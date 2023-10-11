AVCTL-I Weekly Update

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 4 0 5 1

Hutchinson 4 1 4 2

Maize South 3 1 5 1

Newton 2 2 3 3

Maize 1 3 2 4

Campus 1 3 1 5

Salina South 0 5 0 6

Friday, October 6

Derby 35, Maize 21

Hutchinson 49, Campus 21

Newton 34, Salina South 14

Maize South 42, Goddard 21

Friday, October 13

Campus at Newton

Maize South at Derby

Maize at Hutchinson

Salina South at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Derby Panther football team took another step towards winning the 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I championship Friday night with a 35-21 victory against Maize.

The Panthers are the only AVCTL I team which is still undefeated in league play, they already have defeated Hutchinson this season, which is the Salt Hawks only league loss and will play host to Maize South, which is the only other AVCTL I team with one league defeat this season.

Maize South’s loss came in week 3 against Hutchinson. The other four teams in the AVCTL I have .500 or below league records. A victory against the Jaguars will seal the 2023 league championship for Derby with one week remaining in the regular season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colts football team suffered their third straight defeat Friday night, falling 49-21 against Hutchinson. The Colts will look to end the 3-game skid this Friday night when they play at Newton. … The Lady Colt volleyball team played a non-conference triangular at Eisenhower Tuesday night where they split their two matches. The Lady Colts topped Great Bend 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Colt soccer team played host to Maize Tuesday, but dropped the AVCTL I match 4-0.

DERBY

The Panther football team earned its fifth straight win Friday night with a 49-21 victory against Maize. The Panthers have won five straight games after opening the season suffering a 33-19 loss at Manhattan. The Panthers will look for their 6th straight win this Friday night when they play host to Maize South, where a win will seal the AVCTL I league crown for the Panthers. The Lady Panther volleyball team traveled to Salin South Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular and got swept, falling to Newton 2-1 and Salina South 2-1. The Lady Panthers competed in the Manhattan tournament Saturday where they won 1 of their 5 matches. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Washburn Rural to open the tournament, lost 2-0 against Olathe East before defeating Topeka High 2-1 for their lone victory. The Lady Panthers closed the tournament by falling 2-0 against Manhattan and 2-1 against Shawnee Heights. … The Panther soccer team played host to Newton in an AVCTL I match Tuesday afternoon and scored a 4-0 shutout victory. The Panthers played host to Maize South Thursday and won 3-2.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team improved to 4-2, 4-1 on the season Friday night with a 49-21 victory against Campus. The Salt Hawks will look for their third straight win this Friday night when they play host to Maize High. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team traveled to Maize South Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular and got swept in both matches, falling to Maize High 2-0 and also falling to Maize South by the same 2-0 count. … The Salt Hawk soccer team played host to Salina South Tuesday afternoon in an AVCTL I match and suffered a 3-2 loss in overtime. The Salt Hawks were back in action against Arkansas City Thursday and scored a 6-2 victory.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team fell to 2-4, 1-3 on the season Friday night when they lost 35-21 against Derby. The Eagles will look to rebound this Friday night when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team traveled across town to Maize South Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular and split the two matches. The Lady Eagles topped Hutchinson 2-0 but lost to cross-town rival Maize South by the same 2-0 count. … The Eagle soccer team traveled to Campus Tuesday afternoon for an AVCTL I match and scored a 4-0 shutout. The Eagles played Salina South Thursday and despite forcing the game into overtime, the Eagles lost 3-2 in overtime against the Cougars.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team stepped outside of league play Friday night and scored a 42-21 victory against Goddard. The Mavericks improved their record to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in AVCTL I play and will look for their 4th straight win this Friday night when they play at Derby. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night and swept both matches, defeating both Maize High and Hutchinson by the same 2-0 counts. The Lady Mavericks traveled to Salina South Thursday night for a non-conference triangular with Manhattan and swept both matches, defeating Salina South 2-0 and topping Manhattan 2-1. … The Maverick soccer team played host to Andover Central Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference match and emerged with a 3-0 victory. The Mavericks traveled to Derby Thursday and dropped a 3-2 match.

NEWTON

The Railer football team earned its second straight win Friday night when they defeated Salina South 34-14. The win even’s the Railer record at 3-3 on the season and they will look to move above .500 this Friday night when they play host to Campus. … The Lady Railer volleyball team traveled to Salina South Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular and swept both matches, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Derby 2-1. … The Railer soccer team traveled to Derby Tuesday afternoon for an AVCTL I match and suffered a 4-0 defeat.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team dropped its sixth straight contest to open the season Friday night, falling 34-14 against Newton. The Cougars will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play outside of league play and travel to Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night and split the two matches as they defeated Derby 2-1, but dropped a 2-0 match against Newton. The Lady Cougars played host to a non-conference triangular Thursday night and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Manhattan. The Lady Cougars traveled to McPherson for a tournament Saturday where they went 3-2 with 2-0 victories against Garden Plain, Goddard and Wichita Heights and 2-0 defeats against McPherson and Garden City. … The Cougar soccer team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday afternoon for an AVCTL I match and scored a 3-2 win in overtime. The Cougars repeated the feat Thursday when they needed overtime again, this time as they scored another 3-2 victory in overtime against Maize.