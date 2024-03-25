AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring high school season is in full gear with all seven Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I schools seeing competition this past week.

With it being spring in Kansas, Mother Nature will have her say along the way too, but teams have begun competition with their eyes on state goals.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team opened its season Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Wichita West. … The Lady Colt soccer team opened its season Monday but lost its opener 8-0 against Circle. The Lady Colts also lost 6-0 against Andover Central Thursday.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team scored its fourth straight win with a 9-7 victory against Wichita Heights Tuesday. The Panthers have opened the season with 4 straight wins. The Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season Saturday, falling 2-0 against Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Panther soccer team opened the season Tuesday when they traveled to Dodge City and kicked their way to a 2-0 victory. The Lady Panthers defeated Wichita Northwest 2-1 Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team opened the season Tuesday when they dropped a 10-2 contest against Andover Central. The Salt Hawks earned their first win of the season Thursday when they swept a doubleheader against Pratt, winning 5-1 and 10-7. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team opened its season Tuesday when they lost 3-2 against Eisenhower. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-0 against Buhler Thursday.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it lost 2-1 against Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Eagle softball team opened its season Monday with a doubleheader sweep against Wichita Heights. The Lady Eagles won the opener 19-4 and completed the sweep with a 15-0 shutout in the nightcap. The Lady Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season Thursday when they swept a triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest. Maize defeated Carroll 6-5 in 8 innings and topped Wichita Northwest 11-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 1-0 against Andover Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team opened the season Thursday when they split a triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest. The Lady Mavericks defeated Wichita Northwest 12-2, but lost 8-6 against Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Maverick soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 5-2 victory against Andover. The Lady Mavericks defeated Circle 10-0 Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team lost 8-7 against Andover Central Friday. … The Lady Railer softball team opened its season Friday when it got swept by Andover Central, losing 5-1 and 20-6.. … The Lady Railer soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 1-0 victory against Buhler.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team opened its season Monday with a doubleheader sweep at Junction City. The Cougars won the opener 7-2 and completed the sweep with a 10-3 victory in the nightcap. The Cougars got swept by Abilene Friday, falling 5-1 and 15-3. … The Lady Cougar softball team opened its season Friday with a doubleheader sweep against Goddard, winning 5-0 and 4-2. … The Lady Cougar soccer team opened its season Tuesday when they lost 9-1 against Valley Center. The Lady Cougars lost 6-1 against Goddard Thursday.