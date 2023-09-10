AVCTL-I Weekly recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 1 0 2 0

Derby 1 0 1 1

Hutchinson 1 0 1 1

Maize 0 0 1 1

Campus 0 1 0 2

Newton 0 1 0 2

Salina South 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 8

Andover Central 24, Maize 21

Maize South 49, Campus 7

Derby 63, Salina South 0

Hutchinson 50, Newton 7

Friday, September 15

Maize at Newton

Hutchinson at Maize South

Campus at Salina South

Bishop Carroll at Derby

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has just one football team still clinging to an undefeated season after two weeks of the 2023 season.

That lone AVCTL I undefeated is the Maize South Mavericks, who scored a 49-7 victory over Campus this past Friday night and will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson High School.

On the other side of the coin, however, the AVCTL I has three teams, Campus, Newton and Salina South, who are still searching for their initial football victories of the season.

One of those three are guaranteed to taste victory for the first time this season Friday night in Salina, as the Salina South Cougars will play host to the Campus Colts, barring a fluke rarely seen in high school football, one of those teams will taste victory.

Maize South High School has tasted many victories in its fall sports teams and is yet to suffer the bitterness of defeat as the Lady Maverick volleyball team is 8-0 on the season and the Maverick soccer team is 5-0.

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its 2nd straight loss of the season Friday night when it fell 49-7 against Maize South. The Colts will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Salina South. …

Volleyball – The Lady Colt volleyball squad got swept in its first AVCTL I triangular of the season falling by 2-1 counts to both Salina South and Hutchinson. The Lady Colts competed in the Ark City tournament Saturday where they defeated Ark City twice by 2-1 counts and topped Belle Plaine 2-0 before falling to Andover Central 2-0. … The Colt soccer team opened play in the Goddard tournament Tuesday and lost 5-0 against Rose Hill. The Colts earned their first victory of the season Thursday night when they earned a 1-0 victory against Winfield in the consolation semifinals. The Colts played Buhler in the 5th place finals and fell 2-1 on Saturday.

DERBY

The Panther football team scored its first win of the season Friday night when they knocked off the Salina South Cougars 63-0. The Panthers will look to keep the winning alive next Friday when they step out of AVCTLI play and take on Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Panther volleyball team split two matches in its first AVCTL I triangular of the season Tuesday, defeating Maize High 2-1, but falling against Maize South 2-0. … The Panther soccer team opened play Tuesday in the Wichita South tournament with a 5-0 victory over Hays and kept the winning alive Thursday by topping Wichita East on Penalty Kicks to advance to Saturday’s championship game. The Panthers dropped a 2-1 match against Newton in the championship game to finish in 2nd place.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team scored its initial win of the 2023 season Friday night when it defeated AVCTIL I rival Newton 50-7. The Salt Hawks will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they host Maize High. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball squad played its first AVCTL I triangular of the season Tuesday and went 2-1, defeating Campus 2-1, but falling to Salina South 2-1. … The Salt Hawk soccer team opened play in the Wichita South tournament Monday and lost 4-3 to Newton in the opener. The Salt Hawks rebounded quickly and defeated Emporia 4-1 in the 2nd round on Thursday. The Salt Hawks dropped their final match in the tournament Saturday, falling 2-0 against Hays.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team dropped its first game of the season Friday night, falling 24-21 against Andover Central. The Eagles will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they open their AVCTL I slate at Newton. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost both matches of its first AVCTL I triangular Tuesday of the season, falling to Derby 2-1 and also dropping a 2-0 match against Maize South. The Lady Eagles returned to the court Thursday night, traveling to Andover Central to play a triangular with the Lady Jaguars and Lady Railers of Newton and dropped both matches by identical 2-0 counts. … The Eagle soccer team opened play in the Wichita South tournament Monday and lost its opener 3-2 against Wichita East. The Eagles dropped a 2nd straight game Thursday, falling 1-0 against Hays. The Eagles dropped their final match of the tournament 3-2 against Emporia on Saturday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team scored its 2nd win of the season Friday night when it opened AVCTL I play with a 49-7 victory against Campus. The Mavericks will look for their 3rd win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Mavericks volleyball team swept both matches of its first AVCTL I triangular of the season Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-0 and also topping cross-town rival Maize High 2-0. … The Mavericks soccer team opened play in its own tournament Tuesday and scored a 4-1 victory against McPherson to advance in the winner’s bracket. The Mavericks advanced to the championship game with a 1-0 victory against Bishop Carroll on Thursday. The Mavericks won the championship match of their own tournament Saturday, defeating Salina South 4-1.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night, falling 50-7 against Hutchinson. The Railers will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they host Maize High. … The Lady Railer volleyball team traveled to Andover Central Thursday night for a triangular with the Lady Jaguars and AVCTIL I rival Maize High. The Lady Railers split the two matches, falling 2-0 against Andover Central but defeating AVCTL I rival Maize, also by a 2-0 count. … The Railer soccer team opened play in the Maize South tournament with a 4-3 win against Hutchinson and followed that win with a 6-1 victory against Wichita Northwest on Thursday to play their way into Saturday’s championship game. The Railers won the championship Saturday, defeating Derby 2-1 in the title match.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night when they lost 63-0 against Derby. The Cougars will continue their search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they host Campus, which is also still searching for their first win of the season. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday defeating both Campus and Hutchinson by identical 2-1 counts. The Lady Cougars sent their junior varsity squad to the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday, where they played smaller school’s varsity squads and lost all five matches. … The Cougar soccer team opened play in the Maize South tournament Tuesday and scored a 2-1 victory against Andover to advance in the winner’s bracket. The Cougars played their way into the championship game with a 2-1 victory against Wichita Southeast Thursday in the semifinals. The Cougars advanced to the championship match against Maize South but lost 4-1 to finish in 2nd place.