AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

Friday, September 30

Derby 70, Campus 13

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7

Maize 63, Mazie South 26

Newton 26, Ark City 13

Friday, October 7

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Derby

Maize South at Goddard

Salina South at Newton

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The main football showdown in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 for 2022 is now less than a week away and both Maize and Derby maintained their top of the tier status this past Friday night.

Maize defeated cross-town rival, Maize South, 63-26 while Derby knocked off Campus 70-13 to keep the two teams undefeated in AVCTL 1 action as they prepare for their showdown which will come this Friday night in Derby.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colts suffered their fourth loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 70-13 against Derby. The Colts will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play at Hutchinson. â€¦ The Lady Colt volleyball team traveled to Salina Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Salina South and Maize South, the Lady Colts, however, were unable to earn wins in either match, as they fell 2-0 to both Salina South and Maize South to fall to 5-12, 1-8 on the season. â€¦ The Colt soccer team got its week started on Tuesday when they played host to Maize South, but the Colts were unable to find the goal as they fell 8-0. They got right back into action on Thursday when they traveled to Hutchinson, but the results were the same as the Colts were shutout by Hutchinson 5-0.

DERBY

The Panthers kept their AVCTL 1 undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they scored a 70-13 victory at Campus High School. The Panthers will play host to Maize High School in a battle of the only two teams with undefeated AVCTL 1 records in 2022. â€¦ The Lady Panthers volleyball team hosted Newton and Hutchinson Tuesday night in an AVCTL 1 triangular, but the home court did not serve the Lady Panthers well as they lost both matches, both by 2-0 scores, as they fell to 8-12, 3-5 on the season. â€¦Â Â The Panther soccer team got its week started Tuesday when they played host to Eisenhower High School and kicked their way to a 5-1 victory. The Panthers then got back into action Thursday when they played host to Maize High School, where they scored their 6thÂ straight victory with a 7-0 shutout win and were in action again on Saturday when they played against Wichita East in a match that had been scheduled for September 19, but was postponed until Saturday. But the Panthers were not able to extend their 6-match winning streak Saturday, as they were defeated 2-1 in overtime by the Wichita East Blue Aces.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the AVCTL 1 this past Friday night when they earned a 42-7 victory over Salina South. The Salthawks will look to continue the winning streak this Friday night when they play host to Campus High School. â€¦ The Lady Salthawks volleyball team traveled to Newton Tuesday night where they played an AVCTL 1 triangular against Newton and Derby and were able to sweep the two matches, winning both matches by 2-0 scores to improve their record to 21-5, 8-9 this season. The Lady Salthawks were back in action on Saturday at the Great Bend tournament, where they won all four of their matches, defeating Phillipsburg, Goodland, Great Bend and Ulysses all by 2-0 counts to improve to 25-5 on the season. â€¦ The Salthawk soccer team got its action started on Tuesday when they traveled to Maize for a match, but came home after a 1-0 loss. The Salthawks got right back into action on Thursday when they played host to Campus High School, and were able to score a 5-0 victory to even out its week 1-1.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team kept its undefeated season alive this past Friday night when they traveled to cross-town rival, Maize South, and came home with a 63-26 victory. The Eagles are now set for the AVCTL 1 football showdown of 2022 when they host Derby this Friday night. â€¦ The Lady Eagles volleyball team had the week off and will not return to action until this coming Tuesday when they play an AVCTL 1 triangular at Hutchinson with Maize South. â€¦ The Eagle soccer team improved to 6-1 on the season Tuesday when they played host to Hutchinson and kicked their way to a 1-0 victory.Â Â The Eagle soccer team was in action again on Thursday when they took on Derby, but they were unable to find the goal in a 7-0 defeat.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team suffered their second loss of the season this past Friday night when they hosted their cross-town rival, Maize High School, but came away after a 63-26 loss. The Mavericks will look to get back into the win column this Friday night when they play at Goddard High School. â€¦ Lady Mavericks volleyball team traveled to Salina South Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Salina South and Campus and were able to come home after a triangular sweep, winning both matches by 2-0 scores. The Lady Maverics got back into action Thursday night when they hosted a non-league quad against Junction City, Wichita Heights and Garden City. The Lady Mavericks swept all three matches in the quad, winning all three of their matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Mavericks then got back on the court Saturday in the Ottawa tournament, where they went 5-0 to win the championship. â€¦ The Mavericks soccer team remained undefeated on Tuesday after they traveled to Campus High School and kicked their way to an 8-0 victory. The Mavericks were in action again on Thursday when they traveled to Salina South and were able to kick their way to a 5-1 victory over the Cougars.

NEWTON

The Railroaders earned their first victory of 2022 this past Friday night when they traveled to Arkansas City and came home with a 26-13 victory. The Railroaders will look to put together a winning streak this Friday night when they play host to Salina South, which is still searching for its first win of 2022. â€¦ The Lady Railroader volleyball team traveled to Derby Tuesday night for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Derby and Hutchinson. The Railroaders had a .500 night as they defeated Derby by a 2-0 score, but fell 2-0 against Hutchinson, to see their seasonal record move to 14-12, 2-6. â€¦ The Railroader soccer team got its week started Tuesday with an 5-0 shutout victory over Salina South, to improve to 8-1 on the season and then got right back into action on Thursday when they played host to Salina Central and were able to score their 5thÂ straight win with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Mustangs.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team is still searching for its initial win of 2022 after Friday night when they played host to Hutchinson High School, but suffered a 42-7 defeat. The Cougars will continue that search this Friday night when they play at Newton, which recorded its first win of the season this past Friday night by knocking off Arkansas City. â€¦ The Lady Cougar volleyball team hosted an AVCTL 1 triangular Tuesday night against Maize South and Campus and the Lady Cougars split the two matches, falling 2-0 against Maize South, but knocking off Campus 2-0. The Lady Cougars got back in action Thursday night when they traveled to Hays for a quadrangular with Hays, Abilene and Norton. The Lady Cougars were able to sweep the quad, winning all three matches. The Lady Cougars needed three sets to defeat Hays, 2-1, but they were able to shutdown both Abilene and Norton by identical 2-0 counts. â€¦ The Cougar soccer team got into action on Tuesday when they traveled to Newton, but were unable to find the goal as they lost 5-0 against the Railroaders. The Cougars got back into action on Thursday when they played host to Maize South High School, but the Cougars came out on the short end of the match, falling 5-1.