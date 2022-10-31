AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9

October 28

Derby 69, Topeka High 12

Hutchinson 35, Liberal 7

Maize 63, Salina South 0

Valley Center 37, Maize South 24

Garden City 35, Campus 14

Bishop Carroll 38, Newton 17

November 4

Lawrence at Derby

Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Maize

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 still has three football teams alive after the first week of the 2022 playoffs and the AVCTL 1 has three soccer teams remaining as the playoffs proceed into the quarterfinal round this week.

The AVCTL 1 also had a pair of teams qualify for the state tournament in volleyball, with Hutchinson High School earning a 3rdÂ place finish in Class 5a.

Derby, Hutchinson and Maize have advanced to the 2ndÂ round of their respective football playoff brackets while Derby, Maize South and Newton High Schools had their soccer teams advance to the quarterfinal round of their respective playoff brackets.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team saw its 2022 season come to an end Friday night after they suffered a 35-14 loss against Garden City. The Colts finished the season with a 1-8 record. â€¦ The Colt soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday after two post-season matches. The Colts were able to defeat Wichita Heights 2-1 on Monday in the play-in game, but turned around and got eliminated by Dodge City 10-0 on Tuesday to see their season come to an end after a 6-11-1 campaign.

DERBY

The Panther football team advanced to the 2ndÂ round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 69-12 victory over Topeka High in the opening round. The Panthers will host Lawrence High School in the 2ndÂ round this Friday night. â€¦ The Panther soccer team won its Class 6A playoff opener on Tuesday, scoring a 4-1 victory over Junction City, which propelled the Panthers into the sub-state championship game on Friday against Garden City, who the Panthers defeated 2-0, giving them a Class 6A regional championship and a date this Tuesday against Washburn Rural in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawks football team advanced to the 2ndÂ round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 35-7 victory over Liberal this past Friday night. Hutchinson will play host to Bishop Carroll this Friday night in the second round. â€¦ The Lady Salthawk earned a 3rdÂ place finish this past weekend at the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Salthawks went 2-1 in the pool play, defeating Andover Central 2-1 and topping Bishop Carroll 2-0, but falling 2-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas. The 2-1 record earned them a spot in the semifinals where they met up with St. James Academy and were able to force the match to three games before falling 2-1. The Lady Salthawks then met up with Topeka Seaman in the Class 5A consolation finals and won a 2-0 match to finish their 2022 season with a 32-9 record as the 3rdÂ place team in Class 5A. â€¦ The Salthawk soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end after a 6-11 campaign as they lost a 4-3 match in overtime against Goddard.

MAIZE

The Eagles football team eliminated fellow AVCTL 1 foe, Salina South, with a 63-0 victory this past Friday night. The Eagles will now host Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the 2ndÂ round of the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night. â€¦ The Eagle soccer team played its way into the regional championship match on Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 win in double overtime against Salina South. The Eagles met up with Newton on Friday in the regional championship match, but saw their season come to an end after a 3-2 loss in overtime.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 37-24 defeat against Valley Center in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mavericks finished 2022 with a 4-5 record. â€¦ The Lady Maverick volleyball team saw their 2022 season come to an end just shy of earning a trophy at the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks opened pool play Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Topeka Seaman, but that was the only victory they managed at the state tournament as they followed with 2-0 losses against Lansing and St. James Academy to see their 2022 season come to an end with a 31-7 record. â€¦ The Mavericks soccer team played their way into the Class 5A regional championship match on Tuesday when they kicked their way to a 10-0 victory over Salina Central in the opening round, which propelled them into Fridayâ€™s regional championship match against Kapaun Mr. Carmel, which they won 6-1, advancing the Maize South soccer team to the quarterfinal round on Tuesday where they will play Andover.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team saw their 2022 football season come to an end this past Friday night when they lost 38-17 against Bishop Carroll. Newton finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 overall record. â€¦ The Railroader soccer team scored an 8-0 victory over Topeka West on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament which propelled them into the championship match against Maize on Friday and the Railers were able to score a 3-2 victory in overtime over the Eagles sending them into quarterfinal round this Tuesday against Goddard.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars football team failed in their final attempt to score a victory in 2022 as they lost 63-0 against Maize High School in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Cougars finished the season 0-9. â€¦ The Cougar soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end after an 8-9 campaign as they needed double overtime in their opening match against Maize in the Class 5A regionals, but the Cougars still lost 3-2 to see their season come to an end.