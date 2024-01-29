AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 8 2

Maize South 4 1 11 1

Salina South 3 1 7 4

Newton 1 3 2 9

Hutchinson 2 2 6 5

Maize 2 3 4 8

Campus 0 5 0 11

Monday, January 22

Derby 72, Campus 10

Tuesday, January 23

Maize 42, Andover Central 38

Salina South 46, Newton 14

Ark City 50, Campus 21 – Mulvane tournament

Thursday, January 25

Maize South 75. El Dorado 5 – El Dorado tournament

Derby 55, Hutchinson 43 – Emporia Tournament

Halstead 41, Maize 27- Haven tournament

Bishop Carroll 55, Newton 8- Newton tournament

Friday, January 26

Maize South 37, Goddard 30 – El Dorado tournament

Emporia 61, Derby 63 – Emporia tournament

Hutchinson 49, Wichita Southeast 34 – Emporia tournament

Andale 39, Maize 33 – Haven tournament

Wichita North 45, Campus 33 – Mulvane tournament

Wichita Trinity 52, Newton 26 – Newton tournament

Saturday, January 27

Maize South 48, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 43 – El Dorado tournament

Derby 62, Highland Park 46 – Emporia tournament

Shawnee Heights 51, Hutchinson 38 – Emporia tournament

Maize 31, Garden Plain 19 – Haven tournament

Winfield 39, Campus 28 – Mulvane tournament

Newton 49, Dodge City 18 – Newton tournament

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 5 0 12 0

Maize 3 2 7 5

Hutchinson 3 2 9 3

Campus 3 3 7 5

Derby 2 2 5 5

Newton 0 4 1 9

Salina South 1 4 2 10

Monday, January 22

Derby 59, Campus 50

Tuesday, January 23

Hutchinson 64, Derby 51

Maize South 67, Goddard 47

Andover Central 50, Maize 44

Salina South 67, Newton 63

Thursday, January 25

Campus 74, Salina South 62

Friday, January 26

Campus 63, Eisenhower 49

Maize 47, Hutchinson 44

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had one champion and one consolation champion in the five tournaments the AVCTLI competed in this year.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks won the El Dorado championship while the Derby Lady Panthers finished as consolation champions in the Emporia tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team played a make-up game against AVCTL I rival Derby Monday night but lost 72-10. The Lady Colts lost 50-21 against Arkansas City Tuesday night. The Lady Colts lost 45-33 against Wichita North Friday night. The Lady Colts lost to Winfield 39-28 Saturday night in the tournament finale. … The Colt boys’ basketball team suffered a 59-50 loss against Derby in a make-up game Monday night. The Colts defeated Salina South Thursday 74-62. The Colts defeated Eisenhower 63-49 Friday night. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team was defeated Wednesday night 52-21 by Maize South in an AVCTL I dual.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team scored a 72-10 victory against Campus Monday night in a make-up game from earlier this season. The Lady Panthers defeated Hutchinson 55-43 Thursday night in the opening round of the Emporia tournament. The Lady Panthers fell 61-53 to tournament-host Emporia Friday night. The Lady Panthers defeated Highland Park 62-46 in the final round Saturday night. … The Panther boys’ basketball team scored a 59-50 victory against Campus Monday night in an AVCTL I make-up game from earlier this season. The Panthers dropped a 64-51 contest against Hutchinson Tuesday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team won the Andover tournament Friday night with 158 points. The Lady Panthers won the Andover tournament Saturday with 158 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 101 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team opened play in the Emporia tournament Thursday night but suffered a 55-43 defeat against AVCTL I rival Derby in the opening round. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Wichita Southeast 49-34 Friday night. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 51-38 against Shawnee Heights in the final round Saturday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team earned a 64-51 victory against Derby Tuesday night. The Salt Hawks were defeated 47-44 by Hutchinson Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 61 points. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 17th place with 100.5 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Andover Central Tuesday night 42-38. The Lady Eagles lost 41-27 against Halstead Thursday night in the opening round of the Haven tournament. The Lady Eagles lost 39-33 against Andale Friday night. The Lady Eagles were able to close the tournament with a victory Saturday night when they defeated Garden Plain 31-19. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team suffered a 50-44 loss against Andover Central Tuesday night. The Eagles defeated Hutchinson 47-44 Friday night. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Junction City tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 68 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team competed at Garden City Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 160 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team earned a 75-5 victory against El Dorado Thursday night in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 37-30 Friday night. The Lady Mavericks won the championship game Saturday night, defeating Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48-43. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team earned a 67-47 victory against Goddard Tuesday night. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team defeated Campus 52-21 Wednesday night. The Mavericks competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 25th place with 44 points.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team lost 46-14 Tuesday night against Salina South. The Lady Railers fell 55-8 against Bishop Carroll Thursday night in the opening round of their own tournament. The Lady Railers lost 52-26 against Wichita Trinity Friday night. The Lady Railers closed out the tournament with a 49-18 victory against Dodge City Saturday. … The Railer boys’ basketball team suffered a 67-63 loss against Salina South Tuesday night. … The Lady Railer wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 110 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 19th place with 89.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team earned a 46-14 victory against Newton Tuesday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team made it two wins in a row Tuesday night when they defeated Newton 67-63. The Cougars fell 74-62 against Campus Thursday night. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team competed in the Andover tournament Friday where they finished in 4th place with 87 points. The Lady Cougars placed 4th with 87 points Saturday in the Andover tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 45 points.