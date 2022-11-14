Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 35 ° | Lo: 30 °

AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

Christian D OrrNovember 14, 2022

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Maize                    6              0                              11           0

Derby                    5              1                              9              2

Hutchinson         4              2                              8              3

Maize South       3              3                              4              5

Newton                2              4                              3              6

Campus                1              5                              1              8

Salina South       0              6                              0              9

November 11

Maize 21, Hutchinson 14

Derby 36, Washburn Rural 21

November 18

Hays at Maize

Derby at Manhattan

 

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 is down to just two teams remaining the 2022 fall season and the reduction of one of the three teams remaining going into last week is because of an AVCTL 1 rival.

The Maize Eagles and Hutchinson Salthawks football teams were locked up in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A football playoffs. The Eagles were able to score a 21-14 victory to remain undefeated on the season, to earn a berth in this week’s sub-state championship game and bring to a close the Salthawk 2022 season.

The Derby Panther football team is the other AVCTL 1 team joining Maize still alive in the football playoffs as the Panthers are one division up and scored a 36-21 victory over Washburn Rural to advanced to the Class 6A sub-state playoff round.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. …  The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 12-24 record. …  The Colt soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

DERBY

The Panthers football team improved to 9-2 on the season this past week after a 36-21 victory over Washburn Rural in the Class 6A quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Panthers will play Manhattan in this week’s sub-state championship game. It will be a shot at redemption for the Panthers who opened the 2022 season suffering a 25-23 loss against Manhattan. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 16-23 record. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 14-5 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthakw football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they lost 21-14 against Maize in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Salthawks finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record. … The Lady Salthawk volleyball team finished the season with a 32-9 record after earning third place in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament. … The Salthawk soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team scored a 21-14 victory over AVCTL 1 rival Hutchinson this past Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles now advance to the sub-state round where they will play host to Hays High School this Friday night. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-18 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 12-6 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 31-7 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Maverick soccer team won the 2022 Class 5A state championship after compiling an undefeated 20-0 record.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Railroader volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 23-17 record. … The Railroaders soccer team kicked their way to a 4th place finish in Class 5A in 2022.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2022 season with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 14-24 record. … The Cougar soccer team finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Cats Remain on Road to Take on WVU

Game 11 19/19/17 K-State at nr/nr/nr West Virginia Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Kickoff: ...

November 14, 2022 Comments

Big 12 Announces Week 11 Football H...

Sports News

November 14, 2022

PAUL HOOVER NAMED ROYALS BENCH COAC...

Sports News

November 14, 2022

K-State’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Ne...

Sports News

November 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Deer-Vehicle Collisions I...
November 14, 2022Comments
Driver Leads Police on Qu...
November 14, 2022Comments
Two Killed in Wrong Way C...
November 13, 2022Comments
Eisenhower Event to Highl...
November 13, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra