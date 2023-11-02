AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 8 1

Hutchinson 5 1 7 2

Maize South 4 2 7 2

Newton 2 4 3 6

Maize 2 4 4 5

Campus 2 4 2 7

Salina South 0 6 0 9

Friday, October 27

Derby 56, Topeka High 7

Maize South 41, Bishop Carrol 28

Hutchinson 52, Wichita West 28

Maize 31, Goddard 22

Wichita Northwest 54, Campus 14

Liberal 44, Newton 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 63, Salina South 7

Friday, November 2

Lawrence at Derby

Hutchinson at Maize South

Maize at Liberal

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

Only four teams in Kansas’ 5A classifications qualify for the quarterfinal round in the soccer postseason tournament. Two of those 4 teams call the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I their home conference.

Tuesday afternoon Salina South and Newton will meet up on the pitch for a 2nd time in 2023.

The Railers defeated the Cougars 3-0 on September 26 for simply a regular season victory. It was Newton’s 9th victory in a stretch that saw them open the 2023 season with 10 straight victories and was the Salina South’s 3rd defeat of the season.

Both teams simply progressed through the remainder of the season following the contest. Nothing earned, nothing lost.

The rewards will be different Tuesday when the two AVCTL I rivals meet up in Newton at 6 p.m., as the winner will advance to the Class 5A state semifinals and the loser will begin looking to next year.

The Maize South Lady Maverick volleyball team went 2-1 Friday in the Class 5A state volleyball pool play to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

The Lady Mavericks lost to Topeka Seaman in the semifinals to open Saturday action, but bounced back to defeat Spring Hill 2-1 in the consolation final and finished in 3rd place in the 5A state volleyball tournament.

The first round of the 2023 KSHSAA football playoffs is in the books and the AVCTL I had four teams advance into the 2nd round and is guaranteed to have at least one team advance into the 3rd round.

That guarantee comes from the fact that two AVCTL I teams will meet up in the second round when the Hutchinson Salt Hawks play at Maize South.

The AVCTL I playoff showdown will be a rematch of the regular season showdown which was played September 15, the third week of the regular season and was won by Hutchinson, 28-23.

Derby and Maize High are the other two AVCTL I teams to advance to the 2nd round of the football playoffs.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team saw its season come to an end Friday night when they lost 54-14 against Wichita Northwest. The Colts finished 2023 with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 14-21 record. … The Colt soccer team finished its season with a 6-10 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team extended its 2023 season at least one more week Friday night when they scored a 56-7 victory against Topeka High. The Panthers will play host to Lawrence this Friday night in the second round. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-23 record. … The Panther soccer team opened regional play Monday with a 1-0 shutout victory against AVCTL I rival Maize and advanced to the 2nd round of regionals on Thursday where they met up with Liberal, but got shutout 2-0 to see their season end after a 7-9-1 campaign.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team extended its 2023 season at least one more week Friday night when they defeated Wichita West 52-28. The Salt Hawks will face AVCTL I rival Maize South this Friday night in the 2nd round of the 5A playoffs. The Salt Hawks defeated Maize South 28-23 in week 3 of the regular season. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 9-23 record. … The Salt Hawk soccer team saw its season come to a close Monday after a 7-9-1 campaign. The Salt Hawks saw their season come to a close in the opening round of Class 5A regional play when they were shutout 8-0 against Bishop Carroll.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned a 31-22 victory against Goddard Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The victory improved the Eagle record to 4-5 on the season and advances them into the 2nd round of the postseason where they will play at Liberal Friday night. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament this past weekend, but the Lady Eagles went 0-3 in pool play and did not advance to Saturday’s bracketed play. The Lady Eagles lost to Blue Valley West 2-0, Blue Valley North 2-0 and Washburn Rural 2-0. The Lady Eagles finished the 2023 season with an 18-22 record. … The Eagle soccer team saw its season come to an end Monday when it got shutout by AVCTL I rival Derby 1-0 in the opening round of regional play. The Eagles finished the 2023 season with a 4-11-2 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team earned a 41-28 victory against Bishop Carrol Friday night to extend their 2023 season at least one more week. That extension will see the Mavericks play AVCTL I rival Hutchinson Friday night in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs. The game will be a rematch of the two team’s regular season showdown, which Hutchinson 28-25 in the third week of the regular season. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team played in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend. Friday the Lady Mavericks went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Lansing 2-1 and St. James Academy 2-0, but lost 2-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas. The 2-1 record qualified them for Saturday’s bracketed play where they took on Topeka Seaman in the semifinals, but the Lady Mavericks dropped a 2-0 match against Seaman, before rebounding to defeat Spring Hill 2-1 in the consolation final to finish in 3rd place in the 5A state tournament. … The Maverick soccer team improved to 16-1-1 on the season Monday when it opened Class 5A regional play with an 11-0 shutout victory against Arkansas City. The Mavericks advance to face Kapaun Mt. Carmel Thursday where they scored a 5-2 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel to win the Class 5A regional championship. The Mavericks will be the #1 seed in this week’s quarterfinals where they will play Valley Center on Tuesday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team lost 44-0 Friday night against Liberal to see their 2023 season come to an end after a 3-6 campaign. … The Lady Railer volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-13 record. … The Railer soccer team improved to 14-3 on the season Monday with a 3-1 victory against Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The victory advance the Railers to the 2nd round of regional play on Thursday where they scored a 4-3 victory via penalty kicks against Emporia to win the regional championship. The Railers advance to the Class 5A quarterfinal round where they will play against Salina South.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team dropped a 63-7 contest against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night to see their 2023 season come to an end. The Cougars were unable to earn any wins during the season and finished 0-0. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-22 record. … The Cougar soccer team scored an 8-0 victory Tuesday against Topeka West in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Cougars advanced to the 2nd round Thursday where they met up with Bishop Carroll. The Cougars and Carroll did not seem to want to bring an end to their regional championship match Thursday, but the Cougars finally made the winning statement in a fourth overtime and won the game 2-1. The victory propels the Cougars into the Class 5A quarterfinal round where they will meet up with AVCTL I rival Newton.