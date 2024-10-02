AVCTL I Week 5 recap

Derby High and Maize South High’s football teams currently sit atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football standings after four weeks of the 2024 season with identical 4-0, 3-0 records.

The Hutchinson Salt Hawks sit a ½ game back with a 3-1, 3-0 record, but the Salt Hawks are ½ of the teams playing in the key AVCTL I football match up in week 5 when the Salt Hawks will play host to Derby in a showdown of teams with undefeated AVCTL I records.

While Derby, Maize South and Hutchinson stand atop the AVCTL I football standings with a combined 11-1 record, Salina South, Maize, Campus and Valley Center are all tied at the bottom of the AVCTL I standings as each is still searching for their initial victories in 2024.

At least one of those winless AVCTL I teams will taste their initial victory of the season this Friday night as Valley Center plays host to Salina South in a battle of winless squads.

On the volleyball courts, Maize South currently leads the AVCTL I with a 14-10, 6-0 record while Salina South sits in 2nd place with a 14-7, 7-2 record.

Derby currently leads the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 7-2, 2-0 record, but the Panthers only stand ahead of Salina South because the Panthers have played, and won, two AVCTL I matches while Salina South, which is still undefeated with a 10-0 overall record, has just one AVCTL I match under its belt thus far as the Cougars are in 2nd place in the AVCTL I standings with a 10-0, 1-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its fourth loss of the season, in four attempts, Friday when it lost 51-13 against Maize South. The Colts will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play at Maize. … The Lady Colt volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Colts defeated Wichita Heights 25-13, 25-21 but lost 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 against Wichita North and 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 against Ark City. The Lady Colts lost 25-19, 25-18 against Salina South Tuesday. … The Colt soccer team earned its fourth win of the season Thursday when it defeated Salina Central 5-0. The Colts lost 8-0 against Salina South Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther football team remained undefeated this season Friday with a 59-7 victory against Maize. The Panthers will look for its fifth win of the season Friday when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Panther volleyball team won a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday, with both matches going 3 sets each. The Lady Panthers defeated Hutchinson 22-25, 25-14, 25-18 and topped Valley Center 22-25, 25-20, 25-22. … The Panther soccer team dropped its second match of the season Tuesday when it was defeated 7-1 against Dodge City.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team improved to 3-1 on the season Thursday night with a 47-0 victory at Saina South. The Salt Hawks will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Derby. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team split a pair of non-conference matches Thursday, falling 25-11, 25-19 against Great Bend and rebounding and defeating Goddard 25-16, 24-17. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in two AVCTL I matches Tuesday, falling 22-24, 25-14, 25-18 against Derby and 25-22, 25-18 against Valley Center. … The Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Buhler Monday 3-0. The Salt Hawks followed that with a 3-2 AVCTL I victory against Valley Center Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday when it lost 59-7 against Derby. The Eagles will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Campus, who is also searching for its first win of the season. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team competed in the Campus tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with a 4-1 record. The Lady Eagles defeated Ark City 25-11, 25-18, Rose Hill 25-21, 26-24, Wichita Southeast 25-19, 25-12 and Wichita Heights 25-20, 25-12 but lost 28-26, 25-18 against Wichita North in the championship match.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team improved to 4-0 on the season Friday with a 51-13 victory against Campus. The Mavericks will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play at Ark City. … The Lady Maverick volleyball dropped a pair of non-conference matches Thursday when they were defeated 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 by Washburn Rural and 25-22, 25-18 by St. Thoams Aquinas. The Lady Mavericks competed in the Topeka Seaman tournament Saturday where they finished with a 1-5 record. The Lady Mavericks defeated Lansing 25-18, 21-25, 25-21. The Lady Mavericks lost 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 against Bishop Miege, 25-13, 25-16 against Spring Hill, 25-16, 25-18 against Topeka Hayden, 25-14, 25-17 against Topeka Seaman and 18-25, 25-20, 25-15 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Mavericks defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-17 Tuesday. … The Maverick soccer team defeated Andover Central 3-2 Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Thursday night when it was defeated 47-0 against Hutchinson. The Cougars will look for their first victory of the season this Friday when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday. The Lady Cougars lost 25-18, 25-17 against Maize South but bounced back to defeat Campus 25-19, 25-18. … The Cougar soccer team won its 8th straight match to open the season Thursday by defeating Wichita Classical 7-0. The Cougars remained undefeated Tuesday with an 8-0 victory against Campus.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 24-0 against Ark City. The Hornets will search for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL I matches Tuesday as they lost 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 against Derby but rebounded and defeated Hutchinson 25-22, 25-18. … The Hornet soccer team dropped its second match of the season Tuesday, falling 3-2 against Hutchinson, the match was also the Hornets initial AVCTL I contest of the season.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 4 0

Maize South 3 0 4 0

Hutchinson 3 0 3 1

Maize 0 2 0 4

Campus 0 2 0 4

Valley Center 0 2 0 4

Salina South 0 3 0 4

Thursday, September 26

Hutchinson 47, Salina South 0

Friday, September 27

Maize South 51, Campus 13

Derby 59, Maize 7

Andover Central 24, Valley Center 0

Friday, October 4

Campus at Maize

Derby at Hutchinson

Salina South at Valley Center

Maize South at Ark City