AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Maize South Maverick baseball team, Campus Lady Colt softball team and Derby Lady Panther soccer team are the present leaders in each of the AVCTL I league standings as the teams progress through the seasons.

The Salina South Cougar baseball team is in 5th place with a 6-6, 2-4 record, the Lady Cougar softball team is sitting in 6th with a mark of 6-6, 1-5 while the Lady Cougar soccer team is sitting in 7th place with no AVCTL I matches played yet this season and a 2-7 overall record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball split a doubleheader against Salina South Tuesday, dropping the opener 5-4 but winning the nightcap 9-6. The Colts got swept by Hutchinson 19-3 and 10-6 Friday. … The Lady Colt softball team swept Salina South Tuesday, winning 11-9 and 7-6. The Lady Colts swept Wichita Heights Thursday, winning 15-1 and 18-0. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Salina Central 2-1 Tuesday. The Lady Colts lost 3-0 against Buhler on Thursday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team swept Eisenhower Friday, winning 15-8 and 4-3. … The Lady Panther softball team competed in the Dodge City tournament Friday and Saturday where they finished with a 3-1 record. The Lady Panthers went 2-0 Friday, defeating Hays 14-1 and Garden City 14-2. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 Saturday, falling 9-8 against Great Bend and defeating Dodge City 14-0. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Arkansas City 6-0 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina South 2-1 in overtime Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team got swept by Maize South Tuesday, falling 10-6 and 3-2. The Salt Hawks swept Campus 19-3 and 10-6 Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by McPherson Monday, falling 16-1 and 15-5. The Lady Salt Hawks also got swept by Maize South Tuesday, falling 6-0 and 18-2. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-1 against Andover Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 4-2 against Andover Central Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team lost 8-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Monday. The Eagles bounced back and defeated Kapaun 3-2 Tuesday. The Eagles swept Salina South Friday, winning 3-0 and 10-5. … The Lady Eagle softball team won both games in a triangular Tuesday, defeating McPherson 4-3 and Liberal 11-0. The Lady Eagles split a doubleheader against Salina South Friday, losing the opener 6-3, but winning the 2nd game 6-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Eisenhower 4-3 Tuesday. The Lady Eagles kicked their way to 0-0 tie with Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team swept an AVCTL I doubleheader from Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 10-6 and 3-2. The Mavericks swept Newton Friday, winning 20-9 and 7-5. … The Lady Maverick softball team swept a doubleheader from Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 6-0 and 18-2. The Lady Mavericks competed in the Dodge City tournament Friday and Saturday where they finished with a 4-0 record as they defeated Dodge City 6-0, Great Bend 10-3, Hays 13-1 and Garden City 13-0. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Valley Center 6-0 Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team got swept 20-9 and 7-5 by Maize South Friday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 4-1 against Goddard Tuesday. The Lady Railers lost 7-0 against Andover Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team split a doubleheader against Campus Tuesday, winning the opener 5-4 but losing the 2nd game 9-6. The Cougars got swept by Maize Friday, falling 3-0 and 10-5. … The Lady Cougar softball team got swept by Campus Tuesday, falling 11-9 and 7-6. The Lady Cougars split a doubleheader against Maize High Friday, winning the opener 6-3 but losing the 2nd game 6-3. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 3-0 against Andover Central Tuesday. The Lady Cougars lost 2-1 in overtime Thursday against Derby.