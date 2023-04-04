AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2nd week of spring action in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is now in the books.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt soccer team began its week on Tuesday in the Wichita South tournament where they went 2-1 to and finished in third place. That stretch started Tuesday when they defeated Salina Central 2-1, continued Thursday when they lost 1-0 to Cair Paravel and finished with a penalty kick victory over Liberal on Saturday after going into overtime knotted 1-1. The Campus track teams competed at Winfield on Friday where the girls finished in 6th place with 48 points while the Colt boys finished in 7th with 28 points. The baseball and softball teams were in action against Eisenhower on Friday where the baseball team swept the doubleheader winning 15-0 and 8-2 while the softball team split its twin bill against the Lady Tigers, falling 7-3 in the opener but bouncing back to win the nightcap 12-11.

DERBY

Derby’s spring sports week began on Monday when the Lady Panther soccer team took on Bishop Carroll, but lost 4-0. Tuesday the Panther baseball team took the field and earned a sweep against Maize South, winning 7-2 and 13-3. Wednesday the Lady Panther softball team played a triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel, winning 15-0, and Andover, wining 15-1. The Lady Panther softball played another triangular on Friday against Goddard, winning 8-0, and Liberal, winning 15-0. The Panther baseball team split a doubleheader against Goddard Friday, winning the opener 7-6, but dropping the nightcap 4-1. The Derby track teams competed at Winfield on Friday where the boys finished in 3rd plae with 100 points and the girls finished 5th with 49 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salthawk soccer team got Hutchinson High School’s athletic week started last week on Monday when they played Wichita Northwest in the Wichita South Invitational, the Salthawks, however, got things off to a slow start Monday, suffering a 2-1 loss against the Lady Grizzlies. The Lady Salthawks got back on the pitch on Wednesday when they defeated Wichita East in overtime, the Lady Salthawks finished their tournament run on Saturday when they suffered a 5-1 defeat against Derby. The Hutchinson track teams got into action on Friday at Junction City where both Hutchinson boys and girls teams finished in 4th place. The Salthawk boys finished in 4th with 87 points while the Lady Salthawk track team finished in 4th with 85 points. The Salthawk baseball team sept Great Bend 13-3, 16-6 on Friday while the Lady Salthawk softball split a doubleheader against Great Bend Friday, winning the opener 6-5, but dropping the nightcap 17-6.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle soccer team got the week started for Maize High School athletics this past Monday when they scored a 5-1 victory over Emporia in the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Eagles were back in action in the tournament on Wednesday, dropping a 6-0 match against Bishop Carroll . The Eagle baseball team got in action on Tuesday when they swept a doubleheader from Valley Center, winning both games by identical 7-6 scores. The Lady Eagle softball team also swept Valley Center on Tuesday, winning 19-4 and 13-0.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick soccer team opened the Maize South athletic week on Monday when it scored an 8-0 victory over Newton in the opener of the McPherson tournament, which opened a tournament-championship week for the Lady Mavericks. Maize South soccer defeated Salina South 9-0 on Tuesday in the tournament and won the championship on Friday with a 2-1 win over Valley Center. The Maize South baseball team swept a doubleheader from Derby on Tuesday, winning 7-2 and 13-3. The Mavericks baseball team got back into action on Friday when they split a doubleheader with Andover, winning the opener 11-5, but falling in the nightcap 6-4. The Lady Mavericks softball team swept Andover on Friday, winning 13-0 and 12-11.

NEWTON

The Newton girls’ soccer team got the athletic week started for Newton High School on Monday when the Lady Railers lost the opener of the McPherson tournament, falling 8-0 to Miaze South. The Railer baseball team go into action Tuesday with a triangular against Dodge City and Salina Central, winning both games as they defeated Dodge City 12-9 and topped Salina Central 3-1. The Lady Railer soccer team bounced back to defeat Augusta in the 2nd round of the McPherson tournament 3-0 on Friday and the Railer baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central as it lost the opener 13-12, but won the nightcap 10-7. The Newton softball team swept its doubleheader against Andover Central, winning 13-10 and 7-5 while the Newton track teams were in action at Winfield on Friday where the Newton boys won the meet championship with 132 points while the Lady Railers finished in 3rd place with 67 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar soccer team got Salina South’s athletic week started last Monday when they Lady Cougars dropped a 2-1 match against Topeka in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars soccer team dropped its 2nd match in the tournament 9-0 against Maize South on Tuesday while the Salina South track teams were in action at the Saline County Invitational on Tuesday where the Cougar girls finished in 2nd place with 172 points while the Cougar boys were 4th with 85.5 points. The Salina South track teams were back in action on Friday when they competed at Junction City where the boys finished in 7th place with 32 points while the girls finished in 6th place with 69 points. The Lady Cougar soccer team finished its McPherson tournament play on Friday when they lost 3-0 against Hays. The Cougar baseball team hit the field on Friday when they swept a doubleheader from Arkansas City, winning 12-6 and 5-4 while the Lady Cougar softball team also swept Arkansas City, winning 11-1 and 8-7.