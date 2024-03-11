AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Team W L W L

Maize South 11 1 23 2

Derby 11 1 20 5

Salina South 7 5 11 10

Hutchinson 7 5 12 10

Maize 4 8 7 14

Newton 2 10 3 17

Campus 0 12 0 20

Wednesday, March 6

Derby 48, Shawnee Mission Northwest 47

Thursday, March 7

Maize South 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 52 OT

Friday, March 8

Washburn Rural 69, Derby 62 OT

Maize South 55, Emporia 47

Saturday, March 9

Blue Valley North 72, Derby 56

Topeka Seaman 54, Maize South 41

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 23 2

Derby 9 3 15 7

Hutchinson 7 5 15 7

Maize 7 5 13 9

Campus 5 7 12 11

Salina South 2 10 3 17

Newton 0 12 2 18

Wednesday, March 6

Maize South 61, Great Bend 53

Thursday, March 7

Wichita Heights 86, Campus 57

Friday, March 8

KC Piper 61, Maize South 55

Saturday, March 9

Highland Park 66, Maize South 58

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 high school winter sports season across the state of Kansas is complete. The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had four of its 14 teams advance to this past week’s state basketball tournaments and three of those teams advanced to the final day with a pair of 4th place finishes and one state runner-up.

The Campus boys’ basketball team was the lone AVCTL I squad to advance to state but lost in the opening round. The Derby girls advanced to the semifinals but closed the season with back-to-back losses and finished 4th in Class 6A.

Maize South qualified both its boys and girls teams for the Class 5A state tournament with the Maverick boys finishing fourth while the Lady Mavericks played for the state championship Saturday night, but lost 54-41 against Topeka Seaman in the title game.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past season in basketball :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team finished the season without a victory. The Lady Colts went 0-20 overall and 0-12 in the AVCTL I. … The Colt boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament but lost 86-57 against Wichita Heights in the opening round to see their season come to an end after a 12-11 campaign.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament at Wichita State and opened play Wednesday with a 48-47 victory against Shawnee Mission Northwest. The Lady Panthers suffered their third loss of the season Friday, falling 69-62 in overtime against Washburn Rural. The Lady Panthers finished in 4th place in the 6A state tournament as they lost the consolation final 72-56 against Blue Valley North Saturday. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 20-5 record. … The Panther boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 15-7 overall record and 9-3 in the AVCTL I.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team finished the season with a 12-10 record and went 7-5 in the AVCTL I. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 15-7 overall record and was 7-5 in AVCTL I play.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 7-14 record overall and was 4-8 in AVCTL I play. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team finished with a 13-9 overall record and was 7-5 in AVCTL I play.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament in Emporia and opened state play with a 56-52 victory in overtime against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Lady Mavericks defeated Emporia 55-47 in the semifinals Friday. The Lady Mavericks came up one victory shy of the state championship as they lost 54-41 against Topeka Seman in the championship game Saturday. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 23-2 record. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament and opened play Wednesday night with a 61-53 victory against Great Bend. The Mavericks suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 61-55 against Kansas City Piper in the semifinals. The Mavericks lost two straight games for the first and only time this season to close the year as the Mavericks fell 66-58 against Highland Park Saturday in the consolation finals. The Mavericks finished the season with a 23-2 record.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team finished the season with a 3-17 overall record and finished 2-10 in AVCTL I play. … The Railer boys’ basketball team finished the season 2-18 overall and 0-12 in AVCTL I play.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the season with a 11-10 overall record and 7-5 in AVCTL I play. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team finished the season 3-17 overall and 2-10 in AVCTL I play.