AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 7 0 13 2

Maize South 7 1 15 1

Hutchinson 5 3 10 6

Salina South 4 4 8 7

Maize 3 6 5 11

Newton 2 6 3 12

Campus 0 8 0 15

Tuesday, February 6

Maize 40, Campus 19

Derby 58, Salina South 37

Maize South 80, Newton 14

Hutchinson 37, Eisenhower 31

Thursday, February 8

Derby 52, Hutchinson 45

Friday, February 9

Salina South 54, Campus 28

Derby 70, Newton 32

Hutchinson 40, Maize 23

Maize South 51, Andover Central 32

Monday, February 12

Campus at Salina South

Tuesday, February 13

Campus at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Newton

Ark City at Maize

Friday, February 16

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize South at Derby

Maize at Salina South

Newton at Andover

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 8 0 16 0

Derby 5 2 9 5

Hutchinson 5 3 11 4

Campus 5 4 10 6

Maize 5 4 9 7

Salina South 1 8 2 14

Newton 0 8 1 13

Tuesday, February 6

Maize 62, Campus 56

Derby 72, Salina South 47

Maize South 62, Newton 30

Hutchinson 70, Eisenhower 54

Friday, February 9

Campus 65, Salina South 39

Derby 71, Newton 35

Maize 49, Hutchinson 40

Maize South 66, Andover Central 47

Tuesday, February 13

Campus at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Newton

Ark City at Maize

Friday, February 16

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize South at Derby

Maize at Salina South

Newton at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason for the 2023-24 winter season across the state of Kansas has begun at the high school level.

The seven Ark Valley Chisholm Trai League I schools had teams representing each school in the 2024 girls’ regional wrestling tournaments this past Saturday and the AVCTL I had 16 individual girls qualify for the 2024 girls’ state wrestling tournament in two weeks.

Derby and Newton had five girls each qualify for state while Salina South had three individual qualifiers, Maize had two and Maize South had one individual qualify for the state tournament.

On the basketball courts the AVCTL I is heading down the home stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team lost 40-19 against Maize Tuesday night. The Lady Colts dropped a 54-28 contest against Salina South Friday night. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 62-56 against Maize Tuesday. The Colts defeated Salina South 65-39 Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team defeated Junction 48-36 in a dual Wednesday. The Lady Colts finished in 11th place with 30 points in the Dodge City regional Saturday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Salina South 58-37 Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Hutchinson 52-45 Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Newton 70-32 Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 72-47 Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Newton 71-35 Friday. …. The Lady Panther wrestling team placed third with 161 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional tournament with five individuals qualifying for the state tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Eisenhower 37-31 Tuesday night. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 52-45 to Derby Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize 40-23 Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 70-54 Tuesday. The Salt Hawks lost 49-40 against Maize Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 11th place with 42 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Campus 40-19 Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles lost 40-23 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 62-56 Tuesday night. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 49-40 Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished in 10th place with 33 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional tournament and had two individuals qualify for the state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Newton 80-14 Tuesday night. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover Central 51-32 Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 62-30 Tuesday. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 55-47 Friday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished in 13th place with 27 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 80-14 against Maize South Tuesday night. The Lady Railers lost 70-32 against Derby Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 62-30 against Maize South Tuesday. The Railers lost 71-35 against Derby Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 5th place with 112 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament and had five individuals qualify for the state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 58-37 against Derby Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 54-28 Friday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 72-47 against Derby Tuesday. The Cougars lost 65-39 against Campus Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 10th place with 44 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament and had two individuals qualify for the state tournament.