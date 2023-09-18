AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 2 0 2 1

Derby 1 0 2 1

Maize South 1 1 2 1

Campus 1 1 1 2

Newton 1 1 1 2

Maize 0 1 1 2

Salina South 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 15

Newton 19, Maize 17

Hutchinson 28, Maize South 23

Campus 35, Salina South 27

Derby 56, Bishop Carroll 14

Friday, September 22

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Newton

Valley Center at Campus

The Hutchinson Salt Hawk football team scored the biggest victory in week three in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as they scored a 28-23 victory against Maize South to move to 2-0 in the AVCTL I and 3-1 overall.

Nobody in the AVCTL I is undefeated overall. Derby sits with Hutchinson atop the AVCTL I with unblemished league marks, as the Panthers have only played one AVCTL I game thus far and Hutchinson played out of conference in the opening week of the season.

Maize South joins Hutchinson and Derby as AVCTL I teams sitting with 2-1 overall records.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team scored its first win of the season Friday night when they scored a 35-27 victory against Salina South. The Colts will look to make it 2 in a row this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Colt volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-0 against Maize and 2-0 against Newton. … The Colt soccer team opened the week on a winning note this past Tuesday when it scored a 3-1 victory against Arkansas City.

DERBY

The Panther football team scored its 2nd straight victory Friday night when it stepped outside of conference play and defeated Bishop Carroll 56-14. The Panthers will return to AVCTL I play this Friday night when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept both matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, topping both Salina South and Hutchinson by identical 2-0 counts. The Lady Panthers competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they won 1 of 4 matches. The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 2-1 win against Wichita Northwest, but lost their next three matches, faling 2-0 against Valley Center, 2-1 against Maize and 2-1 against Eisenhower. … The Panther soccer team kicked its way to a 4-0 victory against Valley Center on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team moved to 2-0 in the AVCTL I and 2-1 overall Friday night when they scored a 28-23 victory against Maize South. Hutchinson will look for its 3rd straight win this Friday night when they play host to Derby. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-1 against Salina South and 2-0 against Derby. The Lady Salt Hawks competed in the Maize tournament on Saturday where they went 0-4, falling 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2-1 against Eisenhower, 2-1 against Newton and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. … The Salt Hawk soccer team evened its seasonal record at .500 (3-3) Tuesday with a 4-1 victory against Salina Central. The Salt Hawks fell to 3-4 on the season Thursday when they got shutout 3-0 against Andover Central.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team dropped its 2nd contest of the year Friday night when they fell to Newton 19-17. The Eagles will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, knocking off Campus 2-0 and Newton 2-0. The Lady Eagles hosted their annual tournament on Saturday where the Lady Eagles went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Valley Center 2-1, Wichita Northwest 2-0 and Derby 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Maize in the semifinals and fell 2-0 against Valley Center in the consolation finals. … The Eagle soccer team dropped its 4th straight match Tuesday, falling 1-0 against Andover Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they fell 28-23 against Hutchinson. The Mavericks will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play at Newton. … The Maverick soccer team remained undefeated and won its 6th match of the season as they topped Eisenhower High School 7-2. The Mavericks improved to 7-0 on the season Thursday when they scored a 10-0 shutout against Great Bend.

NEWTON

The Railer football team scored its first victory of the season Friday night when they knocked off Maize 19-17. The Railers will look for two in a row this Friday night when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Railer volleyball team split an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, defeating Campus 2-0 but falling against Maize 2-0. The Lady Railers competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they went 2-1 in pool play as they defeated Eisenhower 2-0, fell to Kapun Mt. Carmel 2-0 and defeated Hutchinson 2-1 to send them into bracketed play where they defeated tournament-host Maize 2-0 in the semifinals but lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the championship match. … The Railer soccer team improved to 6-0 on the season Thursday with a 6-2 win against Andover.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its 3rd straight loss to open the 2023 season Friday night when they fell 35-27 against Campus. The Cougars will continue their search for their first victory Friday night when they play host to Maize High. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team split its two matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday night, defeating Hutchinson 2-1, but falling against Derby 2-0. The Lady Cougars saw their seasonal record fall to 5-13 Thursday when they got swept in a triangular at Topeka West, falling 2-0 against Emporia and 2-1 against Topeka West. … The Cougar soccer team got back on the winning side of things Tuesday, improving their seasonal record to 4-1 with a 4-0 victory against Goddard. The Cougars continued the winning ways Thursday when they scored a 1-0 shutout against McPherson.