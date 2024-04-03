AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With this past week scheduled to be the first full week of high school athletics around the state of Kansas, Mother Nature had other ideas.

As is normal for spring sports in Kansas, Mother Nature had her ideas of which games could take place and which ones would be either postponed or outright canceled.

While Mother Nature had her options this past week, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I teams still had their opportunities to compete.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team split a doubleheader against Eisenhower Friday, winning the opener 8-7 but losing the 2nd game 8-1. … The Lady Colt softball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower Friday, winning the opener 4-3 but losing the 2nd game 4-1.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team split a doubleheader against Goddard Thursday, winning the opener 7-6 but getting shutout 10-0 in the 2nd game. … The Lady Panther softball team won both games of a triangular in Andover Tuesday, topping Andover 14-9 and defeating Kapaun Mt. Carmel 11-1. The Lady Panthers swept Goddard 2-1, 10-8 Thursday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 4-0 against Bishop Carroll Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Dodge City 2-1 in the 2nd round. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Wichita East in the final round.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team split a doubleheader with McPherson Wednesday. The Salt Hawks lost the opener 5-0 but bounced back to win the nightcap 8-5. The Salt Hawks got swept again by Great Bend Thursday, falling 4-3 and 14-2. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Great Bend Thursday, falling 17-5 and 14-4. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated tournament-host Wichita South 11-0 Tuesday in the opening round of the Titan Classic. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Liberal 5-0 in the 2nd round. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita Heights 4-0 in the final round.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team swept Valley Center Wednesday 11-1 and 9-3. … The Lady Eagle softball team got swept by Valley Center 9-4, 7-2 Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Wichita East 6-2 Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Cair Paravel 2-1 in the 2nd round. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll in the final round.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team swept a doubleheader against Andover Thursday, winning 7-2 and 3-2. … The Lady Maverick softball team defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 18-8 Monday. The Lady Mavericks swept Andover Thursday, winning 7-3 and 14-1. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Wichita Collegiate 11-0 Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 6-0 in the 2nd round. The Lady Mavericks won the championship match 8-1 against Topeka High Friday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team swept Dodge City Tuesday, winning 6-2 and 4-2. The Railer baseball team split a doubleheader with Salina Central Friday, winning the opener 9-7, but losing the 2nd game 13-4. … The Lady Railer softball team swept Salina Central Friday, winning 14-4 and 11-1. … The Lady Railer soccer team fell 3-2 against Valley Center Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Railers defeated Wichita Collegiate 10-0 in the 2nd round. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Hays in the final round.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team swept Arkansas City 7-5 and 12-0 Friday. … The Lady Cougar softball team swept Topeka West 6-0, 3-2 Tuesday. The Lady Cougars split with Arkansas City Friday, winning the opener 9-4 but losing the 2nd game 13-12. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 6-1 against McPherson Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars lost 3-2 against Hays in the 2nd round. The Lady Cougars defeated Wichita Collegiate 10-0 in the final round.