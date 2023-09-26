AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 3 1

Maize South 2 1 3 1

Hutchinson 2 1 2 2

Maize 1 1 2 2

Campus 1 1 1 3

Newton 1 2 1 3

Salina South 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 22

Derby 27, Hutchinson 17

Maize 45, Salina South 13

Maize South 43, Newton 14

Valley Center 42, Campus 14

Friday, September 29

Campus at Derby

Salina South at Hutchinson

Maize South at Maize

Newton at Ark City

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Derby Panthers moved to the top of the 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football standings this past week with a 27-17 victory against Newton.

The victory pushes the Panthers to 2-0 in the AVCTL I and they are the lone team remaining that is still undefeated in league action.

Maize South, which defeated Newton this past week 43-14, joins Derby atop of the AVCTL I standings as the two teams share 3-1 overall records, but Maize South got defeated last week 28-23 against Hutchinson for their lone AVCTL I defeat.

Derby and Maize South will meet up on the gridiron in the seventh week of the regular season on Friday, October 13. Hutchinson is the only other AVCTL I football team with one league loss.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its third loss of the season this past Friday night when it lost 43-14 against Valley Center. The Colts will look for its second win of the season this Friday night when they play at Derby. … The Lady Colt volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular against Derby and Maize South Tuesday evening and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Colts hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 3-1 with victories against Wichita Southeast, Wichita Heights and Arkansas City, but falling against Maize. … The Colt soccer team improved to 3-3 on the season Tuesday when it played host to Salina Central and shutout the Mustangs for a 1-0 victory. The Colts dropped back below .500 Thursday when they fell 7-1 against Eisenhower.

DERBY

The Panthers earned their third win of the season Friday night, knocking off Hutchinson 27-17. The Panthers will play host to Campus this Friday night. … The Lady Panther volleyball team traveled to Campus Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular with Campus and Maize South and split its two matches, falling 2-0 against Maize South, but defeating Campus by the same 2-0 count. … The Panther soccer team got off to a quick start this past week when they kicked their way to a 3-1 victory against Wichita East on Monday. The victory propelled the Panthers to 6-1 on the season. The Panthers picked up their third straight win Thursday with a 5-1 victory against McPherson.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team suffered their second overall loss and first AVCTL I defeat this past Friday night when they fell 27-17 against Derby. The Salt Hawks will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play host to Salina South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team traveled to Goddard Thursday night for a non-conference triangular and emerged with a 1-1 record, as they defeated Goddard 2-0, but lost against Great Bend 2-1. The Lady Salt Hawks traveled to Topeka Saturday for a tournament at Topeka Seaman, but got defeated 2-0 in all four matches, falling against Lansing, Maize South, Heritage Christian and Topeka Hayden. … The Salt Hawk soccer team played host to Andover Tuesday afternoon and scored a 5-4 victory in overtime.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned its second win of the season Friday night when it defeated Salina South 45-13. The Eagles will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to cross-town rival, Maize South. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team traveled to Newton for an AVCTL I triangular with the Lady Railers and Salina South Tuesday evening and got swept in both matches. The Lady Eagles fell to Newton 2-0 and to Salina South 2-1. The Lady Eagles competed in the Campus tournament Saturday where they won the tournament, winning all four matches. The Lady Eagles defeated Wichita North 2-0, Campus 2-0, Rose Hill 2-0 and topped Wichita South 2-0 in the championship match. … The Eagle soccer team opened its week last week on Tuesday against Eisenhower, but lost the match 2-0. The Eagles returned to the pitch Thursday against Wichita Heights and emerged with a 3-0 shutout victory.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when it defeated Newton 43-14. The Mavericks will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play at cross-town rival, Maie High. …. The Lady Maverick volleyball team traveled to Campus Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular and swept the two matches, defeating both Campus and Derby by the same 2-0 counts. The Lady Mavericks stepped outside of AVCTLI play Thursday night and traveled to St. Thomas Aquinas for a non-conference triangular and won 2 more matches, defeating St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 and Washburn Rural 2-0. The Lady Mavericks traveled to Topeka to compete in the Topeka Seaman tournament Saturday where they went 3-1 on the day, scoring a 2-0 win against Hutchinson, 2-1 against Lansing and 2-0 against Heritage Christian, but falling 2-0 against Spring Hill. … The Maverick soccer team improved to 8-0 on the season when it traveled to Valley Center and shutout the Hornets for a 4-0 victory.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday night when they fell 43-14 against Maize South. The Railers will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Railer volleyball team hosted an AVCTL I triangular against Maize and Salina South Tuesday evening and swept the triangular, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Railers hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 2-2 on the day. Newton defeated Buhler and Wichita Northwest by 2-0 counts, but fell 2-1 against Andale and 2-0 against McPherson. … The Railer soccer team won its 7th straight match to open the 2023 season, against no losses, Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 victory at Goddard High School. The Railers moved to 8-0 on the season Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Andover Central.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday night when it fell 45-13 against Maize. The Cougars will continue their search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team traveled to Newton Tuesday night for an AVCTL I triangular against the Lady Railers and Maize and split their two matches. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Newton. …. The Cougar soccer team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday when it traveled to Andover to play Andover Central and lost 5-4. The Cougars found the winning side of the coin on Thursday when they defeated cross-town rival, Salina Central, 9-0.