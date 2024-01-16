AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 8 0

Salina Central 3 1 4 3

Valley Center 3 2 6 3

Andover Cent. 2 2 3 4

Goddard 1 3 3 4

Eisenhower 1 3 3 4

Arkansas City 1 4 3 6

Wednesday, January 10

Maize South 35, Valley Center 19

Ark City 44, Eisenhower 31

Andover 57, Goddard 28

Friday, January 12

Andover Central 48, Ark City 24

Eisenhower 28, Goddard 25

Valley Center 34, Salina Central 23

Andover 59, Salina South 30

Tuesday, January 16

Eisenhower at Campus

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 4 0 6 1

Andover 3 1 5 3

Andover Cent. 3 1 4 3

Eisenhower 2 2 3 4

Salina Central 2 2 3 4

Arkansas City 1 4 4 5

Valley Center 0 5 1 8

Wednesday, January 10

Maize South 57, Valley Center 34

Eisenhower 52, Ark City 44

Goddard 59, Andover 50

Friday, January 12

Andover Central 64, Ark City 51

Goddard 58, Eisenhower 55

Salina Central 54, Valley Center 52

Andover 72, Salina South 37

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While Mother Nature played a significant role in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II this past week, it did not completely postpone the showdown between the top two AVCTL II boys basketball teams.

The snow which hit most of the area Tuesday night, postponed the showdown between Goddard and Andover, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, but snow pushed that showdown between the two teams still undefeated in AVCTL II play 24 hours.

24 hours after the original schedule time, the Goddard Lions scored a 59-50 victory against Andover to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in AVCTL II play. The Trojans dropped to 4-3 and 3-1.

There were no games in the area played Tuesday night. Some have been made up, some have been scheduled for later this season, others are still waiting for a make up date.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams were scheduled to play at Salina Central Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 26. The Lady Trojan basketball team scored a 57-28 victory against Goddard Wednesday night to remain undefeated on the season. The Lady Trojans defeated Salina South 59-30 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 72-37 Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 18th place Thursday in the Newton tournament with 60 points. The Lady Trojans competed in the Wichita West tournament Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 60 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Kapaun Mt. Carmel dual tournament and finished with a 3-2 record. The Trojans also competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 10th place with 106 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Goddard Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 31. The Lady Jaguar basketball team earned a 48-24 victory against Arkansas City Friday night. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 64-51 Friday night. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team suffered a 55-22 dual defeat against Salina Central Thursday night. The Jaguars competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 27th place with 38 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams were scheduled to play at Eisenhower Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games one night to Wednesday. The Lady Bulldog basketball team earned its first AVCTL II win of the season Wednesday night when they defeated Eisenhower 44-31. The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 48-24 loss against Andover Central Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered a 52-44 loss against Eisenhower Wednesday night. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in the Wichita West tournament Saturday where they finished in 15th place with 51 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 29th place with 32 points.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Arkansas City Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games one night to Wednesday. The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered a 44-31 loss against Arkansas City Wednesday night. The Lady Tigers defeated Goddard 28-25 Friday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team earned a 52-44 victory against Arkansas City Wednesday night. The Tigers lost 58-55 against Goddard Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed at Wichita West Saturday where they finished in 20th place with 8 points. …

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams were scheduled to play at Andover Central Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 31. The Lady Lion basketball team suffered a 57-28 loss against Andover Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 28-25 against Eisenhower Friday night. … The Lions boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 58-55 Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling finished in 19th place with 57 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Lions competed at Wichita West Saturday where they finished in 18th place with 38 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team suffered a 38-32 dual loss against Salina Central Thursday night. The Lions competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 124 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Andover Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 26.The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered a 38-23 defeat against Valley Center Friday night. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 54-52 Friday night. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished tied for 12th place with 73 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team swept an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night when it defeated Andover Central 55-22 and topped Goddard 38-32. The Mustangs competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 112 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Maize South Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games one night to Wednesday. The Lady Hornet basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Wednesday night when they fell 35-19 against Maize South. The Lady Hornets defeated Salina Central Friday 34-23. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team suffered a 57-34 loss against Maize South Wednesday night. The Hornets lost 54-52 Friday night against Saina Central. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 20th place with 40 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Hornets competed at Wichita West Saturday where they finished in 20th place with 17 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 138.5 points.