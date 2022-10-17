AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 5 0 7 0

Derby 4 1 5 2

Hutchinson 4 2 5 2

Maize South 2 3 3 4

Newton 2 3 3 4

Campus 1 4 1 6

Salina South 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 14

Newton 42, Campus 6

Derby 55, Maize South 7

Maize 41, Hutchinson 13

Eisenhower 42, Salina South 7

Friday, October 21

Campus at Maize

Derby at Newton

Andover at Hutchinson

Maize South at Salina South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Maize Eagle football team laid down their most significant claim to the 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail football championship so far this season this past Friday night when they scored a 41-13 victory over Hutchinson.

The win by the Eagles secures them at least a share for the 2022 AVCTL 1 football title and with a victory this Friday night against Campus High School the Eagles will be the 2022 champions by themselves.

The Derby Panthers could still tie the Eagles atop the 2022 standings with one week to play, but Maize’s 52-51 two weeks ago gives the Eagles the tie-breaker edge over the Panthers. Derby is the only other AVCTL 1 team with just one league loss with one week remaining in the regular season.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

CAMPUS

The Colts football team suffered its 6th loss of the season this past Friday night when they lost a 42-6 contest against Newton. The Colts will close out the regular season this Friday night playing at Maize High School. … The Lady Colt volleyball team traveled to Maize Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Derby, but dropped both matches by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Colts were back in action in the Goddard tournament on Saturday, where the Lady Colts lost both matches it played, falling 2-0 against Goddard and also 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Colt soccer team traveled to Salina South on Tuesday where it suffered its 5th AVCTL 1 loss of the season, falling 9-1. The Colts were back in action on Thursday when they traveled to Towanda to kick against Circle High School. The Colts kicked 11 goals against Circle on Thursday which was more than enough as they also held Circle to just 1 goal for an 11-1 victory.

DERBY

The Panther football team secured its 5th victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Maize South High School 55-7. The Panthers will close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Newton. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team traveled to Maize Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Campus where the Lady Panthers split their two matches. They dropped a 2-1 match against Maize, but were able to shutout Campus 2-0 for a split on the night. … The Panther soccer team was in action twice last week as they hosted Hutchinson on Tuesday and earned a 3-0 victory and turned right around and got back into action Wednesday when they kicked their way to a 3-0 victory over Andover.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawks football team suffered their second loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 41-13 contest against Maize High School. The Salthakws will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play against Andover. The Salthawks finished the 2022 season with a 4-2 record in the AVCTL 1. … The Lady Salthawks volleyball team traveled to Maize South Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular where they suffered their first two AVCTL 1 losses of the season as they got swept on the night, falling to Maize South 2-0 and Newton 2-1. …. The Salthawks soccer team split its two matches last week as they fell 3-0 against Derby on Tuesday, but bounced back to defeat McPherson 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagles football team secured the 2022 AVCTL 1 championship this past Friday night with a 41-13 victory over Hutchinson. The Derby Panthers can still tie the Eagles atop the AVCTL 1 standings should the Eagles lose their regular season finale this Friday night against Campus, but the Eagles will still be named the 2022 champions thanks to their tie-breaker win over Derby last week. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team hosted Campus and Derby Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular where they were able to sweep the night, defeating Campus 2-0 and topping Derby 2-1. The Lady Eagles got back into action Saturday in the Emporia tournament where the Lady Eagles won their first two matches, defeating Bonner Springs and Lawrence, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. But the Lady Eagles lost their final four matches of the tournament, falling to Maize South twice, both by 2-0 counts, and losing by 2-0 counts against Topeka Seaman and Bishop Carroll. … The Eagle soccer team split its two matches this past week, as they opened the week traveling to Goddard on Tuesday, but came home after a 5-4 defeat, they got right back to it Thursday when they hosted Wichita Northwest and scored a 3-2 victory.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team suffered their 4th loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 55-7 contest against Derby. The Mavericks will close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Mavericks volleyball team played host to Newton and Hutchinson Tuesday night in an AVCTL 1 triangular where the Lady Mavericks were able to defend their home court and sweep the two matches as they defeated Hutchinson 2-1 and topped Newton 2-0. … The Maverick soccer team picked up two more victories and remained undefeated on the season this past week, improving to 14-0 with a 5-2 victory over Newton on Tuesday and a 10-0 shutout win over Life Prep Academy on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team scored their third win of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Campus High School 42-6. The Railers will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Derby. … The Lady Railroader volleyball team traveled to Maize South Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular where they split the two matches, falling 2-1 to Maize South, but defeating Hutchinson 2-0. …. The Railroader soccer team suffered its 2nd loss of the season this past week, but the Railers also scored their 12th victory as they improved to 12-2 after falling 5-2 at Maize South on Tuesday, but rebounding to defeat Eisenhower 2-1 on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars football team suffered their 7th loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 42-7 against Eisenhower High School. The Cougars have one last shot at tasting victory this Friday night when they close the regular season by hosting Maize South High School. … The Lady Cougars volleyball team traveled to Junction City Tuesday night for a non-league triangular, brining back the old days of the I-70 league in which the Lady Cougars swept the two matches, defeating cross-town rival Salina Central 2-1 and topping the home standing Lady Blue Jays 2-0. … The Cougars soccer team had a .500 week this past week, which goes along with their .500 overall record for the 2022 season at 7-7. The Cougars opened the week scoring an 8-1 victory over Campus High School, but couldn’t keep the winning alive on Friday when they suffered a 4-2 loss against Buhler.