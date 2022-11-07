AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 10 0

Derby 5 1 8 2

Hutchinson 4 2 8 2

Maize South 3 3 4 5

Newton 2 4 3 6

Campus 1 5 1 8

Salina South 0 6 0 9

Derby 76, Lawrence 28

Hutchinson 14, Bishop Carroll 7

Maize 43, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

November 11

Hutchinson at Maize

Washburn Rural at Derby

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 has won its first state title during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Maize South Jaguar soccer team laid that claim this past Saturday when the Jaguars defeated Blue Valley Southwest 3-1 in the Class 5A state championship match.

The Newton Railroader soccer team also competed in the Class 5A soccer final four, but finished fourth after losing its semifinal match 3-1 against Blue Valley Southwest and then also lost 3-1 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the consolation finals on Saturday.

The AVCTL 1 has three football teams still alive in the postseason after two rounds and the league is guaranteed to have at least 1 team advance this Friday night as they have Hutchinson and Maize meeting up in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished the 2022 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 12-24 record. … The Colt soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 76-28 victory over Lawrence this past Friday night. The Panthers will meet up with Washburn Rural in the quarterfinals this Friday night. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 16-23 record. … The Panther soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Tuesday when they suffered a 3-2 loss against Washburn Rural in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-5 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team earned its 8th victory of 2022 this past Friday night when they scored a 14-7 victory over Bishop Carroll. The Salthawks will meet up with AVCTL 1 rival Maize this Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Salthawk volleyball team finished the season with a 32-9 record after earning third place in the Class 5A state volleyball tournament. … The Salthawk soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 6-10 record.

MAIZE

The Eagles football team remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they scored a 44-14 victory over Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Eagles will play AVCTL 1 rival Hutchinson this Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the 2022 season with an 18-18 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 12-6 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team finished the 2022 season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 31-7 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Maverick soccer team kicked its way into the Class 5A state’s final four teams with a 2-1 victory over Andover on Tuesday. The Mavericks then kicked their way to the Class 5A state championship on the weekend when they scored a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in the semifinals and followed that with a 3-0 victory over Blue Valley Southwest in the state championship game on Saturday.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Railroader volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 23-17 record. … The Railroaders soccer team kicked their way into the Class 6A semifinals on Tuesday when they earned a 2-1 victory over Goddard High School. The Railers, however, were unable to score wins in either of their final two matches of the season as they lost 3-1 to Blue Valley Southwest in the semifinals on Friday and lost 3-1 to St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in the consolation finals.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished the 2022 season with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 14-24 record. … The Cougar soccer team finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record.