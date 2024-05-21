AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has reached the final week of the 2024 spring campaign, which is the state tournament week.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has six teams, from five different schools that are still alive this week in different state tournaments.

Maize High School is the lone AVCTL I school with multiple teams qualified for state tournaments as the Lady Eagles softball team and Eagle baseball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournaments.

The AVCTL I will be represented by Maize in the Class 6A baseball tournament and Salina South in the Class 5A state tournament.

Derby High School and Campus High School will represent the AVCTL I in the Class 6A state softball tournament while Maize High School will represent the AVCTL I in the Class 6A state soccer tournament and Maize South will represent the AVCTL I in the Class 5A state soccer tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team had its 2024 season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 8-2 against Free State in a Class 6A regional championship game. The Colts had played their way into the championship game after opening regional play with a 2-1 victory against Washburn Rural in the opening round. The Colts finished the season with an 11-13 record. …. The Lady Colt softball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday when it won a regional championship with a 15-0 victory against Wichita North and a 6-3 win against Cair Paravel in the championship game. … The Lady Colt soccer team had its season end on Tuesday when it got shutout 10-0 by Washburn Rural in the opening match of a Class 6A regional tournament. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 3-14 record.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team had its season come to an end Tuesday when they opened Class 6A regional play with a 3-0 victory against Liberal in the opener but lost 2-1 against Cair Paravel in the championship. The Panthers finished the season with a 12-15 record. … The Lady Panther softball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Tuesday when it won a Class 6A regional championship with an 18-0 victory against Wichita East in the opening round and defeated Junction City 11-1 in the championship game. … The Lady Panther soccer team opened Class 6A regionals with a 2-0 victory against Topeka High on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 in penalty kicks against Free State. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 9-8 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team had its season end Tuesday when it lost 3-2 against Salina Central in the Class 5A regional championship game. The Salt Hawks had played their way into the championship game with a 3-2 victory against Hays in the opening round but saw their season end after an 18-10 campaign. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-2 against Valley Center on Tuesday in the opening match of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks finished the season with a 9-7-1 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Thursday when they won a Class 6A regional tournament by opening with a 1-0 victory against Junction City and defeating Manhattan 4-1 in the championship game. … The Lady Eagle softball team had its 2024 season come to an end Thursday when it lost 8-1 against Washburn Rural in a Class 6A regional final. The Lady Eagles had defeated Garden City in the regional opener 11-0 Thursday but lost to Washburn Rural in the championship game to finish the season with a 19-9 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team opened play in the Class 6A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory against Wichita Southeast. The Lady Eagles qualified for the 6A state tournament on Thursday with a 5-0 victory against Wichita North.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Tuesday when it lost 12-8 against Salina Central in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Mavericks finished the season with an 18-4 record. … The Lady Maverick softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Tuesday when it defeated Emporia 14-0 to open Class 5A regional play and defeated Andover Central 4-0 in the championship game. … The Lady Maverick soccer team opened play in the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory against Salina South. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 6-0 in the regional championship match on Friday,.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team had its 2024 season end on Tuesday when the Railers lost 11-0 against Topeka Seaman in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Railers finished the season with an 11-14 record. … The Lady Railer softball team had its season end on Tuesday when it lost 4-1 against Great Bend in the opening round of a Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Railers finished the season with a 9-14 record. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 3-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Railers finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday when it won a regional tournament with a 5-4 victory against Great Bend and an 6-2 victory against Emporia. … The Lady Cougar softball team had its season end Tuesday when it lost 2-1 against Topeka Seaman in the championship game of a Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Cougars had played their way into the championship game with a 12-1 victory against Arkansas City in the opening round. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 19-9 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team had its 2024 season end on Tuesday when it lost 6-0 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 2-15 record.