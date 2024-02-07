AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 4 0 10 2

Maize South 6 1 13 1

Hutchinson 4 2 8 5

Salina South 3 3 7 6

Newton 2 4 3 10

Maize 2 5 4 10

Campus 0 6 0 13

Tuesday, January 30

Derby 44, Maize 30

Hutchinson 36, Newton 23

Maize South 68, Salina South 29

Goddard 58, Campus 16

Friday, February 2

Newton 52, Campus 29

Hutchinson 45, Salina South 39

Maize South 45, Maize 19

Derby 44, Salina Central 30

Tuesday, February 6

Maize at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Maize South at Newton

Thursday, February 8

Derby at Hutchinson

Friday, February 9

Salina South at Campus

Newton at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize

Andover Central at Maize South

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 7 0 14 0

Hutchinson 5 2 11 3

Derby 3 2 7 5

Maize 3 4 7 7

Campus 4 3 9 5

Salina South 1 6 2 12

Newton 0 6 1 11

Tuesday, January 30

Campus 55, Goddard 53

Derby 59, Maize 46

Hutchinson 77, Newton 31

Maize South 61, Salina South 29

Friday, February 2

Campus 77, Newton 52

Hutchinson 66, Salina South 57

Maize South 49, Maize 27

Derby 50, Salina Central 47

Tuesday, February 6

Maize at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Maize South at Newton

Friday, February 9

Salina South at Campus

Newton at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize

Andover Central at Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Maize South High School basketball teams are making their shot at claiming the 2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball superiority in both boys and girls sides of the court.

The Maverick boys are the only team in either boys or girls side still undefeated in the AVCTL I while the Lady Mavericks have suffered one loss this season.

The Derby Lady Panthers, however, are still undefeated in AVCTL I play and sit above the Lady Mavericks and could be headed for an AVCTL I showdown on February 16, but that is still a full week away as the two teams gear up for the final stretch of the 23-24 regular season and postseason play.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team suffered a 58-16 loss to Goddard Tuesday night. The Lady Colts lost 52-29 to Newton Friday night. … The Colt boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 55-53 Tuesday night. The Colts defeated Newton 77-52 Friday night. … The Lady Colt wrestling team tied Salina South 42-42 Thursday night. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team lost 60-15 to Salina South Thursday night. The Colts finished in 24th place at the Rose Hill tournament with 22 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Maize 44-30 Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Salina Central 44-30 Friday night. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Maize 59-46 Tuesday night. The Panthers defeated Salina Central 50-47 Friday night. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team lost to Salina South Thursday night 18-6. The Panthers finished in 8th place at the Rose Hill tournament with 86 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team defeated Newton 36-23 Tuesday night. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 45-39 Friday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball defeated Newton 77-31 Tuesday night. The Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 66-57 Friday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team defeated Maize South 42-25 Thursday night.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered a 44-30 loss against Derby Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles lost 45-19 against Maize South Friday night. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team suffered a 59-46 loss against Derby Tuesday night. The Eagles lost 49-27 against Maize South Friday night. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team lost 42-33 to Newton Thursday night. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team defeated Newton 42-27 Thursday night.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team earned a 68-29 victory against Salina South Tuesday night. The Lady Mavericks defeated Maize High 45-19 Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team defeated Saline South 61-29 Tuesday night. The Mavericks defeated Maize High 49-27 Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team lost 42-25 to Hutchinson Thursday night. The Mavericks finished in 19th place at Rose Hill with 39 points.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team suffered a 36-23 loss against Hutchinson Tuesday night. The Lady Railers defeated Campus 52-29 Friday night. … The Railer boys’ basketball team suffered a 77-31 loss against Hutchinson Tuesday night. The Railers lost 77-52 against Campus Friday night. … The Lady Railer wrestling team defeated Maize 42-33 Thursday night. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team lost a dual 42-27 to Maize Thursday night. The Railers finished in 26th place at the Rose Hill tournament with 11 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team suffered a 68-29 loss against Maize South Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars lost 45-39 to Hutchinson Friday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team was defeated 61-29 by Maize South Tuesday night. The Cougars lost 66-57 against Hutchinson Friday night. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team tied Campus Thursday night 42-42. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team defeated Derby 18-6 Thursday night and defeated Campus 60-15. The Cougars finished 7th at the Silver Lake tournament with 98 points.