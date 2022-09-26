AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Friday, September 23

Valley Center 38, Campus 20

Derby 28, Hutchinson 21

Maize 56, Salina South 7

Maize South 34, Newton 14

Friday, September 30

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Salina South

Maize at Mazie South

Ark City at Newton

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Derby Panthers knocked the Hutchinson Salthawk football team from the undefeated ranks this past Friday night and kept themselves in the hunt for the 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 championship as both them and the Maize Eagle football team are undefeated in AVCTL 1 action.

The Panthers have one loss on their overall record, while the Eagles remained undefeated on the season this past Friday night after they scored an AVCTL 1 win over Salina South, 56-7. The two teams are scheduled to meet in two weeks in Derby.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL 1 school did on the gridiron and in other sports this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team fell to 1-3 on the season Friday night after they fell 38-20 against Valley Center. The Colts will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play host to Derby in an AVCTL 1 showdown. â€¦ The Lady Colt volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they hosted Maize South and Derby in an AVCTL 1 triangular, but lost both matches by identical 2-0 scores. The Lady Colts then got back into action on Saturday when they hosted a tournament. â€¦ The Colts soccer team returned to the pitch at Salina Central on Tuesday where they kicked their way to a 2-1 victory to even out their overall record on the season at 3-3. The Colts were then back in action at Eisenhower on Thursday where neither team was able to find the net in regulation or overtime as they played to 0-0 tie.

DERBY

The Panther football team scored its third victory of the season this past Friday night when they earned a 28-21 victory over Hutchinson, handing the Salthawks their first loss of the season. The Panthers will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Campus High School. â€¦ The Lady Panther volleyball team got back into action Tuesday night when they traveled to Campus for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Maize South. The Lady Panthers split the two matches, as they defeated Campus 2-0, but lost to Maize South 2-0. â€¦ The Panther soccer team was scheduled to return to the pitch on Monday at Wichita East, but that match was postponed due to poor field conditions and will be made up at a later date. The Panthers did get on the field on Thursday when they hosted McPherson and came away with a 4-0 victory.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team got knocked from the undefeated ranks this past Friday night when they traveled to Derby, but came home after a 28-21 defeat. The Salthawks will look to get back on the winning column this Friday night when they play at Salina South. â€¦ The Lady Salthawk volleyball team traveled to Great Bend Thursday night as they stepped out of league play for a triangular in Great Bend with Goddard. The Lady Salthawks improved their seasonal record to 17-2 as they swept the two matches, winning both by scores of 2-0. â€¦ The Salthawk soccer team earned its third victory of the season on Tuesday when they scored a 1-0 victory over Andover to improve to 3-5 on the season.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team won its 4thÂ game of the season, against no losses, this past Friday night when they played host to Salina South and scored a 56-7 victory. The Eagles will look to keep the wining alive this Friday night when they host intra-Maize rival, Maize South High School. â€¦ The Lady Eagle volleyball team traveled to Salina South Tuesday evening for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Newton and came home with a split as they defeated Newton 2-0, but fell to the Lady Cougars of Salina South 2-0, to see their seasonal record stay even at 10-10, while their league record moved to 5-3. â€¦ The Eagle soccer team scored its 5thÂ win of the season on Tuesday when they needed overtime to defeat Eisenhower 2-1 and improve to 5-1 on the season.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team scored its third win of the 2022 season this past Friday night when they played host to Newton High School and earned a 34-14 victory. The Mavericks will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play intra-Maize rival, Maize High School. â€¦ The Lady Mavericks volleyball team got back into action on Tuesday when they traveled to Campus for an AVCTL 1 triangular and swept both matches, defeating Campus and Derby both by identical 2-0 scores as the Maize South spikers improved their seasonal record to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the AVCTL 1. â€¦ The Mavericksâ€™ soccer team picked up its 7thÂ straight victory to open the season Tuesday when they shutout Valley Center 10-0, they were back in action again on Thursday when they hosted Wichita Heights and rolled to a 10-0 victory to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its fourth loss of the season and is still searching for their initial win of 2022 after falling 34-14 at Maize South High School. The Railroaders will continue that search for the first win this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City High School. â€¦ The Lady Railer volleyball team traveled to Salina South on Tuesday for an AVCTL 1 triangular with Maize and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 to Maize and 2-0 against Salina South, as their seasonal record fell to 8-10 and they dropped to 1-5. The Lady Railers were back in action on Saturday when they hosted their own tournament, where they put together 5-1 record, with wins over Salina South, Andover Central, McPherson and Buhler. They defeated Andover Central twice and only lost to Eisenhower High School. â€¦ The Railroaders soccer team improved to 6-1 on the season Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 victory over Goddard and they returned to the pitch on Thursday when they hosted Andover Central and earned a 1-0 victory on penalty kicks.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its fourth loss this past Friday night, falling 56-7 at Maize High School. The Cougars will continue their search for their first win of 2022 this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson High School. â€¦ The Lady Cougars hosted Maize and Newton Tuesday night in an AVCTL 1 triangular and swept both matches to move their seasonal record to 7-13 overall and 2-5 in the AVCTL 1, as they won both matches by identical 2-0 margins. The Lady Cougars got back into action on Saturday in the Newton tournament, where they dropped all four matches they played, losing to Andover Central, Newton, Eisenhower and Wichita East. â€¦ The Cougar soccer team dropped to 4-3 on the season Tuesday when they traveled to play at Andover Central and suffered a 3-2 defeat. The Cougars were back in action on Thursday when they hosted Salina rival Salina Central and they kicked their way to a 3-0 victory over the Mustangs.