AVCTL-I Weekly Update

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 4 1

Maize South 3 1 5 1

Salina South 2 1 5 1

Newton 1 1 1 5

Hutchinson 1 2 4 2

Maize 1 2 1 5

Campus 0 3 0 5

Saturday, January 6

Maize South 46, Hutchinson 30

Tuesday, January 9

Campus at Salina South

Derby at Newton

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Valley Center

Friday, January 12

Maize South at Campus

Wichita Southeast at Derby

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Newton at Maize

Andover at Salina South

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 4 0 6 0

Hutchinson 2 1 5 1

Campus 2 1 4 1

Derby 1 1 2 3

Maize 1 2 3 3

Newton 0 2 1 4

Salina South 0 3 0 6

Saturday, January 6

Maize South 64, Hutchinson 37

Tuesday, January 9

Campus at Salina South

Derby at Newton

Maize at Hutchinson

Maize South at Valley Center

Friday, January 12

Maize South at Campus

Wichita Southeast at Derby

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Newton at Maize

Andover at Salina South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature won most of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I’s opening night of 2024 baseball Friday night, but the Maize South basketball teams waited until Mother Nature had her fun and turned the tables against Hutchinson Saturday night for the main AVCTL I basketball victories in the opening week of 2024 action.

The AVCTL I had four games slated to be played Friday, January 5, but Mother Nature had other ideas and hit most of Kansas with a snowstorm, which postponed all four games.

Hutchinson and Maize South were scheduled for an AVCTL I showdown Friday night, but snow postponed the showdown 24 hours to Saturday night and the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks used that extra 24 hours to sharpen things and swept Hutchinson in both games.

The boys’ game was a battle between the top two teams in the AVCTL I at this point in the season and the Maverick boys emerged with a 64-37 victory.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Derby Friday night but the game got postponed until January 22. The Lady Colt wrestling team finished in 7th place Saturday at Wichita North with 95 points. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place with 48 points Saturday in the Derby tournament.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams were scheduled to play at Campus Friday night but snow postpones those game until January 22. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Arkansas City Thursday night 60-9. The Lady Panthers won the Wichita North tournament Saturday with 204 points. … The Panther boys’ wresting team defeated Arkansas City Thursday night 45-22. The Panthers hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished 4th with 158 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawks dropped a 46-30 contest against Maize South Saturday night in a game that was postponed due to snow from Friday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night when they lost 64-37 against Maize South in a game that was postponed due to snow from Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team traveled to Salina South Thursday night for an AVCTL I triangular and dropped both matches, falling 48-30 against Salina South and 48-17 against Newton. The Lady Salt Hawks finished in 9th place Saturday in the Dodge City tournament with 65 points. The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place Saturday in Dodge City with 60 points.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams were scheduled to play at Andover Central Friday night but those games were postponed due to weather. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team won the Derby tournament Saturday with 227 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team won an AVCTL I showdown against Hutchinson Saturday night, in a game that was postponed from Friday. The Lady Mavericks won 46-30 to improve to 5-1 on the season. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Saturday night 64-37 to improve to 6-0, 4-0 on the season. … The Mavericks boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place Saturday in the Augusta tournament with 147 points.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams were scheduled to play at Salina South Friday night, but snow postponed those games until January 23. … The Lady Railer wrestling team traveled to Salina South for an AVCTL I triangular Thursday night and split its two matches as the Lady Railers lost 57-24 against Newton but defeated Hutchinson 48-17. The Lady Railers finished 6th at Wichita North Saturday with 111 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished 5th Saturday at the Derby tournament with 142 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Newton Friday night but those games got postponed due to snow and are rescheduled for January 23. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team hosted an AVCTL I triangular Thursday night and swept through both its matches as the Lady Cougars defeated Hutchinson 48-30 and won 57-24 against Newton. The Lady Cougars won their own tournament Saturday with 152.5 points. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 50.5 points.