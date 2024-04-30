AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports have settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Maize South leads the way in a pair of sports in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I at this point in the season.

The Maverick baseball team and Lady Maverick soccer team currently lead the AVCTL I while the Derby Lady Panthers sit atop the AVCTL I softball standings.

The Salina South Cougar baseball team is currently in fifth place with an 8-10, 4-8 record, the Lady Cougar softball team is currently in fourth place with an 11-7, 6-6 record while the Lady Cougar soccer team is in 7th place with a 2-11, 0-5 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team defeated Wichita East 4-0 Friday. … The Lady Colt softball team swept Campus on Friday, winning each game by a 9-6 score. … The Lady Colt soccer team dropped a 2-0 match against Maize Tuesday. The Lady Colts lost 4-2 against Newton on Friday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team dropped a 7-0 single game against Maize Thursday. The Panthers lost 7-2 against Maize on Saturday. … The Lady Panther softball team swept Eisenhower Tuesday, winning 3-1 and 3-0. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Newton 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 7-1 against Maize South Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team split a doubleheader with Salina Central Tuesday, losing the opener 5-4 but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 5-1. The Salt Hawks defeated El Dorado 14-4 in a single game Thursday. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team split a triangular with Andover Central and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Monday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Andover Central 12-11 but lost 14-2 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept by Salina Central Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 6-1. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Salina South 5-2 Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Arkansas City 10-0 Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team earned a 7-0 single game victory against Derby Thursday. The Eagles lost 14-4 against Topeka Seman on Friday. The Eagles defeated Derby 7-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle softball team got swept by Campus on Friday, falling 9-6 in each game. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Campus 2-0 Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Salina South 3-1 Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team split a doubleheader against Goddard Tuesday, winning the opener 13-12 in extra innings, but losing the 2nd game 11-2. The Mavericks swept Salina South Friday, winning 13-3 and 12-2. … The Lady Maverick softball team swept Goddard Tuesday, winning 6-3 and 5-4. The Lady Mavericks split with Salina South on Friday, falling 11-10 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 4-1. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Andover Central 3-0 Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Derby 7-1 Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team swept Valley Center Tuesday, winning both games by the same 7-0 score. The Railers got swept by Andover Friday, falling 7-5 and 13-1. … The Lady Railer softball team split a doubleheader against Valley Center Tuesday, losing the opener 11-5 but winning the 2nd game 5-3. The Lady Railers split with Andover on Friday, losing the 1st game 22-11 but winning the 2nd game 8-6. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 10-0 against Derby Tuesday. The Lady Railers defeated Campus 4-2 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team got swept by Maize South 13-3 and 12-2 on Friday. … The Lady Cougar softball team split with Maize South on Friday, winning the opener 11-10 but losing the 2nd game 4-1. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 5-2 against Hutchinson Tuesday. The Lady Cougars lost 3-1 against Maize Thursday.