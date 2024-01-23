AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 5 1

Maize South 4 1 8 1

Salina South 2 1 6 4

Newton 1 2 1 6

Hutchinson 2 2 5 3

Maize 2 3 2 6

Campus 0 4 0 7

Tuesday, January 16

Eisenhower 46, Campus 15

Maize South 52, Goddard 23

Thursday, January 18

Hutchinson 43, Maize 26

Salina South 30, Abilene 28 (Salina Invitational)

Friday, January 19

Great Bend 44, Salina South 37 (Salina Invitational)

Saturday, January 20

Liberal 54, Salina South 50 (Salina Invitational)

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 5 0 11 0

Hutchinson 2 1 8 2

Campus 2 2 5 4

Derby 1 1 4 4

Maize 2 2 6 4

Newton 0 3 1 8

Salina South 0 3 1 9

Wednesday, January 17

Maize South 74, Wichita Southeast 64 (Valley Center tournament)

Valley Center 71, Newton 53 (Valley Center tournament)

Thursday, January 18

Wichita East 59, Campus 58

Hutchinson 45, St. James Academy 35

Derby 74, Free State 45

Blue Valley West 94, Newton 46 (Valley Center tournament)

Maize 44, Dodge City 36 (Dodge City Tournament of Champions)

Abilene 65, Salina South 47 (Salina Invitational)

Friday, January 19

Maize South vs. Shawnee Mission East (Valley Center tournament)

Wichita Heights 59, Maize 47 (Dodge City TOC)

Olathe East 67, Campus 37 (Dodge City TOC)

Hutchinson 53, Blue Valley 48 (McPherson tournament)

McPherson 62, Derby 55 (McPherson tournament)

Liberal 57, Salina South 55 (Salina Invitational)

Maize South 57, Shawnee Mission East 43 (Valley Center tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Campus 81, Eisenhower 59 (Dodge City TOC)

Maize 45, Wichita East 44 (Dodge City TOC)

McPherson 78, Hutchinson 42 (McPherson tournament)

Derby 63, Blue Valley 46 (McPherson tournament)

Salina South 62, Buhler 52 (Salina Invitational)

Maize South 55, Blue Valley West 43 (Valley Center tournament)

Wichita Southeast 71, Newton 54 (Valley Center tournament)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The boys’ mid-season tournament week is now compete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw its Maize South Maverick boys capture the 2024 Valley Center title.

On the wrestling mats the Newton boys’ wrestling team won the Eureka tournament Saturday with 254.5 points.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team dropped a 46-15 contest against Eisenhower Tuesday night. … The Colt boys’ basketball team opened play in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions Thursday falling 59-58 against Wichita East. The Colts fell 67-37 against Olathe East Friday night in the consolation semifinals. The Colts were able to bounce back and defeat Eisenhower 81-59 Saturday in the tournament’s final round. … The Lady Colt wrestling team dropped an AVCTL I dual 57-24 against Newton Thursday night. … The Colt boys’ wrestling team dropped a dual against Newton 65-13 Thursday night. The Colts competed in the Hays tournament Saturday and finished in 24th place with 20 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team was scheduled to play at Newton Monday night, but the game was postponed until a later date due to inclement weather. The Lady Panthers were also scheduled to play at Hutchinson Tuesday night, but that game has been rescheduled for February 8. … The Panther boys’ basketball team opened play in the McPherson tournament Thursday night with a 74-45 victory against Free State. The Panthers lost 62-55 against McPherson in the semifinals Friday night. The Panthers were able to bounce back Saturday and defeated Blue Valley 63-46 in Saturday’s consolation championship. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed at the Wichita Heights tournament Saturday and finished in 4th place with 123.5 points. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed in the Emporia dual tournament Saturday and finished with an 0-4 record and in 6th place.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team was scheduled to play host to Derby Tuesday night, but the game was postponed until February 8 due to inclement weather. The Lady Salt Hawks earned a 43-26 AVCTL I victory against Maize Thursday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team opened play in the McPherson tournament Thursday with a 45-35 victory against St. James Academy. The Salt Hawks defeated Blue Valley 53-48 in Friday night’s semifinal round. The Salt Hawks lost 78-42 to tournament-host McPherson Saturday night in the championship game.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered a 43-26 AVCTL I loss against Hutchinson Thursday night. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team opened play in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions Thursday night with a 44-36 victory against Dodge City. The Eagles fell 59-47 against Wichita Heights in the semifinals Friday night. The Eagles were able to bounce back Saturday and defeat Wichita East 45-44 in the consolation championship game. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed at the Wichita Heights tournament Saturday and finished in 8th place with 55 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team split a triangular Thursday night, defeating Salina Central 63-13, but falling 41-30 against Rose Hill. The Eagles competed in the Nickerson tournament Friday where they finished in 7th place with 154 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks basketball team earned a 52-23 victory against Goddard Tuesday night. … The Mavericks boys’ basketball team opened play in the Valley Center tournament Wednesday night with a 74-64 victory against Wichita Southeast. The Mavericks defeated Shawnee Mission East 57-43 Friday night. The Mavericks won the Valley Center tournament championship Saturday night with a 55-43 victory against Blue Valley West. …

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team was scheduled to play at Derby Monday night but the game was postponed until a later date due to inclement weather. … The Railer boys’ basketball team opened play in the Valley Center tournament Wednesday night suffering a 71-53 loss against Valley Center. The Railers fell 93-36 Thursday night against Blue Valley West. The Railers fell 71-54 to Wichita Southeast Saturday in the tournament finale. … The Lady Railer wrestling team defeated Campus Thursday night 57-24. The Lady Railers competed in the Eureaka tournament Saturday where they finished tied for 2nd with 118 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team defeated Campus 65-13 Thursday night. The Railers competed in the Eureka tournament Saturday and won the team title with 254.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night with a 30-28 victory against Abilene. The Lady Cougars suffered a 44-37 loss against Great Bend Friday night. The Lady Cougars fell 54-50 against Liberal in Saturday’s tournament finale. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night falling 65-47 against Abilene. The Cougars could not bounce back Friday night as they lost 57-55 to Liberal in the consolation semifinals. The Cougars were able to secure their first victory of the season Saturday night when they defeated Buhler 62-52. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team competed in the Beloit tournament Saturday and finished in 18th place with 17 points.