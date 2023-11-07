AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 9 1

Hutchinson 5 1 7 3

Maize South 4 2 8 2

Newton 2 4 3 6

Maize 2 4 5 5

Campus 2 4 2 7

Salina South 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 3

Derby 48, Lawrence 6

Maize South 21, Hutchinson 20

Maize 35, Liberal 26

Friday, November 10

Derby at Manhattan

Maize South at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Maize at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had four teams advance to the 2nd round of the high school football playoffs that were competed this past Friday night and had three of those teams advance to this week’s quarterfinal round.

This past weekend also saw the completion of the state boys’ soccer season with the completion of the state tournaments and the AVCTL I was represented by two teams and captured two top 3 finishes including a Class 5A state championship by the Maize South Mavericks.

The Maize South soccer team defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Friday in the semifinals before claiming the state championship with a 3-2 victory against Blue Valley Southwest.

Blue Valley Southwest had knocked off another AVCTL I team in Salina South during Friday’s semifinal round, with the Cougars falling 3-2, but the Cougars were able to bounce back Saturday and defeat St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 in overtime in the consolation finals to finish in 3rd place.

The AVCTL I was guaranteed to have at least one football team advance and also assured of seeing one team have its season come to an end as Maize South and Hutchinson met up in Friday night’s 2nd round.

The Mavericks won that contest 21-20 while Derby and Maize High also joined Maize South in advancing to this week’s quarterfinal round.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team finished 2023 with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 14-21 record. … The Colt soccer team finished its season with a 6-10 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 9-1 on the season Friday night with a 48-6 victory against Lawrence in the 2nd round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers will travel to Manhattan this Friday night for Class 6A quarterfinals. The quarterfinal playoff game will be a rematch of the 2023 opening game between the two teams, which Manhattan won 33-19. The Panthers have gone undefeated since that loss to open the regular season. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-23 record. … The Panther soccer team saw their season end after a 7-9-1 campaign.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday night after a 7-3 campaign as the Salt Hawks lost 27-20 against AVCTL I rival Maize South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 9-23 record. … The Salt Hawk soccer team saw its season come to a close after a 7-9-1 campaign.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned a 35-26 victory at Liberal this past Friday night in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs and advanced to the this Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup which will take the Eagles to play at Goddard-Eisenhower. … The Lady Eagles volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-22 record. … The Eagle soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 4-11-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team got revenge from a regular season loss Friday night when they defeated Hutchinson 21-20 in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mavericks lost to Hutchinson 28-23 in the third week of the regular season but bounced back from that loss and have won six of their next seven games, with a defeat against Class 6A Derby being the only loss. Friday night’s game, however, ended Hutchinson’s season and propelled the Mavericks into the Class 5A quarterfinal round this Friday night where they will play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel … The Lady Maverick volleyball team placed 3rd in the state tournament after a 37-5 season. … The Maverick soccer team advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals Tuesday when they defeated Valley Center 10-0 in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship. The Mavericks earned a 3-1 victory Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals to send them into Saturday’s championship match against Blue Valley Southwest where The Mavericks were able to score a 3-2 victory to win the state championship and finish the season with a 20-1 record, their only loss coming against Derby in the regular season.

NEWTON

The Railer football with a 3-6 record in 2023. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-13 record. … The Railer soccer team saw its 2023 season come to a close Tuesday when it lost 1-0 against Salina South in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship. The Railers finished the season with a 15-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team finished 0-9 in 2023. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-22 record. … The Cougar soccer team advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals Tuesday when they scored a 1-0 victory against Newton in the Class 5A state quarterfinal championship. The Cougars dropped a 3-2 match against Blue Valley Southwest Friday in the semifinals and played St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday in the state consolation match Saturday where they needed overtime but were able to score a 3-2 victory to finish in third place in the state tournament and complete the 2023 season with a 15-6 record.