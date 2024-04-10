AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature has an odd system around the world, it is especially odd in the state of Kansas during the spring season, which causes high school sports to take things one day at a time.

This past week in the state of Kansas Mother Nature had her moments, but for the most part Mother Nature allowed most scheduled games to be participated in and also allowed for several previously scheduled events to be made up.

This past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I all seven schools were in competition in multiple sports, here is a look at what each school accomplished this past week.

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team got swept by Andover Central Tuesday, falling 8-1 and 11-0. The Colts swept Arkansas City 11-10 and 12-1 Friday. … The Lady Colt softball team swept Andover Central Tuesday, winning 8-4 and 7-6. The Lady Colts swept Arkansas City Friday, winning 12-5 and 14-1 … The Lady Colt soccer team was defeated 9-0 by Campus Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Newton Tuesday, winning the opener 6-3, but falling 3-2 in the 2nd game. The Panthers split a doubleheader with Salina South Friday, winning the opener 17-7 but dropping the 2nd game 5-3. The Panthers lost 9-4 against St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday. … The Lady Panther softball team scored an AVCTL I sweep Tuesday, defeating Newton 9-1 and 8-3. The Lady Panthers split a doubleheader with Bishop Carroll Thursday, winning the 1st game 4-1, but losing 13-5 in the 2nd game. The Lady Panthers swept Salina South 6-1 and 6-0 Friday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Salina Central 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Panthers played their way to a 0-0 tie against Andover Central Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team split a doubleheader with Newton Friday, falling 7-4 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 5-0. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Newton Friday, falling 12-11 and 12-6. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team kicked their way to a 2-2 tie with Goddard Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 1-0 Friday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team swept Andover on Tuesday, winning 8-1 and 5-2. The Eagles got swept by cross-town rival Maize South in a doubleheader that was broken up into two games. The Eagles lost 5-2 at Maize South Friday and lost 14-5 Saturday on their home turf. … The Lady Eagle softball team won both games of a triangular Tuesday, defeating Andover 10-1 and Andale 12-8. The Lady Eagles split a 2-day doubleheader with cross-town rival Maize South Friday and Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost the opener Friday 2-0 at Maize South but came back to win the 2nd game 15-11 on their home field against Maize South. … The Lady Eagle soccer team scored a 2-1 victory against Valley Center Tuesday. The Lady Eagles earned a 1-0 victory against Wichita Northwest on Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team swept its cross-town rival Maize High in a doubleheader Friday and Saturday. The Mavericks defeated Maize High 5-2 Friday at Maize South and also defeated Maize High 14-5 Saturday at Maize High. … The Lady Maverick softball team split a 2-day doubleheader with cross-town rival Maize High Friday and Saturday. The Lady Mavericks won the opener 2-0 on their own turf Friday but lost 15-11 at Maize High Saturday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Arkansas City 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 6-0 Friday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Derby Tuesday, the Railers lost the opener 6-3, but won the 2nd game 3-2. The Railers split a doubleheader with Hutchinson Friday, winning the opener 7-4 but losing 5-0 in the 2nd game. … The Lady Railer softball team got swept by Derby Tuesday, falling 9-1 and 8-3. The Lady Railers swept Hutchinson 12-11 and 12-6 Friday. … The Lady Railer soccer team lost 4-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Lady Railers earned a 10-0 victory against Arkansas City Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team split a doubleheader with Derby Friday, falling 17-7 in the opener but bouncing back to win the nightcap 5-3. … The Lady Cougar softball team got swept by Derby Friday, falling 6-1 and 6-0. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 7-2 against Eisenhower Tuesday. The Lady Cougars defeated crosstown rival Saina Central 5-0 Thursday.