AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6

Friday, October 7

Hutchinson 28, Campus 7

Maize 52, Derby 51

Goddard 33, Maize South 14

Newton 45, Salina South 14

Friday, October 14

Newton at Campus

Derby at Maize South

Hutchinson at Maize

Eisenhower at Salina South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

For the 2ndÂ week in a row the Maize High School Eagle football team will be apart of the highlight game in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 this Friday night.

The Eagles moved to 4-0 in league action and remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night when they came from behind to defeat Derby 52-51.

This Friday night the Eagles will not be able to rest as they will host Hutchinson High School, which is sitting at 5-1, 4-1 this season.

In other AVCTL 1 football action and sports around the league this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colts football team suffered its third straight loss, and fifth overall this past Friday night when they fell 28-7 against Hutchinson. The Colts will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play host to Newton High School. â€¦ The Lady Colts volleyball team saw their seasonal record fall to 5-14 this past week when they played a triangular at Eisenhower High School with Great Bend and lost both matches by 2-0 counts. â€¦ The Colts soccer team had two matches this past week, playing at Maize on Tuesday, but losing 4-0, and then playing host to Newton on Thursday, but also dropping a 9-0 match.

DERBY

The Panther football team suffered its second loss of the season this past Friday night when they saw the Maize Eagles come from behind to score a 52-51 victory. The Panthers will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play against Maize South High School. â€¦ The Lady Panthers volleyball team hosted Salina South and Newton in an AVCTL 1 triangular Tuesday night and swept the night, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Panthers then hosted their own tournament on Saturday where they posted a 2-4 record with victories against Wichita Southeast and Wichita South, but they lost to Washburn Rural, Maize twice and Wichita Northwest. â€¦ The Panther soccer team had two matches this past week as they played at Newton on Tuesday, but lost 3-0 and then played at Maize South on Thursday, but suffered a 3-1 defeat.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team secured its fifth win of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 28-7 victory over Campus. The Salthawks, who are 4-1 in the AVCTL 1 standings, will return to action this Friday night when they play at Maize High School, which is undefeated in the AVCTL 1 and also undefeated overall. â€¦ The Lady Salthawks volleyball team improved to 10-0 in the AVCTL 1 this past Tuesday when they hosted Maize and Maize South in an AVCTL 1 triangular and swept both matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. â€¦ The Salthawk soccer team had a .500 week this past week as they lost against Salina South 2-1 on Tuesday but bounced back to score a 2-0 defeat at Arkansas City on Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team came from behind this past Friday night to score a 52-51 victory over the Derby Panthers. The Eagles will look to keep their undefeated season alive this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson High School. â€¦ The Lady Eagles volleyball team traveled to Hutchinson for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Maize South Tuesday night, but lost both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Eagles then got back into action Saturday at the Derby tournament on Saturday where they posted a 3-3 record with wins against Derby, Wichita South and Wichita Southeast, but suffered losses against Newton, Washburn Rural and Wichita Northwest. â€¦ The Eagle soccer team improved to 8-2 on the season this past week when they won both matches they played. Tuesday the Eagles defeated Campus 4-0 and Thursday they extended their winning streak with a 4-0 shutout win over Salina South.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team saw its seasonal record drop back to the .500 level this past Friday night when they suffered a 33-14 defeat at the hands of Goddard in non-league action. The Mavericks will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play against the Derby Panthers, who are also looking to rebound after a loss. â€¦. The Lady Maverick volleyball team traveled to Wichita Trinity for a non-league triangular on Thursday with Wamego High School and swept both matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. â€¦ The Mavericksâ€™ soccer team remained undefeated on the season with two more victories this past week as they opened action with an 8-1 win at Andover Central on Tuesday and followed that with a 3-1 victory over Derby on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railroader football team scored its second win of the season this past Friday night when they defeated the Salina South Cougars 45-14. The Railers will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to play at Campus High School. â€¦ The Lady Railroaders volleyball team traveled to Derby on Tuesday for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Salina South and swept both matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Railers were back in action on Saturday at the Derby tournament where they posted a 4-2 record with wins against Wichita South, Derby, Wichita Southeast and Maize, but suffering losses at the hands of Washburn Rural and Wichita Northwest. â€¦ The Railroader soccer team improved to 11-1 on the season this past week as they scored back-to-back wins, opening the week with a 3-0 win over Derby on Tuesday and closing the week with a 9-0 shutout over Campus on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team is still searching for its first win of the 2022 season after falling 45-14 this past Friday night against Newton High School. The Cougars will continue that search this Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower High School in a non-league contest. â€¦ The Lady Cougars volleyball team traveled to Derby on Tuesday for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Newton, but lost both matches by 2-0 counts. â€¦ The Cougars soccer team had a .500 week last week, which goes along with their .500 (6-6) season as they opened the week on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Hutchinson, but couldnâ€™t follow that win on Thursday when they suffered a 4-0 loss at Maize.