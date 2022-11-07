Salina, KS

AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

KSAL StaffNovember 7, 2022

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Maize                    6              0                              10           0

Derby                    5              1                              8              2

Hutchinson         4              2                              8              2

Maize South       3              3                              4              5

Newton                2              4                              3              6

Campus                1              5                              1              8

Salina South       0              6                              0              9

Derby 76, Lawrence 28

Hutchinson 14, Bishop Carroll 7

Maize 43, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

November 11

Hutchinson at Maize

Washburn Rural at Derby

 

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 has won its first state title during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Maize South Jaguar soccer team laid that claim this past Saturday when the Jaguars defeated Blue Valley Southwest 3-1 in the Class 5A state championship match.

The Newton Railroader soccer team also competed in the Class 5A soccer final four, but finished fourth after losing its semifinal match 3-1 against Blue Valley Southwest and then also lost 3-1 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the consolation finals on Saturday.

The AVCTL 1 has three football teams still alive in the postseason after two rounds and the league is guaranteed to have at least 1 team advance this Friday night as they have Hutchinson and Maize meeting up in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. …  The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 12-24 record. …  The Colt soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 76-28 victory over Lawrence this past Friday night. The Panthers will meet up with Washburn Rural in the quarterfinals this Friday night. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 16-23 record. … The Panther soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Tuesday when they suffered a 3-2 loss against Washburn Rural in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-5 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team earned its 8th victory of 2022 this past Friday night when they scored a 14-7 victory over Bishop Carroll. The Salthawks will meet up with AVCTL 1 rival Maize this Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Salthawk volleyball team finished the season with a 32-9 record after earning third place in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament. … The Salthawk soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 record.

MAIZE

The Eagles football team remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they scored a 44-14 victory over Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Eagles will play AVCTL 1 rival Hutchinson this Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-18 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 12-6 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 31-7 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Maverick soccer team kicked its way into the Class 5A state’s final four teams with a 2-1 victory over Andover on Tuesday. The Mavericks then kicked their way to the Class 5A state championship on the weekend when they scored a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in the semifinals and followed that with a 3-0 victory over Blue Valley Southwest in the state championship game on Saturday.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Railroader volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 23-17 record. … The Railroaders soccer team kicked their way into the Class 6A semifinals on Tuesday when they earned a 2-1 victory over Goddard High School. The Railers, however, were unable to score wins in either of their final two matches of the season as they lost 3-1 to Blue Valley Southwest in the semifinals on Friday and lost 3-1 to St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in the consolation finals.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2022 season with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 14-24 record. … The Cougar soccer team finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Sports News

Colvin Bringing Exhibit t...
November 6, 2022Comments
Mobility Week Free Public...
November 6, 2022Comments
Fall Leaf Collection Begi...
November 6, 2022Comments
Utah Man Hurt in Crash Ne...
November 6, 2022Comments

