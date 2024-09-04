AVCTL I Week 1 Recap

Things will look one team different this season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I. The Newton Railers have left the AVCTL I and moved into the AVCTL II and have been replaced by Valley Center.

The rest of the AVCTL I is the same and the schools have begun action thus far and all seven AVCTL I schools will see the opening of the 2024 football season in the next 48 hous.

Valley Center, the AVCTLI newcomer, will get an early start to the 2024 football season as the Hornets are scheduled to begin the season Thursday night when they play at Eisenhower.

There are not any intra-AVCTLI showdowns in the opening week, but the highlight game should come in the Salina city limits as Salina Central and Salina South battle for Salina bragging rights in 2024.

Here is a look at what each AVCTLI team has done to open the season or when it is planning to begin competition in 2024:

CAMPUS

The Colt football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them compile a 2-7, 2-4 record and the Colts will begin the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Junction City. … The Lady Colt volleyball team opened the season going 1-4 in the AVCTL preseason tournament Saturday. The Lady Colts defeated Dodge City 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Andover, Maize and Goddard and 2-1 against Eisenhower. The Lady Colts are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 14-21, 1-9 record. … The Colts soccer team finished 2023 with a 6-10, 1-5 record.

DERBY

The Panther football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish as the Class 6A state runner-up with an 11-2, 6-0 record. The Panthers, the defending AVCTL I champs, will begin their defense Friday night when they play at Hays. …. The Lady Panther volleyball team opened the season in the AVCTL preseason tournament last Saturday with a 2-3 record as they defeated Maize 2-1 and Newton 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Andale, Andover and McPherson. The Lady Panthers finished 15-23, 5-7 in 2023. … The Panther soccer team opened the season Monday in the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Panthers lost 3-1 against Liberal in the opening match. The Panthers are the defending AVCTL I champion after finishing 2023 with a 16-2, 6-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team finished the 2023 season with a 7-3, 5-1 record and will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team opened the 2024 season with a 3-2 record this past Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Buhler 2-1, Garden City 2-1 and Valley Center 2-1. But the Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Emporia and 2-1 against Valley Center. . The Lady Salt Hawks finished 2023 with a 9-23, 2-9 record. … The Salt Hawk soccer team opened the 2024 season Monday in the opening match of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament with a 2-1 victory against Garden City. The Salt Hawks finished 2023 with a 7-9-1, 1-4-1 record.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team finished 2023 with a 5-6, 2-4 record and will open the 2024 season Friday night when they play at Goddard. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the 2024 season with a 2-3 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Eagles lost 2-00 against Andale and Andover and 2-1 against Derby before defeating McPherson 2-1 and topping Newton 2-0. The Lady Eagles finished 2023 with an 18-22, 4-8 record and qualified for the Class 6A state tournament. … The Eagle soccer team opened the 2024 season against Eisenhower Tuesday where both teams kicked their way to a 1-1 tie. The Eagles finished 2023 with a 4-11-2, 1-4-1 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with an 8-3, 4-2 record and will open the 2024 season Friday night by playing host to Newton. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team opened the 2024 season Saturday with a 4-1 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Dodge City 2-0, Eisenhower 2-1, Campus 2-0 and Goddard 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Mavericks finished 2023 by placing third at the Class 5A state tournament and finished with a 37-5, 11-0 record. … The Maverick soccer team is scheduled to begin the 2024 season Thursday night by playing at Salina Central. The Mavericks are coming off a 2023 season that saw them win the Class 5A state championship with a 20-1-1, 5-1-1 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team is looking to regroup in 2024 after finishing the 2023 campaign without a victory. The Cougars will open 2024 with the Salina showdown as they go up against Saline Central Friday night. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the 2024 season with a 2-3 record in the Hays tournament on Saturday. The Lady Cougars defeated Colby 2-1 and Wichita Southeast 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Beloit and dropped a 2-0 rematch against Colby. The Lady Cougars finished 2023 with a 15-22, 7-3 record. … The Cougar soccer team kicked their way to a 5-1 victory against Rose Hill Tuesday to open the 2024 season. The Cougars qualified for the Class 5A state tournament in 2023 and finished the season with a 15-6, 3-3 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornets are scheduled to open the 2024 season Thursday night when they play at Eisenhower. The Hornets are coming off a 2023 season where they finished with a 5-4, 3-3 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team opened the season with a 3-2 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament Saturday as they defeated Buhler, Garden City and Emporia, but lost against Hutchinson and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Hornets finished 2023 with a 23-11, 7-4 record. … The Hornets are scheduled to begin their 2024 soccer season Thursday night when they play host to Eisenhower. The Hornets finished 2023 with an 8-9-2, 3-2-1 record.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Thursday, September 5

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Friday, September 6

Junction City at Campus

Derby at Hays

Andover Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Goddard

Newton at Maize South

Salina South at Salina Central

Friday, September 13

Campus at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover

Maize South at Salina South