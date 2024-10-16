AVCTL I Week 7 recap

The 2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football champion should become more clear this Friday night when the Maize South Mavericks travel to Derby.

The Derby Panthers currently sit atop the AVCTL I standings as the only remaining undefeated team with a 6-0, 5-0 record. The Mavericks are the only AVCTL I team remaining on the Panther’s schedule.

The Mavericks will enter the game with a 5-1, 3-1 record. Their lone loss came this past Friday when they were defeated 55-30 by cross-town rival Maize High. If Maize South defeats Derby, there will be a 3-way tie atop the AVCTL I between Maize South, Derby and Hutchinson. If Derby wins, the Panthers will be crowned 2024 AVCTL I champion.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks have won the 2024 AVCTL I volleyball championship after sweeping an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday at Hutchinson. The AVCTL I still has one night of regular season action coming, which will be Thursday night, but the Lady Mavericks are 11-0 in AVCTL I action while Salina South and Valley Center sit tied for 2nd and 3rd with identical 7-4 AVCTL I records.

The Lady Mavericks are 19-10 overall, while Salina South is 20-13 and Valley Center is 17-11.

The Derby Panthers currently sit atop the AVCTL I soccer standings with a 9-5-0, 3-0-0 record while Salina South sits in 2nd place with an 11-2-0, 3-1-0 record. The Cougars will close out the 2024 regular season next week when they play at Hutchinson on Tuesday and close the regular season at home on Thursday against Maize High.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its 6th straight loss Friday when it was defeated 50-0 against Hutchinson. The Colts will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Salina South. … The Lady Colt volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday. The Lady Colts defeated Maize 25-15, 25-20, but lost 23-25, 25-11, 25-20 against Derby. … The Colt soccer team fell to 4-8 this season Tuesday when they were shutout 8-0 against Maize South.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 6-0 on Friday with a 49-6 victory against Valley Center. The Panthers will try to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Panther volleyball team competed in the Manhattan tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-4 record. The Lady Panthers defeated Junction City 25-22, 25-19. The Lady Panthers lost 25-21, 25-21 against Manhattan, 25-23, 25-16 against Washburn Rural, 25-15, 25-10 against Olathe East and 25-12, 25-11 against Shawnee Heights. The Lady Panthers split a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 23-25, 25-11, 25-20 but lost 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 against Maize. … The Panther soccer team defeated Hutchinson 2-1 on Thursday. The Panthers lost 8-3 against Valley Center Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team earned its 4th victory this season Friday with a 50-0 shutout against Campus. The Salt Hawks will look to improve to 5-2 this season Friday when they play host to newton. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina South 25-19, 11-25, 25-13, Nickerson 25-16, 25-22 and Wichita Heights 25-8, 25-18. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 25-21, 8-25, 25-20 against Garden Plain and 25-15, 25-27, 25-21 against Garden City. The Lady Salt Hawks dropped a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday as they lost 27-25, 25-20 against Maize South and 25-19, 25-17 against Valley Center. … The Salt Hawk soccer team lost 2-1 against Derby on Thursday. The Salt Hawks defeated Maize 2-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned its second win of the season and handed cross-town rival, Maize South, it’s initial loss Friday with a 55-30 victory. The Eagles will look for their third victory this Friday when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team spilt a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Derby 25-19, 22-24, 25-23 but lost 25-14, 25-20 against Campus. … The Eagle soccer team lost a 4-2 match against cross-town rival Maize South on Thursday. The Eagles fell 2-0 against Hutchinson on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday as they fell 55-30 against cross-town rival Maize High. The Mavericks will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Derby. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday as they defeated Hutchinson 27-25, 25-20 and Valley Center 25-20, 25-21. … The Maverick soccer team improved to 10-2-0 this season Thursday with a 4-2 victory against cross-town rival Maize High. The Mavericks defeated Campus 8-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its 6th loss in as many games Friday when they lost 60-10 against Goddard. The Cougars will look for their initial victory in 2024 Friday when they play at Campus, which is also still searching for its first win of the season. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Cougars defeated Nickerson 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 and Wichita Heights 25-11, 25-19. The Lady Cougars lost 25-19, 11-25, 25-13 against Hutchinson, 25-16, 25-18 against McPherson and 25-15, 25-10 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Cougars swept a pair of non-conference matches Tuesday as they defeated Salina Central 25-8, 25-18 and Junction City 25-23, 25-20. … The Cougar soccer team improved to 11-1-0 this season on Thursday with a 2-1 victory against Valley Center. The Cougars suffered their 2nd loss this season Tuesday when they were shutout 1-0 against Newton.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team fell to 1-5 this season on Friday when they were defeated 49-6 by Derby. The Hornets will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday when they play at Maize High. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team competed in the El Dorado tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-1 record. The Lady Hornets defeated El Dorado 25-18, 25-13 and Buhler 25-20, 25-17. The Lady Hornets lost 25-18, 25-19 against Great Bend. The Lady Hornet volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday as they defeated Hutchinson 25-19, 25-17 but lost 25-20, 25-21 against Maize South. … The Hornet soccer team dropped a 2-1 match against Salina South on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Derby 8-3 Tuesday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 5 0 6 0

Hutchinson 4 1 4 2

Maize South 3 1 5 1

Maize 2 2 2 4

Valley Center 1 3 1 5

Campus 0 4 0 6

Salina South 0 4 0 6

Friday, October 11

Hutchinson 50, Campus 0

Derby 49, Valley Center 6

Maize 55, Maize South 30

Goddard 60, Salina South 10

Friday, October 18

Salina South at Campus

Maize South at Derby

Valley Center at Maize

Newton at Hutchinson