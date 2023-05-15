AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 11 1 .917 19 1 .950

Maize South 8 4 .667 14 6 .700

Maize 8 4 .667 12 8 .600

Salina South 6 6 .500 13 7 .650

Campus 6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Newton 2 10 .167 3 16 .158

Hutchinson 1 11 .083 4 16 .200

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 9 3 .750 12 8 .600

Campus 7 5 .583 8 11 .421

Maize South 7 5 .583 9 11 .450

Salina South 6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Newton 5 7 .417 10 10 .500

Maize 5 7 .417 10 10 .500

Hutchinson 2 10 .167 4 16 .200

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Maize South 6 0 1.000 16 0 1.000

Maize 5 1 .833 13 3 .813

Newton 3 3 .500 8 8 .500

Derby 3 3 .500 9 6 .600

Salina South 2 4 .333 5 11 .313

Hutchinson 2 4 .333 6 10 .375

Campus 0 6 .000 2 13 .133

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 spring season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I is now complete with the AVCTL I spring teams now focused on the postseason with regional play beginning in all sports this week and state competition following next week for those who qualify.

The 2023 spring season completed in the AVCTL I with Derby claiming both baseball and softball league titles while Maize South won the girls’ soccer title.

Derby won the baseball title with a 9-3, 12-88 record, Campus and Maize South tied for 2nd and 3rd with 7-5 records while Salina South finished fourth at 6-6, Newton and Maize tied for 5th and 6th with 5-7 records while Hutchinson finished 7th at 2-10.

Derby won the softball title with an 11-1 record while Maize and Maize South finished tied for 2nd-3rd with 8-4 records. Salina South and Campus tied for 4th-5th with 6-6 records while Newton was 6th at 2-10 and Hutchinson finished 7th with a 1-11 AVCTL I record.

Maize South defeated cross-town rival, Maize High 5-0 this past Wednesday to win the girls’ soccer league championship with a 6-0 record, Maize finished 2nd at 5-1, Newton and Derby tied for 3rd and 5th with identical 3-3 reocrds, Salina South and Hutchinson tied for 5th and 6th with 2-4 records while Campus finished 7th with an 0-6 AVCTL I record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colts soccer team opened the action for Campus High School on Monday of last week dropping a 2-0 match against Derby. The Campus baseball team lost a single game 5-0 against Maize Wednesday while the Campus track teams competed in the AVCTL I league meet Thursday where the boys finished in 7th place with 31 points and the Lady Colts also finished 7th with 52.5 points. The Colt baseball team concluded its regular season Thursday falling 12-1 to Wichita West in a single game.

DERBY

The Lady Panther soccer team opened the action for Derby last week by scoring a 2-0 victory over Campus on Monday. The Panther baseball team defeated Hutchinson 12-11 in extra innings on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader, the 2nd game of the twinbill was delayed by rain until Wednesday when the Panthers lost the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Panther softball team swept Hutchinson 15-0 and 8-3 Tuesday. The Derby track teams competed at the AVCTL I meet Thursday where the boys finished in 5th place with 59 points while the Lady Panthers also finished 5th with 61 points. The Lady Panther soccer team concluded its regular season Thursday played to a 2-2 tie with Wichita North, which went into 2 overtimes before finishing with the tie.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team began a doubleheader against Derby on Tuesday as they fell in the opener 12-11 in extra innings, but rain delayed the 2nd game until Wednesday when the Salt Hawks were able to earn a 3-2 victory. The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Derby Tuesday, falling 15-0 and 8-3. The Hutchinson track teams competed in the AVCTL I meet Thursday where the boys finished in 4th place with 79 points while the girls finished in 3rd place with 83 points. The Salt Hawk baseball team split its doubleheader with Salina Central, winning the opener 11-10 and losing the 2nd game 17-2. The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Salina Central Thursday, falling 24-14 and 12-4. The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team finished the regular season Friday with a 3-1 victory against Newton.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team won a single game against Campus 5-0 Wednesday and the Lady Eagle soccer team dropped a 5-0 match against cross-town rival, Maize South, Wednesday which determined the 2023 AVCTL I soccer champion. The Maize track teams competed at the AVCTL I meet Thursday where the Eagle boys won the team championship with 133 points while the Lady Eagles finished 4th with 77 points. The Eagle baseball team dropped a single game against Bishop Carroll 9-2 Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 5-0 cross-town rivalry victory over Maize High Wednesday to finish the 2023 season undefeated in AVCTL I play and win the league title. The Maize South track teams competed in the AVCTL I league meet Thursday where the Mavericks boys finished in 2nd place with 107.33 points while the Lady Mavericks also finished in 2nd place with 85 points. The Lady Mavericks soccer team finished the regular season Thursday with a 4-0 win against Eisenhower High School.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center Wednesday, winning the opener 12-3, but losing the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Railer softball team got swept by Valley Center Wednesday, falling 14-1 and 12-1. The Newton track teams competed in the AVCTL I meet Thursday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 83 points and the girls finished in 6th with 59.5 points. The Lady Railer soccer team lost Thursday 4-0 against Valley Center and also lost a 3-1 match against Hutchinson Friday to finish its regular season. The Newton softball team lost both games Friday in a triangular in Hays, falling 4-2 against Hays and 9-2 against Manhattan.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team split its doubleheader against Andover Central Tuesday, losing 4-1 in the opener but bouncing back and winning the nightcap 3-1. The Lady Cougar softball team won both games of its triangular Tuesday as they defeated Andover Central 5-1 and Hays 11-9. The Lady Cougar soccer team lost to Andover Tuesday 4-0. The Salina South track teams competed in the AVCTL I track meet Thursday where the boy sfinished in 6th place with 33.66 points and Lady Cougars won the league championship with 108 points. The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 1-0 by penalty kicks to McPherson Thursday to close its regular season.