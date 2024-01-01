AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 4 1

Maize South 2 1 4 1

Salina South 2 1 5 1

Newton 1 1 1 5

Hutchinson 1 1 4 1

Maize 1 2 1 5

Campus 0 3 0 5

Tuesday, December 19

Hutchinson 52, Campus 18

Derby 58, Maize South 44

Salina South 46, Maize 28

Eisenhower 37, Newton 16

Friday, January 5

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Maize South

Newton at Salina South

Maize at Andover Central

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 3 0 5 0

Hutchinson 2 0 5 0

Campus 2 1 4 1

Derby 1 1 2 3

Maize 1 2 3 3

Newton 0 2 1 4

Salina South 0 3 0 6

Tuesday, December 19

Hutchinson 51, Campus 49

Maize South 79, Derby 56

Maize 63, Salina South 36

Newton 55, Eisenhower 53

Friday, January 5

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Maize South

Newton at Salina South

Maize at Andover Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 Christmas Break has reached the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I basketball season.

In the final night of action of 2023 some slight separation developed in each of the AVCTL I basketball standings, but not much.

The separation came in a pair of battles between top contenders as the Hutchinson defeated Campus in the boy’s action, with both teams entering with unblemished marks. On the girl’s side, in the AVCTL I, the undefeated showdown took place between Derby and Maize South with Derby remaining undefeated.

Derby now sits alone atop the AVCTL I girls standings with a 4-1, 2-0 record while Maize South sits atop the AVCTL I standings with a 3-0, 5-0 record, but the Hutchinson Salt Hawks are also undefeated and sit with a 5-0, 2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colts basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas Break with an 0-5, 0-3 record after falling 52-18 against Hutchinson Tuesday night. … The Colt boys enter the break with a 4-1, 2-1 record, after suffering its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 51-49 against Hutchinson.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas Break with a 4-1, 2-0 record as the only AVCTL I team with an undefeated AVCTL I record. The Lady Panthers remained undefeated Tuesday night when they defeated Maize South 58-44. … The Panther boys’ basketball team enter the break with a 2-3, 1-1 record after suffering a 79-56 loss against Maize South Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team enters the Christmas Break with a 4-1, 1-1 record after defeating Campus 52-18 Tuesday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team enters the break with a 5-0, 2-0 record after defeating Campus 51-49 Tuesday night.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team enters the Christmas Break with a 1-5, 1-2 after suffering a 46-28 loss against Salina South Tuesday night. … The Eagles boys’ basketball team enters the break with a 3-3, 1-2 record after earning a 63-36 victory against Salina South Tuesday night.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks basketball team enters the Christmas Break with a 4-1, 2-1 record after suffering its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 58-44 against Derby. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team sits atop the AVCTL I standings with a 5-0, 3-0 record after defeating Derby 79-56 Tuesday night.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 1-5, 1-1 record after suffering a 37-16 loss against Eisenhower Tuesday night. … The Railer boys’ basketball team team enters the break with a 1-4, 0-2 record after earning their first victory of the season Tuesday night, 55-53 against Eisenhower.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team enters the Christmas Break with a 5-1, 2-1 record after topping Maize 46-28 Tuesday night. The Cougar boys’ basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas Break still searching for its first win as they stand with an 0-5, 0-3 record after falling 63-36 against Maize Tuesday night.