AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 6 1

Hutchinson 5 1 5 2

Maize South 3 2 5 2

Newton 2 3 3 4

Campus 2 3 2 5

Maize 1 4 2 5

Salina South 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 13

Campus 30, Newton 20

Derby 35, Maize South 27

Hutchinson 36, Maize 17

Eisenhower 56, Salina South 7

Friday, October 20

Maize at Campus

Newton at Derby

Salina South at Maize South

Hutchinson at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Derby Panthers sewed up the 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football championship this past week when they scored a 35-27 victory against Maize South.

The win moves Derby to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in AVCTL I action with just one week remaining. The Panthers control the head-to-head tie-breaker against Hutchinson, who is the only other AVCTL I team that can still catch Derby, but that “catch” would only be to tie the Panthers and the Panthers control the tie-breaker guaranteeing them the league title.

Derby closes AVCTL I play this Friday night against Newton while Hutchinson will step outside of AVCTL I play and will travel to Andover.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt golf team competed in the Class 6A Wichita North regional tournament at Wichita-Sim Park Golf Course where Kiley Maier finished tied for 4th individually with a score of 83. … The Colt football team scored its second win of the season Friday night when they defeated Newton 30-20. The Colts will finish the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Maize. …

Volleyball – The Lady Colt volleyball team played host to Derby and Maize Tuesday night in the final AVCTL I triangular of the 2023 season and split the two matches. The Lady Colts defeated Derby 2-1, but lost 2-1 against Maize. The Lady Colts competed in the Goddard tournament Saturday where they defeated Goddard but lost to Andale and Andover. … The Colt soccer team suffered its 8th loss of the season Monday, falling 4-1 against Buhler. The Colts got shutout 10-0 by Salina South Tuesday. The Colts scored an 8-0 shutout against Circle Thursday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther golf team competed in the Class 6A Wichita North regional tournament at Wichita-Sim Park Golf Course Monday where Hannah Minnis finished in 6th place, individually, with a score of 85. … The Panther football team wrapped up the 2023 AVCTL I title this past Friday night with a 35-27 victory against Maize South. The Panthers will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play Newton. … The Lady Panther volleyball team traveled to Campus Tuesday evening for the final AVCTL I triangular of the season and split the two matches, falling 2-1 against Campus but topping Maize 2-1. … The Panther soccer team traveled to Hutchinson Tuesday and improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in AVCTL I action with a 3-0 victory against the Salt Hawks. The Panthers scored a 4-0 shutout against Andover Thursday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team wrapped up AVCTL I play for the 2023 season this past Friday night with a 36-17 victory against Maize. The Salt Hawks, who will play Andover to close the regular season next Friday night, finished the 2023 season with a 5-1 AVCTL I record, their only loss coming against AVCTL I champion Derby. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team traveled to Newton Tuesday night for the final AVCTL I triangular of the season and got swept in both matches, falling 2-1 against Newton and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk soccer team played host to Derby Tuesday afternoon and suffered a 3-0 defeat. The Salt Hawks defeated McPherson 3-0 Thursday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle golf team competed in the Class 6A Wichita North regional tournament at Wichita-Sim Park Golf Course Monday and had three of the top four individuals in the tournament, led by Kinslea Jones, who shot a 2-under par 69. … The Eagle football team suffered their 5th loss of the season Friday night when they fell 36-17 against Hutchinson. The Eagles will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play at Campus. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team traveled to Campus Tuesday night for the final AVCTL I triangular of the season and dropped both matches, falling 2-1 against Campus and 2-1 against Derby. The Lady Eagles competed in the Emporia tournament Saturday where they won 1 of 5 matches. The Lady Eagles defeated Kansas City Sumner 2-0, but lost to Lawrence twice, Spring Hill, Maize South and Emporia. … The Eagle soccer team played host to Goddard Tuesday afternoon and the match finished in the Eagle’s second tie of the season, as the two teams kicked their way to a 4-4 tie after two overtimes. The Eagles lost 3-2 in overtime against Wichita Northwest Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season this past Friday night when they lost 35-27 against Derby. The Mavericks will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play host to Saline South. … The Lady Mavericks volleyball team traveled to Newton Tuesday night for the final AVCTL I triangular of the season and swept both matches, defeating Newton 2-0 and Hutchinson 2-0. The Lady Mavericks competed in the Emporia tournament Saturday where they went 5-1 with victories against Emporia, Kansas City Sumner, twice against Lawrence and Maize with the lone loss coming against Washburn Rural. … The Maverick soccer team kicked their way to a 12-1-1 record Tuesday afternoon when they scored a 4-2 victory against Newton. The Mavericks scored a 10-0 victory against Wichita Heights Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer golf team competed in the Topeka Seaman Class 5A regional tournament Monday at Lake Shawnee Golf Course where Naomi Koontz finished in 2nd place, individually, with a score of 78. The Railer football team suffered a 30-20 AVCTL I defeat against Campus Friday night. The Railers will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play at Derby. … The Lady Railer volleyball team hosted Maize South and Hutchinson Tuesday night in the final AVCTL I triangular of the season and split the two matches, defeating Hutchinson 2-1 but falling 2-0 against Maize South. … The Railer soccer team fell to 10-3-0 on the season Tuesday when it suffered a 4-2 loss against Maize South. The Railers defeated Eisenhower 3-0 Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar golf team competed in the Topeka Seaman Class 5A regional at Lake Shawnee Golf Course Monday where Madison Durr finished in 6th place, individually, with a score of 92. … The Cougar football team suffered its 7th loss of the season Friday night when it fell 56-7 against Eisenhower. The Cougars will close out the 2023 regular season Friday night when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team played host to Salina Central and Junction City Tuesday night in their final action of the regular season and swept the two matches in the non-conference triangular as they defeated Salina Central 2-0 and Junction City 2-0. … The Cougar soccer team improved to 9-4 overall and 3-2 in AVCTL I play Tuesday afternoon when they defeated Campus 10-0. The Cougars defeated Buhler 4-1 Thursday.