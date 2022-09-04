AVCTL-I Week 1 Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Derby 0 0 0 1

Newton 0 0 0 1

Salina South 0 0 0 1

Friday, September 2

Goddard 56, Campus 35

Manhattan 26, Derby 23

Hutchinson 27, Eisenhower 20

Maize 78, Topeka 7

Maize South 44, Andover 16

Valley Center 21, Newton 17

Salina Central 52, Salina South 28

Friday, September 9

Maize South at Campus

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Newton

Maize at Andover Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 got off to a slower start than expected to the 2022 football season this past Friday night as the seven teams in the AVCT 1 group only won 3 of its 7 games as there were no inter-league games in the opening week.

While there were no AVCT 1 interleague matchups this week, there were five games that pitted AVCT 1 teams against AVCT 2 teams and the AVCT1 won two of those matchups with Hutchinson defeating Eisenhower 27-20 and Maize South defeating Andover 44-16.

The AVCT 2 victories included Goddard defeating Campus 56-35, Valley Center topping Newton 21-17 and Salina Central winning the Salina’s Mayor’s Cup 52-28 over Salina South.

Derby lost its Class 6A showdown with Manhattan 26-23 and Maize High rolled to a 78-7 victory over Topeka in the other two AVCT 1 games in the opening week.

Here is look at what the other AVCT 1 schools and their respective fall teams did in the first week of the 2022 fall season :

CAMPUS

The Campus High School Colts got their 2022 football season off to a rocky start Friday night when they traveled to Goddard, but came home after a 56-35 defeat. The Colts will look to find the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they open AVCTL 1 play by hosting Maize South High School Friday night. … The Lady Colt volleyball team lost both of its season opening matches at Hutchinson on Tuesday night, falling 2-1 to Liberal and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Campus soccer team opened its 2022 season by hosting Andover Central on Thursday, but came out on the short end of the pitch as the Colts suffered a 3-0 loss. … The Colt boy’s cross country team opened the season Saturday where they placed 13th as a team with 371 points at Augusta.

DERBY

The Panther football team came up on the short-end of the scoreboard in a Class 6A showdown in the 2022 football season opener when Derby suffered a 26-23 defeat on their home turf against visiting Manhattan High School.

The Panthers will look to rebound this Friday night when they play their first road game of the year and open AVCT 1 action by playing at Salina South, which also suffered a loss in its season opener, falling 52-28 to Salina Central. … The Lady Panthers’ volleyball team swept two matches in a triangular it hosted Tuesday night, topping Salina Central 2-0 and also defeated Goddard 2-0 as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-2 on the season. … The Panther soccer team has started the season 2-0 with back-to-back shutouts as Derby’s soccer team opened the season Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Wichita Northwest and backed that up Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Goddard.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk football team got its 2022 season off to a fast start this past Friday night when they scored a 27-20 victory over AVCTL 2’s Eisenhower. The Salthawks will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Newton. … The Lady Salthawks volleyball team improved to 6-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept the triangular the Lady Salt Hawks hosted, defeating Liberal and Goddard, both in 2-0 matches. … The Salthawk boy’s cross country team opened the season Saturday at Augusta where they finished in 19th place as a team with a score of 535. …. The Salthawk soccer team has struggled to start the 2022 season, falling in both of its two matches thus far this season. The Hutchinson soccer team opened the season last Tuesday, falling 2-1 against Buhler and then got shutout on Thursday, falling 1-0 at Eisenhower.

MAIZE

The Maize Eagle football team got off to a big start to the 2022 season Friday night when they traveled to Topeka and came home with a 78-7 victory over the Trojans. The Eagles will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team stands at 4-2 on the season after splitting a pair of matches Tuesday night, falling 2-1 against Andover but bouncing back to knock off Salina South 2-0. … The Eagle boy’s cross country team opened the season placing 4th at Augusta on Saturday with a team score of 115 points. … The Eagles soccer team has kicked its way to a fast start to the 2022 season, outscoring its two opponents 15-0 as the Eagles opened the season with a 10-0 win over Wichita South on Tuesday

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team opened the 2022 season Friday night with a 44-16 victory over Andover and will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they open AVCTL 1 play at Campus. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 3-0 victory over Newton on Tuesday. … The Mavericks boy’s cross country team opened the 2022 season on Saturday running at Augusta where they placed 9th as a team with a team score of 257 points. … The Maverick’s soccer team won its season opener against Andover 5-1.

NEWTON

The Railer football team got its 2022 season off to a slow start on Friday night when they opened the season falling 21-17 on its home turf against Valley Center. The Railers will look to bounce back this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson, who is coming off a 27-20 victory in its season opener against Eisenhower. … The Lady Railer volleyball team lost 3-0 to Maize South on Tuesday to fall to 4-2 on the season. … The Lady Railer tennis team opened the season Thursday at McPherson where the squad finished third as a team with 41 points. … The Railer soccer team has started the 2022 season with a pair of victories. The Railers opened the season defeating McPherson 5-1 on Tuesday and defeated Valley Center 4-0 on Thursday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team got its 2022 season off to a shaky start Friday night when they lost the 2022 Mayor’s Cup game against cross town rival, Salina Central, 52-28. The Cougars will look to find a winning vibe this Friday night when they continue the season by playing host to Derby High School. … The Lady Cougars volleyball team fell to 2-5 on the season after dropping both matches in the Maize triangular, falling 2-0 to Maize and also 2-0 to Andover.