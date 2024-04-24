AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports have settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Maize South Mavericks currently stand atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I baseball standings with a 13-2, 7-1 record. The Derby Lady Panthers sit atop the softball standings with a 16-2, 6-0 record while the Maize South Lady Mavericks lead the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 2-0, 10-0 record.

The Salina South Cougar baseball team is currently 5th at 8-8, 4-6. The Lady Cougar softball team is 4th with a 10-6, 5-5, record while the Lady Cougar soccer team is currently 7th with a 2-9, 0-3 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team got swept by Derby Tuesday, falling 11-1 and 12-3. The Colts split a doubleheader with Campus Friday, losing the opener 6-1 but winning the 2nd game 6-5. … The Lady Colt softball team got swept by Maize South Friday, falling 1-0 and 3-0. … The Lady Colt soccer team lost 10-0 against Maize South Tuesday. The Lady Colts lost 5-1 against Hutchinson Thursday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team swept Campus Tuesday, winning 11-1 and 12-3. The Panthers went 0-2 Saturday in the Lawrence River City Festival as they lost 12-2 against Olathe West and 4-3 against Mill Valley. … The Lady Panther softball team defeated McPherson 12-3 and Emporia 15-0 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers swept Maize Friday, winning 5-0 and 8-1. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-0 against Eisenhower Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 4-0 against Maize Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team swept Salina South Tuesday, winning 12-0 and 5-4. The Salt Hawks swept Goddard Friday, winning 8-3 and 5-4. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team split a doubleheader with Buhler Monday, winning the opener 10-9, but losing the 2nd game 24-23. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept by Salina South Tuesday, falling 18-1 and 19-5. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept by Goddard Friday, falling 7-2 and 11-1. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 5-4 against Maize Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 5-1 Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team swept Newton Tuesday, winning 13-2 and 11-2. The Eagles went 2-0 Friday in the Lawrence River City Festival as they defeated Blue Springs 7-3 and Washburn Rural 4-3. … The Lady Eagle softball team swept Newton Tuesday, winning 15-2 and 5-3. The Lady Eagles got swept by Derby Friday, falling 5-0 and 8-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Hutchinson 5-4 Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Derby 4-0 on Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team swept Valley Center Tuesday, winning 5-3 and 21-9. The Mavericks split a doubleheader with Campus Friday, winning the opener 6-1 but losing the 2nd game 6-5. … The Lady Maverick softball team swept Valley Center Tuesday, winning 8-2 and 10-0. The Lady Mavericks swept Campus Friday, winning 1-0 and 3-0. … The Lady Maverick soccer team earned a 10-0 victory against Campus on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Salina South 10-0 Friday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team got swept by Maize Tuesday, falling 13-2 and 11-2. The Railers got swept by Salina South Friday, falling 6-5 and 5-4. … The Lady Railer softball team got swept by Maize Tuesday, falling 15-2 and 5-3. The Lady Railers got swept by Salina South Friday, falling 5-4 and 10-0. … The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Salina South 3-2 Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 3-2 against Salina Central on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team got swept by Hutchinson Tuesday, falling 12-0 and 5-4. The Cougars swept Newton Friday, winning 6-5 and 5-4. … The Lady Cougar softball team swept Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 18-1 and 19-5. The Lady Cougars swept Newton Friday, winning 5-4 and 10-0. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 3-2 against Newton Tuesday. The Lady Cougars lost 10-0 against Maize South Friday.