AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 2 0 3 0

Maize 1 0 3 0

Derby 1 0 2 1

Maize South 1 1 2 1

Campus 1 1 1 2

Newton 0 2 0 3

Salina South 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 16

Campus 56, Salina South 41

Derby 45, Bishop Carroll 38

Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21

Maize 49, Newton 0

Friday, September 23

Campus at Valley Center

Hutchinson at Derby

Salina South at Maize

Newton at Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 football standings in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 league have some highs and lows after three weeks of the season.

Hutchinson High School and Maize High School are the ones experiencing the

Maize and Derby also still stand with unblemished AVCTL 1 records, but those two will meet up on the field on October 7, so at least one of those two teams will not make it through the entire league schedule undefeated.

CAMPUS

The Colt football team picked up its first victory of 2022 this past Friday night when they played host to Salina South and earned a 56-41 victory, as the Cougars are still searching for their initial win in 2022. The Colts, meanwhile, will look to put together a winning streak this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Colts volleyball team saw their seasonal record drop to 1-10 on the season as they lost both matches of an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-0 to both Maize High School and Newton. … The Colts soccer team earned its second victory of the season Tuesday afternoon when they kicked their way to a 3-1 win over Arkansas City. The Colts now stand with a 2-3 record overall.

DERBY

The Panther football team stepped outside of AVCTL 1 action this past Friday night as they played at Bishop Carroll, but the Panthers still earned a 45-38 victory. The Panthers will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they get back into AVCTL 1 action and play host to Hutchinson High School. … The Lady Panther volleyball team hosted both Hutchinson and Salina South, lost 3-1 to Hutchinson, but came back to defeat Salina South 2-0. Saturday the Lady Panthers competed at the Maize tournament. … The Panther soccer team kicked its record to 5-1 on Tuesday when they traveled to Valley Center and came home after shutting out the Hornets 2-0.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team kept its undefeated season intact this past Friday night when they played host to Maize South High School and earned a 35-21 victory. The Salthawks will look to make it 4-0 this Friday night when they play at Derby High School. … The Lady Salthawks improved to 10-1, 5-0 on Tuesday night when they swept a home triangular against Derby and Salina South, winning both matches 2-0. On Saturday, the Lady Salthawks competed in the Maize tournament where they went 4-1 on the day, defeating Maize, Derby, Eisenhower and Valley Center, but falling in a 2-1 match against Kapaun Mt. Carmel as the Lady Salthakws suffered only their 2nd loss of the season and fell to 14-2 overall. … The Salthawk soccer team defeated Salina Central 4-0 Tuesday night and but weren’t able to build on a winning streak as they dropped a 4-2 match against Andover Central on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night, as well as earning their initial AVCTL 1 victory with a 49-0 shutout win over Newton on the Eagles’ home turf. The Eagles will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Salina South, which is still searching for its first victory of the 2022 season. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team improved to 7-5, 4-2 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an AVCTL 1 triangular at Campus with Newton. The Maize volleyball team beat Campus 2-0, and needed 3 games to knock off Newton 2-1. The Lady Eagles volleyball team also hosted a tournament on Saturday where they went 2-4 on the day, as they opened the tournament defeating Newton 2-1, but lost in their 2nd match 2-0 against Valley Center. The Lady Eagles defeated Derby 2-0 in their third match, but closed out the tournament with three straight losses, falling to Eisenhower, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Hutchinson, all but 2-0 scores. … The Eagles soccer team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Tuesday night when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the feet of Andover Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team got knocked from the unbeatens this past Friday night when they suffered a 35-21 loss at Hutchinson. The Mavericks will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Newton. … The Maverick volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament on Saturday. … The Maize South soccer team shut out Goddard-Eisenhower on Tuesday 2-0, to earn their fifth straight victory to open the 2022 season. The Mavericks were back in action on Thursday when they played at Great Bend where they scored their 6th victory of the season, topping he Panthers 7-0.

NEWTON

The Railers football team is still searching for their initial victory of the 2022 season after suffering a 49-0 defeat at Maize this past Friday night. The Railers will continue that search this Friday night when they play at Maize South High School. … The Lady Railer volleyball team split an AVCTL 1 triangular at Campus Tuesday night, falling 2-1 against Maize, but defeating Campus 2-0. The Lady Riaders were in action Saturday in the Maize tournament. … The Railer soccer team got back on the winning side of things Thursday when they were able to earn a 4-3 victory at Andover.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars football team is still searching for their initial victory of the 2022 season after suffering a 56-41 defeat at Campus this past Friday night. The Cougars will continue the search for that first win this Friday night when they play at Maize High School. … The Lady Cougars volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular at Hutchinson Tuesday night, falling 2-1 against Derby and losing 2-0 against Hutchinson. The Lady Cougars got back into action Thursday night at Topeka West where they split a triangular, falling 2-0 against Topeka West but earning a 2-0 victory over Emporia. … The Cougars soccer team dropped a 4-3 match against Goddard in overtime Tuesday night, to fall to 3-2 on the season and got right back into action on Thursday when they traveled to McPherson where they scored a 3-0 shutout to increase their seasonal record to 4-2 on the ye