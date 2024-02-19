AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 9 1 17 1

Derby 8 1 14 3

Salina South 7 4 11 7

Hutchinson 6 4 11 7

Maize 3 7 5 12

Newton 2 7 3 14

Campus 0 11 0 18

Monday, February 12

Salina South 58, Campus 27

Tuesday, February 13

Derby 75, Campus 23

Maize South 38, Hutchinson 35

Salina South 49, Newton 31

Maize 45, Ark City 30

Friday, February 16

Hutchinson 58, Campus 42

Maize South 54, Derby 37

Salina South 32, Maize 29

Andover 68, Newton 13

Monday, February 19

Derby at Newton

Tuesday, February 20

Campus at Maize South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Newton

Valley Center at Salina South

Friday, February 23

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Newton

Maize South at Salina South

Salina Central at Campus

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 10 0 18 0

Derby 6 3 10 6

Hutchinson 6 4 12 5

Campus 5 6 10 8

Maize 6 4 11 7

Salina South 2 9 3 15

Newton 0 9 2 15

Tuesday, February 13

Derby 60, Campus 49

Maize South 60, Hutchinson 48

Salina South 61, Newton 60

Maize 75, Ark City 33

Friday, February 16

Hutchinson 69, Campus 62

Maize South 50, Derby 46 OT

Maize 67, Salina South 50

Andover 66, Newton 32

Monday, February 19

Derby at Newton

Tuesday, February 20

Campus at Maize South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Newton

Valley Center at Salina South

Friday, February 23

Derby at Maize

Hutchinson at Newton

Maize South at Salina South

Salina Central at Campus

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 winter postseason continued this past weekend in the high school ranks across the state of Kansas with the boys’ regional wrestling tournaments and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had one team win a team title and all seven of its teams qualify at least one individual for next week’s state tournaments.

The basketball courts around the AVCTLI were also busy as teams begin the final push for seeding in the upcoming sub-state basketball tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 58-27 against Salina South Monday night. The Lady Colts lost 75-23 against Derby Tuesday night. The Lady Colts lost 58-42 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 60-47 against Derby Tuesday. The Colts lost 69-62 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team competed in the Class 6A regional at Wichita North this past weekend and finished in 13th place with 48 points and three individual state qualifiers.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Campus 75-23 Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers lost 54-37 against Maize South Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 60-47 Tuesday. The Panthers lost 50-46 against Maize South in overtime Friday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team played 4th in the Class 6A Wichita North regional tournament with 177 points and 10 individuals qualify for the state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team lost 38-35 against Maize South Tuesday night. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 58-42 Friday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team lost 60-48 against Maize South Tuesday. The Salt Hawks defeated Campus 69-62 Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 109 points in the Class 5A regional tournament at Arkansas City with 7 individual state qualifiers.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Arkansas City 45-30 Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 32-29 Friday against Salina South. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 75-53 Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Salina South 67-50 Friday. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place, as a team, with 232 points and 11 individuals qualifying for the 6A state tournament from the Wichita North regional.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Hutchinson 38-35 Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Derby 54-37 Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson 60-48 Tuesday. The Mavericks defeated Derby 50-46 in overtime Friday. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place at the Arkansas City Class 5A regional tournament with 62 points and four individual state qualifiers.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 49-31 against Salina South Tuesday night. The lady Railers lost 68-13 Friday against Andover. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 61-60 against Salina South Tuesday. The Railers lost 66-32 against Newton Friday. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place as a team with 145 points and 7 individual state qualifiers at the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team defeated Campus 58-27 Monday night. The Lady Cougars defeated Newton 49-31 Tuesday. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize 32-29 Friday. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team earned a 61-60 victory against Newton Tuesday. The Cougars lost 67-50 against Maize Friday. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team placed 17th at the Class 5A regional tournament at Arkansas City with 29 points and three individual state qualifiers.