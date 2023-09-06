AVCTL-I Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 1 0 1.000

Maize South 0 0 1 0 1.000

Campus 0 0 0 1 0.000

Derby 0 0 0 1 0.000

Hutchinson 0 0 0 1 0.000

Newton 0 0 0 1 0.000

Salina South 0 0 0 1 0.000

Friday, September 1

Goddard 46, Campus 8

Manhattan 33, Derby 19

Eisenhower 7, Hutchinson 3

Maize 43, Topeka

Maize South 48, Andover 27

Valley Center 20, Newton 6

Salina Central 54, Salina South 28

Friday, September 8

Andover Central at Maize

Campus at Maize South

Salina South at Derby

Newton at Hutchinson

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall sports season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I is fully underway with the opening of football action this past Friday night.

The AVCTL I did not earn very many high honors in the opening week of football, however, as just Maize and Maize South High Schools were able to win their opening round games this past Friday night.

This coming week will see the first week of intra-AVCTLI action with teams meeting up against each other with Campus playing at Maize South, Derby playing at Salina South and Newton playing at Newton. Maize High School is the lone AVCTLI team to not play a league game this week. The Eagles will play host to AVCTL II’s Andover Central.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did in football, volleyball and soccer this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team got its 2023 season off to a slow start Friday night when they suffered a 46-8 defeat against Goddard in the season opener for both teams. The Colts will look to rebound this Friday night when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Colt volleyball team swept a triangular Tuesday, winning 2-0 matches against Liberal and Hutchinson. … The Colt soccer team opened its 2023 season on a losing note Tuesday, falling 7-1 against Andover Central.

DERBY

The Panther football team got its 2023 season off to a slow start Friday night when they suffered a 33-19 loss against Manhattan, in a rematch from last year’s state championship game. The Panthers will look for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they take on Salina South, who is also looking for the first win of the season after falling to cross-town rival Salina Central in the season opener. … The Lady Panther volleyball team swept a triangular Tuesday, defeating Salina Central 2-1 and Goddard 2-0. … The Panther soccer team opened the 2023 season on a winning note Tuesday, kicking its way to a 4-0 victory against Wichita Northwest. The Panthers advanced to 2-0 on the season Thursday with an 8-0 win against Goddard.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team opened its 2023 season Friday night suffering a 7-3 loss against AVCTL II’s Eisenhower. The Salt Hawks will look for their first win of the season next Friday night when they play host to Newton, who opened their 2023 season Friday night falling 20-6 against Valley Center. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team split a triangular Tuesday as they defeated Liberal 2-0 but lost to AVCTL I rival Campus 2-0. … The Salt Hawk soccer team got off to a losing start to the 2023 season Tuesday, falling 1-0 against Buhler. The Salt Haks earned their first win of the season Thursday with a 2-1 victory against Eisenhower. The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Salina Central.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team got its 2023 season off to a winning start Friday night with a 43-0 shutout win against Topeka High. The Eagles will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team split a triangular Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0, but falling 2-0 against Andover. … The Eagle soccer team kicked its way to a victory to open the 2023 season Tuesday, earning a 5-0 victory against Wichita South.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team got the 2023 season started on a winning note Friday night when they defeated Andover High School 48-27. The Mavericks will look to begin a winning streak this Friday night when they play host to Campus High School, who is coming off a season-opening loss to Goddard. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team opened AVCTL I action Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Newton. … The Maverick soccer team scored a 5-1 victory against Andover Tuesday to begin the 2023 season. The Mavericks improved to 2-0 Thursday with a 4-1 victory against Emporia.

NEWTON

The Railer football team got its season off to a slow start Friday night, suffering a 20-6 loss at Valley Center. The Railers will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play Hutchinson. … The Lady Railer volleyball team opened AVCTL I action Tuesday falling to Maize South 3-0. … The Railer soccer team opened the 2023 season Tuesday with a4-0 victory against McPherson. The Railers improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday with a 5-3 victory against Valley Center.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team got its 2023 season off to a slow start Friday night when they suffered a 54-28 loss against cross-town rival Salina Central. The Cougars will look for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Derby, which is also coming off a loss in its season-opener against Manhattan. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team got swept in a triangular Tuesday falling 3-0 against both Maize and Andover. … The Cougar soccer team opened its season this past Thursday with a 7-1 victory against Arkansas City.