AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 11 1 21 1

Derby 11 1 19 3

Salina South 7 5 11 10

Hutchinson 7 5 12 10

Maize 4 8 7 14

Newton 2 10 3 17

Campus 0 12 0 20

Tuesday, February 27

Derby 71, Free State 24

Wichita East 47, Maize 35

Wednesday, February 28

Hutchinson 41, Kapaun 37

Maize South 52, Ark City 29

Valley Center 51, Salina South 33

Friday, March 1

Derby 69, Wichita East 38

Saturday, March 2

Andover 47, Hutchinson 23

Maize South 40, Valley Center 25

Wednesday, March 6

Derby vs. Shawnee Mission Northwest

Thursday, March 7

Maize South vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 22 0

Derby 9 3 15 7

Hutchinson 7 5 15 7

Maize 7 5 13 9

Campus 5 7 12 10

Salina South 2 10 3 17

Newton 0 12 2 18

Tuesday, February 27

Hutchinson 69, Eisenhower 63

Maize South 83, Valley Center 60

Wednesday, February 28

Maize 46, Wichita West 40

Derby 54, Dodge City 37

Campus 78, Garden City 52

Friday, March 1

Maize South 56, Andover Central 31

Great Bend 69, Hutchinson 54

Saturday, March 2

Wichita NW 58, Maize 52

Campus 46, Derby 45

Wednesday, March 6

Maize South vs. Great Bend

Thursday, March 7

Campus vs. Wichita Heights

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has four teams still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments. The AVCTL I has two teams each on the boys and girls side this week.

The AVCTL I boys will be represented by Campus in the Class 6A state tournament and Maize Sout in the Class 5A state tournament. The AVCTL I girls will be represented by Derby in the Class 6A state tournament and Maize South in the 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team did not qualify for the Class 6A sub-state tournament and finished the season with an 0-20 record. … The Colt boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 6A sub-state tournament Wednesday with a 78-52 victory against Garden City. The Colts defeated Derby 46-45 in the championship game Saturday. The Colts are the #7 seed in the 6A state tournament and will play against Wichita Heights at Wichita State Thursday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team opened 6A sub-state play Tuesday with a 71-24 victory against Lawrence Free State. The Lady Panthers defeated Wichita East 69-38 Friday night in the sub-state championship game. The Lady Panthers are the #3 seed in the Class 6A state tournament and will open against Shawnee Mission Northwest Wednesday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 6A sub-state tournament Wednesday with a 54-37 victory against Dodge City. The Panthers lost 46-45 against Campus in the championship game Saturday and finished the season with a 15-7 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Wednesday with a 51-47 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 47-23 against Andover in the championship game Saturday and finished the season with a 14-10 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Tuesday night with a 69-63 victory against Eisenhower High School. The Salt Hawks lost 69-54 against Great Bend Friday in the championship game and finished the season with a 15-7 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team had its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 47-35 against Wichita East in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita West 46-40 Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Eagles lost 58-52 to Wichita Northwest in the championship game Saturday and finished the season with a 13-9 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Arkansas City 52-29 Wednesday night to open play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Valley Center 45-25 in the championship game Saturday night. The Lady Mavericks are the #2 seed in the 5A state tournament and will open against St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday in Emporia. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state Tuesday night with an 83-60 over Valley Center. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 56-31 in the championship game Friday. The Mavericks are the #1 seed in the Class 5A state tournament and will open against Great Bend Wednesday.

NEWTON

Neither Newton basketball team qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Railers finished the season with a 3-17 record while the Railer boys finished 2-18.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball lost 51-33 against Valley Center Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with an 11-10 record. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the season with a 3-17 record.