AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Derby 7 0 13 2
Maize South 7 1 15 1
Hutchinson 5 3 10 6
Salina South 4 4 8 7
Maize 3 6 5 11
Newton 2 6 3 12
Campus 0 8 0 15
Tuesday, February 6
Maize 40, Campus 19
Derby 58, Salina South 37
Maize South 80, Newton 14
Hutchinson 37, Eisenhower 31
Thursday, February 8
Derby 52, Hutchinson 45
Friday, February 9
Salina South 54, Campus 28
Derby 70, Newton 32
Hutchinson 40, Maize 23
Maize South 51, Andover Central 32
Monday, February 12
Campus at Salina South
Tuesday, February 13
Campus at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Newton
Ark City at Maize
Friday, February 16
Campus at Hutchinson
Maize South at Derby
Maize at Salina South
Newton at Andover
2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize South 8 0 16 0
Derby 5 2 9 5
Hutchinson 5 3 11 4
Campus 5 4 10 6
Maize 5 4 9 7
Salina South 1 8 2 14
Newton 0 8 1 13
Tuesday, February 6
Maize 62, Campus 56
Derby 72, Salina South 47
Maize South 62, Newton 30
Hutchinson 70, Eisenhower 54
Friday, February 9
Campus 65, Salina South 39
Derby 71, Newton 35
Maize 49, Hutchinson 40
Maize South 66, Andover Central 47
Tuesday, February 13
Campus at Derby
Maize South at Hutchinson
Salina South at Newton
Ark City at Maize
Friday, February 16
Campus at Hutchinson
Maize South at Derby
Maize at Salina South
Newton at Andover
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The postseason for the 2023-24 winter season across the state of Kansas has begun at the high school level.
The seven Ark Valley Chisholm Trai League I schools had teams representing each school in the 2024 girls’ regional wrestling tournaments this past Saturday and the AVCTL I had 16 individual girls qualify for the 2024 girls’ state wrestling tournament in two weeks.
Derby and Newton had five girls each qualify for state while Salina South had three individual qualifiers, Maize had two and Maize South had one individual qualify for the state tournament.
On the basketball courts the AVCTL I is heading down the home stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :
CAMPUS
The Lady Colt basketball team lost 40-19 against Maize Tuesday night. The Lady Colts dropped a 54-28 contest against Salina South Friday night. … The Colt boys’ basketball team lost 62-56 against Maize Tuesday. The Colts defeated Salina South 65-39 Friday. … The Lady Colt wrestling team defeated Junction 48-36 in a dual Wednesday. The Lady Colts finished in 11th place with 30 points in the Dodge City regional Saturday.
DERBY
The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Salina South 58-37 Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Hutchinson 52-45 Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Newton 70-32 Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 72-47 Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Newton 71-35 Friday. …. The Lady Panther wrestling team placed third with 161 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional tournament with five individuals qualifying for the state tournament.
HUTCHINSON
The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Eisenhower 37-31 Tuesday night. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 52-45 to Derby Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Maize 40-23 Friday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 70-54 Tuesday. The Salt Hawks lost 49-40 against Maize Friday. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 11th place with 42 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.
MAIZE
The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Campus 40-19 Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles lost 40-23 against Hutchinson Friday. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Campus 62-56 Tuesday night. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 49-40 Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team finished in 10th place with 33 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional tournament and had two individuals qualify for the state tournament.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Lady Maverick basketball team defeated Newton 80-14 Tuesday night. The Lady Mavericks defeated Andover Central 51-32 Friday. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 62-30 Tuesday. The Mavericks defeated Andover Central 55-47 Friday. … The Lady Maverick wrestling team finished in 13th place with 27 points Saturday in the Dodge City regional and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.
NEWTON
The Lady Railer basketball team lost 80-14 against Maize South Tuesday night. The Lady Railers lost 70-32 against Derby Friday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 62-30 against Maize South Tuesday. The Railers lost 71-35 against Derby Friday. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 5th place with 112 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament and had five individuals qualify for the state tournament.
SALINA SOUTH
The Lady Cougar basketball team lost 58-37 against Derby Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars defeated Campus 54-28 Friday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 72-47 against Derby Tuesday. The Cougars lost 65-39 against Campus Friday. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 10th place with 44 points Saturday in the Junction City regional tournament and had two individuals qualify for the state tournament.