AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring seasons for high school sports across the state of Kansas has now entered the postseason and league champions have been decided.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw Maize South dominate the 2024 spring seasons as the Maverick baseball team, Lady Maverick softball team and Lady Maverick soccer team all either won or tied for the AVCTL I league title.

The Maverick baseball team posted an 18-3, 11-1 record. The Lady Maverick softball team tied with Derby for the AVCTL I title with a 20-3, 10-2 record while the Lady Maverick soccer team finished with an undefeated 16-0, 6-0 record.

The Salina South baseball team finished in 4th place with a 13-13, 4-8 record while the Lady Cougar softball team also finished in 4th place with an 18-8, 6-6 record while the Lady Cougar soccer team finished in 7th place with a 2-14, 0-6 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team split a doubleheader with Maize on Tuesday, losing the opener 14-9, but winning the 2nd game 2-0. The Colts lost 11-1 against Wichita Northwest on Wednesday. The Colts closed the regular season on Friday with a 4-1 victory against Wichita West. … The Lady Colt softball team got swept by Derby on Thursday, falling 6-2 and 9-6. …. The Lady Colt soccer team lost 4-2 against Derby on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team got swept by Hutchinson on Tuesday, falling 5-0 and 7-6. The Panthers got swept by Maize South 4-1, 7-2 on Thursday. … The Lady Panther softball team swept Hutchinson on Tuesday, winning 20-5 and 20-2. The Lady Panthers closed the regular season Thursday with a sweep against Campus, winning 6-2 and 9-6. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Campus 4-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Wichita North on Thursday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Hutchinson on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team swept a doubleheader against Derby on Tuesday, winning 5-0 and 7-6. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Derby on Tuesday, falling 20-5 and 20-2. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept by Eisenhower on Thursday, falling 6-3 and 9-8. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Newton 7-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Derby 2-1 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team split a doubleheader against Campus on Tuesday, winning the opener 14-9 but losing the 2nd game 2-0. The Eagles lost 8-4 against Bishop Carroll on Thursday. … The Lady Eagle softball team concluded the regular season on Friday with a sweep against Wichita Heights. The Eagles won 18-0 and 15-0. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost to Maize South 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles closed the regular season with a 2-0 victory against Goddard on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team swept Derby on Thursday, winning 4-1 and 7-2. … The Lady Maverick softball team swept Newton 15-1 and 14-4 on Thursday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Maize High 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Eisenhower 5-0 on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against Clearwater on Wednesday, winning 22-0 and 13-3. … The Lady Railer softball team swept Wichita Independent on Tuesday, winning 19-0 and 22-0. The Lady Railers got swept by Maize South on Thursday, falling 15-1 and 14-4. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 7-1 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 7-1 against Valley Center on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team got swept by Andover Central on Tuesday, falling 6-5 and 5-1. The Cougars closed the regular season Thursday winning both games of a triangular as they defeated Hays 8-6 and topped Buhler 9-6. … The Lady Cougar softball team won both games of a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hays 12-1 and Andover Central 3-1. The Lady Cougars closed the regular season Thursday when they swept a triangular, defeating Manhattan 9-6 and defeated Hays 8-5. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 4-0 against Andover on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars closed the regular season on Friday when they lost 3-0 against McPherson.