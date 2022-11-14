AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 11 0

Derby 5 1 9 2

Hutchinson 4 2 8 3

Maize South 3 3 4 5

Newton 2 4 3 6

Campus 1 5 1 8

Salina South 0 6 0 9

November 11

Maize 21, Hutchinson 14

Derby 36, Washburn Rural 21

November 18

Hays at Maize

Derby at Manhattan

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 is down to just two teams remaining the 2022 fall season and the reduction of one of the three teams remaining going into last week is because of an AVCTL 1 rival.

The Maize Eagles and Hutchinson Salthawks football teams were locked up in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A football playoffs. The Eagles were able to score a 21-14 victory to remain undefeated on the season, to earn a berth in this week’s sub-state championship game and bring to a close the Salthawk 2022 season.

The Derby Panther football team is the other AVCTL 1 team joining Maize still alive in the football playoffs as the Panthers are one division up and scored a 36-21 victory over Washburn Rural to advanced to the Class 6A sub-state playoff round.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 12-24 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

DERBY

The Panthers football team improved to 9-2 on the season this past week after a 36-21 victory over Washburn Rural in the Class 6A quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Panthers will play Manhattan in this week’s sub-state championship game. It will be a shot at redemption for the Panthers who opened the 2022 season suffering a 25-23 loss against Manhattan. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 16-23 record. … The Panther soccer team finished the season with a 14-5 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthakw football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they lost 21-14 against Maize in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Salthawks finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record. … The Lady Salthawk volleyball team finished the season with a 32-9 record after earning third place in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament. … The Salthawk soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team scored a 21-14 victory over AVCTL 1 rival Hutchinson this past Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles now advance to the sub-state round where they will play host to Hays High School this Friday night. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-18 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 12-6 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 31-7 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Maverick soccer team won the 2022 Class 5A state championship after compiling an undefeated 20-0 record.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Railroader volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 23-17 record. … The Railroaders soccer team kicked their way to a 4th place finish in Class 5A in 2022.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2022 season with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 14-24 record. … The Cougar soccer team finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record.