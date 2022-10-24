AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 8 0

Derby 5 1 6 2

Hutchinson 4 2 6 2

Maize South 3 3 4 4

Newton 2 4 3 5

Campus 1 5 1 7

Salina South 0 6 0 8

October 21

Maize 59, Campus 14

Derby 49, Newton 20

Hutchinson 28, Andover 6

Maize South 56, Salina South 27

October 28

Maize South at Valley Center

Campus at Garden City

Topeka High at Derby

Liberal at Hutchinson

Salina South at Maize

Newton at Bishop Carroll

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Maize High School Eagle football team sealed up the 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 football championship this past week when it closed out the regular season with a 59-34 victory over Campus to secure an undefeated AVCTL 1 record.

The Eagles are the lone AVCTL 1 team that will begin the playoff push this Friday night with an undefeated mark. In volleyball, the AVCTL 1 had a pair of teams win their respective sub-state tournaments to advance to this week’s state tournaments as the spikers from Hutchinson and Maize South High School will see their volleyball seasons progress to the final week this week in their respective state tournaments.

Across the league the soccer teams are preparing for the postseason to begin this week.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team concluded the 2022 regular season falling 59-34 against AVCTL 1 champion Maize this past Friday night. This week the Colts will open their 6A playoff run at Garden City. … The Lady Colt volleyball team opened play in the 6A sub-state tournament at Liberal with a 2-1 win over Wichita North, but lost in the next round, falling 2-0 to Liberal. The Lady Colts closed out the regular season on Tuesday traveling to Andover for a non-league triangular with Newton where they lost both matches. The Lady Colts got defeated by Andover 2-0 and lost to Newton 2-1. They then competed in the sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Colt soccer team closed out the regular season this past week suffering a pair of losses as they lost 1-0 against Buhler on Monday and then dropped a 2-0 match against Derby on Thursday. The Colts will play Wichita Heights on Monday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament.

DERBY

The Panther football team closed the 2022 regular season with a 49-20 victory over Manhattan and will take a 6-2 record into the Class 6A playoffs this Friday night when they host Topeka High in the opening round. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team closed out the regular season on Tuesday when they traveled to Arkansas City for a non-league triangular with Andover Central and split the two matches. The Lady Panthers defeated Arkansas City 2-1, but fell to Andover Central 2-0 to send them into Saturday’s sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers only lasted one match in the Washburn Rural sub-state tournament as they faced Manhattan in the opening round, but dropped a 2-1 match. … The Panthers soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season with back-to-back wins as they scored a 2-1 victory over Salina South on Tuesday and closed the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Campus on Thursday. The Panthers will play Junction City in the opening round of sub-state on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team closed out the 2022 regular season with a 28-6 victory over Andover this past Friday night and will take a 6-2 record into the playoffs this Friday night when they open by hosting Liberal High School. … The Lady Salthawk volleyball team closed out its regular season this past Tuesday when they hosted AVCTL 1 rival Maize in a best of 5 single match, which they won 3-0. As they took momentum into Saturday’s sub-state tournament where they picked another pair of victories to push their seasonal record to 27-5 and qualify for this week’s Class 5A state tournament. … The Salthawk soccer team dropped its final two matches of the 2022 regular season this past week as they opened this last week on Tuesday when they dropped a 6-1 match against Maize South and closed the regular season Thursday with a 3-0 defeat at the feet of Newton. The Salthawks have been paired against Great Bend in the first round of the sub-state tournament.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team wrapped up its undefeated 2022 regular season this past Friday night when they defeated Campus 59-34 to wrap up the 2022 AVCTL 1 football title. The Eagles will begin play in the playoffs this Friday night when they host Salina South in the opening round. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team closed out its regular season on Tuesday when they traveled to Hutchinson for a bet-of-5 solo match, which they lost 3-0 and then proceeded into sub-state on Saturday where they met up with Hutchinson again in the opening round and this time got swept in 2 matches to bring their 2022 season to an end. … The Eagles soccer team dropped its final two matches of the regular season this past week as they lost a 5-1 match at Newton on Tuesday and fell 4-0 against city rival, Maize South on Thursday. The Eagles will meet Salina South on Monday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team closed out the 2022 regular season scoring a 56-27 victory over Salina South and will take a 4-4 record into the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team got a first round bye in the Class 5A sub-state tournament it hosted and followed that with a pair of victories as they defeated Salina South 2-0 and topped Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 to qualify for the Class 5A state tournament this week with a 29-6 record. The Lady Maverick volleyball team closed out its regular season on Tuesday with a non-league triangular at Manhattan with Salina South, where they swept the two matches, defeating Manhattan 2-0 and also defeating Salina South 2-0 to take momentum into the sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Mavericks soccer team is taking confidence into the Class 6A postseason as they finished the regular season with back-to-back wins last week, defeating Hutchinson 6-1 on Tuesday and defeating city rival, Maize High, 4-0 on Thursday. The wins has propelled the Mavericks into a first-round postseason bye and they will play the winner of the Salina Central vs. Arkansas City 1st round match on Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team suffered a 49-20 loss at the hands of Derby this past Friday night to close out its 2022 regular season. The Railers will open the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night when they play at Bishop Carroll. … The Newton volleyball team opened the Andover Central sub-state tournament with a 2-1 victory over Topeka West, but they lost 2-0 against Andover Central in the next round to end their season. The Lady Railroader volleyball team traveled to Andover Tuesday to close out the regular season with a non-league triangular with Andover and Campus and split the two matches as they dropped a 2-0 match against Andover but won a 2-0 match against Campus. … The Railroader soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season this past week with a pair of wins as they defeated Maize High School Tuesday 5-1 and closed the regular season with a 3-0 win over Hutchinson on Thursday. The Railers will play Topeka West on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team was unable to score any victories in 2022’s regular season as they lost 56-27 against Maize South in the regular season finale this past Friday night. The Cougars will open the 5A playoffs this Friday night on the road against Maize. …

Volleyball – 5A – vs. Goddard at Maize South– The Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the Maize South tournament with a 2-0 victory over Goddard but couldn’t keep the winning alive as they dropped a 2-0 match against Maize South in the sub-state championship game to end their 2022 season. The Lady Cougars volleyball team traveled to Manhattan on Tuesday to close out the regular season with a non-league triangular with Maize South and lost both matches as they fell to Maize South 2-0 and lost to Manhattan 2-1. … The Cougar soccer team had a .500 week last week to close out their 2022 regular season, which also finished at .500 as the Cougars opened last week with a 2-1 defeat against Derby, but rebounded on Thursday with a 2-1 win at Andover. The Cougars are scheduled to play Maize High School on Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.