 66, Newton 28

Tuesday, February 20

Maize South 69, Campus 33

Derby 65, Hutchinson 60 OT

Maize 57, Newton 43

Valley Center 77, Salina South 58

Friday, February 23

Derby 57, Maize 53

Hutchinson 73, Newton 36

Maize South 76, Salina South 53

Campus 81, Salina Central 63

Tuesday, February 27

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Maize South

Wednesday, February 28

Garden City at Campus

Dodge City at Derby

Wichita West at Maize

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 Kansas high school postseason continued this past week with the completion of the state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I was led in the boys’ state wrestling tournament by Maize and Derby, who placed 4th and 5th in Class 6A with 155 points and one individual champion for the Eagles and 102 points and one individual champion. The Newton Railers finished in 4th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 110 points.

The AVCTL I had two individual champions as Maize High also claimed an individual state championship in the Class 6A state tournament.

The AVCTL I had two individual girls’ wrestling champions, one from Derby and one from Maize South with the Lady Panthers finishing in 6th place at the state meet to lead the AVCTL I girls’ teams.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 82-15 against Maize South Tuesday. The Lady Colts lost 55-18 against Salina Central Friday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost to Maize South 69-33 Tuesday. The Colts lost 81-63 against Salina Central Friday. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished in 31st place in the Class 6A state tournament with 4 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team earned a 70-25 victory against Newton Monday. The Lady Panthers defeated Hutchinson 62-46 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Maize 51-28 Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 66-28 Monday. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 65-60 in overtime Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Maize 57-53 Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 6th place in the 6-5A state tournament with 71 points and one individual champion. … The Panther wrestling team finished in 5th place with 102 points and one individual champion in the Class 6A state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 62-46 against Derby Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Newton 63-28 Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 65-60 in overtime Tuesday against Derby. The Salt Hawks defeated Newton 73-36 Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 53 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Newton 39-27 Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 51-28 against Derby Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 57-43 Tuesday. The Eagles lost 57-53 against Derby Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished in 34th place in the Class 6-5A state tournament with 18 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 155 points and one individual champion in the Class 6A state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Campus 82-15 Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Salina South 43-19 Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 69-33 Tuesday. The Mavericks defeated Salina South 76-53 Friday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished in 26th place with 30 points in the Class 6-5A state wrestling tournament and had one individual champion. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 17th place with 41 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 70-25 Monday night against Derby. The Lady Railers lost 39-27 against Maize Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 63-28 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 66-28 against Derby Monday. The Railers lost 57-43 against Maize Tuesday. The Railers lost 73-36 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 16th place with 54 points in the Class 6-5A state tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 110 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 46-30 Tuesday against Valley Center. The Lady Cougars lost 43-19 against Maize South Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 57-48 Tuesday against Valley Center. The Cougars lost 76-53 against Maize South Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 45th place with 3 points in the Class 6-5A state wrestling tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 31st place with 5 points in the Class 5A state tournament.