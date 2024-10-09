AVCTL I Week 6 Recap

The Derby Panther and Maize South Maverick football teams have separated themselves from the rest of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I teams as they are the only AVCTL I football teams still protecting undefeated seasons.

The Panthers and Mavericks are scheduled to meet up on the gridiron October 18, between now and then the Panthers will play host to Valley Center while the Mavericks will play host to city-rival Maize High this Friday night. The remainder of the teams in the AVCTL I have a combined 5-20 record, led by Hutchinson (3-2, 3-1), followed by Maize High (1-4, 1-2), Valley Center (1-4, 1-2) wrapped by Campus and Saline South who are both still searching for their first victories of the season.

Derby and Hutchinson currently stand atop the AVCTL I soccer standings with identical 2-0 AVCTL I records. Hutchinson is 8-1 overall while the Panthers are 8-4. Salina South has the top overall record in AVCTL I soccer with a 10-1 record, but that lone loss came against Maize South this past week, dropping the Cougars to third in the AVCTL I.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks lead the way in AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 17-10, 9-0 record while the Valley Center Lady Hornets (14-9, 6-3) are second just percentage points ahead of Salina South, who is currently third with a 16-10, 7-4 record. The Maize Lady Eagles are currently fourth with a 12-12, 4-5 record while Derby (8-17, 4-6) is fifth, Hutchinson (14-12, 3-6) is 5th and Campus (6-18, 1-8) is 7th.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team fell to 0-5 this season on Friday when it lost 79-7 against Maize. The Colts will look for their first win of the season Friday at Hutchinson. … The Lady Colt volleyball team earned its 6th victory of the season Tuesday when it split a non-conference triangular at Great Bend. The Lady Colts lost 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 against Great Bend, but rebounded and defeated Eisenhower 25-16, 25-20 in the second match. … The Colt soccer team fell to 4-7-0 this season Tuesday when it lost 6-1 against Valley Center.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 5-0 this season Friday with a 36-3 victory against Hutchinson. The Panthers will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Panther volleyball team competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they finished with an 0-4 record. The Lady Panthers lost 25-12, 25-16 against Andover Central, 25-23, 25-12 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 26-24, 25-19 against Wichita Northwest and 25-23, 25-21 against Pittsburg. The Lady Panthers split a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday, defeating Salina South 25-15, 25-10 but falling 25-27, 25-17, 25-20 against Valley Center. … The Panther soccer team suffered its second consecutive loss Thursday, falling 2-1 against Wichita East. The Panthers defeated Wichita Northwest 4-3 Monday. The Panthers lost 4-3 against Salina South in overtime on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team suffered its second loss this season Friday when it was defeated 36-3 against Derby. The Salt Hawks will search for their fourth win of the season Friday when they play host to Campus. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team competed in the Great Bend tournament Saturday, where they finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 25-12, 25-19 against Great Bend but bounced back to defeat Wichita West 25-3, 25-12, Salina Central 25-10, 25-20, Newton 25-22, 25-15 and Liberal 25-17, 25-5. The Lady Salt Hawks dropped a pair of AVCTL I matches in triangular action Tuesday, falling 25-22, 16-25, 25-22 against Maize High and 25-15, 25-11 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Ark City 1-0 Thursday. The Salt Hawks earned a 4-3 victory against Maize South Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team earned its first win of the season Friday with a 79-7 victory against Campus. The Eagles will look for its second consecutive victory Friday when they play at cross-town rival Maize South. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 25-18, 25-17 against Maize South but defeated Hutchinson 25-15, 25-11. … The Eagle soccer team traveled to Valley Center Thursday and scored a pair of goals, but the Hornets were able to do the same as the two teams finished the match in a 2-2 tie. The Eagles earned their third win of the season Tuesday when they defeated Wichita South 8-0.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team improved to 5-0 this season with a 45-7 victory against Ark City. The Mavericks will look for their sixth win this season Friday when they play host to cross-town rival Maize High. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday, defeating Maize High 25-18, 25-17 and topping Hutchinson 25-15, 25-11. … The Maverick soccer team improved to 9-1-0 this season Thursday by handing Salina South its first loss of the season, winning 4-1. The Mavericks lost 4-3 against Hutchinson Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its fifth loss in five games Friday when it was shutout by Valley Center 21-0. The Cougars will look for their initial win of 2024 Friday when they play host to Goddard. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team traveled to Hays Thursday for a non-conference quad and finished with a 2-1 record as they defeated Abilene 29-27, 20-25, 25-20 and Liberal 25-10, 25-14 but lost 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 against Hays. The Lady Cougars dropped a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday, falling 25-22, 25-16 against Valley Center and 25-15, 25-10 against Derby. … The Cougar soccer team suffered its first loss of the 2024 season Thursday, falling 4-1 against Maize South. The Cougars rebounded for the loss Tuesday when they earned a 4-3 victory in overtime at Derby.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team earned its first victory of the season Friday when it shutout Salina South 21-0. The Hornets will look for two wins in a row Friday when they play at Derby. … The Lady Hornets hosted an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday and swept both matches. The Lady Hornets defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-16 and topped Derby 25-27, 25-17, 25-20. … The Hornet soccer team played host to Maize Thursday and were able to score a pair of goals, but the Eagles were able to do the same as the two teams finished in a 2-2 tie. The Hornets earned their 8th win of the season Tuesday with a 6-1 victory against Campus.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 4 0 5 0

Maize South 3 0 5 0

Hutchinson 3 1 3 2

Maize 1 2 1 4

Valley Center 1 2 1 4

Campus 0 3 0 5

Salina South 0 4 0 5

Friday, October 4

Valley Center 21, Salina South 0

Maize 79, Campus 7

Derby 36, Hutchinson 3

Maize South 45, Ark City 7

Friday, October 11

Campus at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Derby

Maize at Maize South

Goddard at Salina South