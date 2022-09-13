AVCTL-I Week 2 Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 1 0 2 0

Maize South 1 0 2 0

Derby 1 0 1 1

Maize 0 0 2 0

Campus 0 1 0 2

Newton 0 1 0 2

Salina South 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 9

Maize South 17, Campus 14

Derby 69, Salina South 20

Hutchinson 32, Newton 27

Maize 42, Andover Central 14

Friday, September 16

Salina South at Campus

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Maize South at Hutchinson

Newton at Maize

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Hutchinson High School and Maize South High School are now set up for a showdown in the third week of the 2022 football season.

Both the Salthawks and the Mavericks currently sit atop of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I 2022 football standings with identical 2-0, 1-0 records. The two teams will now decide which of those teams will be the AVCTL 1 leader after three weeks of the 2022 football season as the two will meet up this Friday night in Hutchinson.

Derby High School also stands with a 1-0 AVCTL 1 record after two weeks of the regular season, but the Panthers are coming off of their first win of the season this past Friday night, when they defeated Salina South 69-20, so they are just 1-1, 1-0 overall. Maize High School are the other team in the AVCTL 1 standings that is still undefeated on the season, but the Eagles have not played any AVCTL 1 games yet this season, which will also change this Friday night when the Eagles play host to Newton High School.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL 1 school did this past week in multiple sports :

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its second straight loss, falling 17-14 on their home turf against Maize South, who moves to 2-0, 1-0 this season. The Colts will continue their search for the first win of 2022 next Friday night when they play host to Salina South, who is also searching for its first win of the year after falling 69-20 against Derby Friday night. … The Lady Colts volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday night when they played an AVCTL 1 doubleheader at Hutchinson against Hutchinson and Salina South. The Lady Colts dropped the match against Hutchinson, 2-0, but then bounced back to earn a 2-0 victory over Salina South as the Lady Colts saw their seasonal record move to 1-7, 1-2. … The Colt soccer team competed in the Goddard tournament this past week, where they dropped a 2-0 match against Rose Hill in the opening round, but the Colts bounced back in the opening round of the consolation bracket with a 2-0 victory over Rose Hill and played Buhler in the consolation finals on Saturday.

DERBY

The Panther football team earned its first victory of the 2022 season this past Friday night when they defeated Salina South 69-20. The Panthers will look to build a winning streak this Friday night when they play at Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Panthers volleyball team moved their 2022 record to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the AVCTL 1 this past Tuesday night when they played both Maize schools, splitting the triangular as they dropped a 2-0 match against Maize South High School but came back to defeat Maize High School 2-0. … The Panther soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Monday, falling 2-0 against Newton, but the Panthers were able to bounce back and score a 2-0 win over Wichita North on Thursday and also earned a 3-1 win over Wichita Heights on Saturday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawks football team improved to 2-0 on the season as they picked up their first AVCTL 1 victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Newton 32-27. The Salthawks will be in an AVCTL 1 showdown this Friday night when they play host to Maize South in a game that features two teams with identical 2-0, 1-0 records. … The Lady Salthawks volleyball team improved their 2022 record to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the AVCTL 1 as they swept two AVCTL 1 matches this past Tuesday night, knocking off Campus and Salina South, winning both matches by 2-0 scores. … The Salthawks soccer team lost 2-1 to Manhattan on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament, then earned their first win of 2022 when they scored a 2-1 win over Wichita West in the tournament on Wednesday and closed out tournament play on Saturday when they lost a 3-0 match against Wichita East.

MAIZE

The Eagles football team improved to 2-0 on the season in 2022 with a 42-14 victory at Andover Central. The victory for Maize keeps them undefeated, but the Eagles are still a ½ game back in the AVCTL 1 standings as they are yet to play an AVCTL game, but that will change this Friday night when they play host to Newton in their AVCTL 1 opener in 2022. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team Is playing .500 ball thus far this season as they played Maize South and Derby on Tuesday; played host to Andover Central and Newton on Thursday. That comes after the Maize volleyball team won 3 of its first 4 matches this season, but that .500 mark is a result of the fact the Lady Eagles won just 1 of their 4 matches this past week. The Maize spikers got swept in a pair of matches Tuesday night, falling 2-0 at Maize South and also falling 2-0 against Derby. The Lady Eagles then split a triangular Thursday night as they fell 2-1 against Andover Central, but came back to knock off Newton 2-1. … The Eagles soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season Monday when they defeated Liberal 2-0 in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Eagles also faced the Wichita Warriors on Tuesday in the tournament and finished tournament play on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Great Bend.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks football team is set for an AVCTL 1 showdown this Friday night when they put their undefeated record on the line at Hutchinson High School, who is also 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1. The Mavericks kept its 2022 record unblemished last Friday night when they scored a 17-14 victory over Campus, while Hutchinson kept its undefeated mark alive with a 32-27 victory over Newton. … The Lady Mavericks improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the AVCTL 1 this past Tuesday when they swept a triangular against Maize High and Derby, winning both matches by 2-0 scores. … The Mavericks soccer team improved to 4-0 on the season with three straight victories to win the 2022 Maize South soccer tournament. To win the tournament the Mavericks opened with a 6-1 win over Salina South in the opening round, followed with a 2-1 victory over Andover in the semfinals before topping Wichita Southeast 2-0 on Saturday in the championship match.

NEWTON

The Railer football team will go into the third week of the 2022 season still searching for their first win of the season after falling 32-37 against Hutchinson and falling to 0-2, 0-1 this year. The Railers will search for that initial win this Friday night when they travel to Maize, which is coming off of their first win of the season Friday night when they defeated Andover Central 42-14. … The Lady Railer volleyball team split a triangular at Maize Thursday night, falling 2-0 against Maize, but defeating Andover Central 2-1. … The Railers soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season Monday with a 2-0 win over Derby in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Railers played Wichita Heights in the tournament on Thursday and closed the tournament against Dodge City on Saturday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars football team is still searching for its initial victory in the 2022 season. Salian South’s football team suffered its second loss, in as many games, this past Friday night when they were defeated 69-20 by Derby. The Cougars will search for that first victory this Friday night when they travel to play at Campus, which is also searching for its first win of the 2022 season. … The Lady Cougars volleyball is currently suffering through an 8-match losing streak, which included two losses on Saturday at the Southeast of Saline Invitational, falling 2-0 to Beloit and 2-0 to Smoky Valley. The Lady Cougars had opened the week on on Tuesday when the Lady Cougars got swept by AVCTL 1 foes Hutchinson and Campus, losing both matches 2-0. … The Cougar soccer team saw its seasonal record get evened out at 1-1 this past Monday when they fell 6-1 against Maize South in the opening round of the Maize South tournament. The Cougars played then scored a 2-1 victory over McPherson on Thursday to go back above .500 at 2-1 on the season and increased their seasonal record to 3-2 on Saturday when they earned a 5-0 victory over Valley Center.