AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 9 1 .900 17 1 .944

Maize South 8 4 .667 14 6 .700

Maize 8 4 .667 12 8 .600

Salina South 6 6 .500 11 7 .611

Campus 6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Newton 2 10 .167 3 12 .200

Hutchinson 1 9 .100 2 14 .125

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 8 2 .800 11 7 .611

Campus 7 4 .636 7 10 .412

Maize South 7 5 .583 9 11 .450

Salina South 6 6 .500 10 8 .556

Newton 5 7 .417 9 9 .500

Maize 4 7 .364 9 9 .500

Hutchinson 1 9 .100 2 14 .125

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Maize South 5 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Maize 5 0 1.000 13 2 .867

Newton 3 2 .600 8 6 .571

Derby 2 3 .400 8 6 .571

Salina South 2 4 .333 5 9 .357

Hutchinson 1 4 .200 5 10 .333

Campus 0 5 0.000 2 12 0.143

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With just one week remaining in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I’s 2023 spring regular season, Derby has sealed up the AVCTL I softball title, can wrap up the AVCTL I baseball title this week while the AVCTL I soccer title will be decided Tuesday night when Maize will have its two teams battle for the title on the pitch at Maize High School.

The Derby Lady Panther softball team has already wrapped up the AVCTL I softball championship before the final week of the regular season as the Lady Panthers stand with a 9-1, 17-1 record with a doubleheader against Hutchinson on Tuesday still remaining.

But Maize and Maize South are the two teams directly behind Derby in the softball standings and the Lady Eagles and Lady Mavericks are tied for 2nd and 3rd in the AVCTL with identical 8-4 league records with no games remaining in conference this season. Even if Derby gets swept by Hutchinson Tuesday, the Lady Panthers will still have a better AVCTL I record.

Derby can wrap up the AVCTL I baseball championship this week when the Panthers play host to Hutchinson in an AVCTL I doubleheader Tuesday night. The Panthers are currently 8-2 in the AVCTL I and 11-7 overall and sit with a 1.5 game lead over Campus, who sits at 7-4, 7-10 and has one AVCTL I game remaining against Maize Tuesday night.

If Campus defeats Maize and Derby gets swept by Hutchinson, which is 1-9, 2-14 on the year, the two teams will tie for the AVCTLI title, but Derby will win the tie-breaker as the Panthers swept Campus during the regular season.

The AVCTL I girls’ soccer title will be decided Tuesday afternoon when Maize South plays at intra-city rival Maize High. The two teams are the only two teams with undefeated AVCTL I records. Maize South enters the game still undefeated on the season at 14-0 while the Lady Eagles enter the game with a 13-2 record. The match will conclude Maize High’s regular season while Maize South is scheduled to close its regular season at Eisenhower High School on Thursday.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team won a single game against Maize Tuesday night 8-4 while the Campus soccer team got shutout by Salina South 7-0 Tuesday. The Lady Colt softball team picked up two shutout victory over Wichita Heights on Thursday while the Lady Colt soccer team lost 1-0 against Valley Center Tuesday. The Campus track teams competed at Derby Friday with the Campus boys finishing in 10th place with 15 points while the Campus girls finished in 6th place with 58.25 points. The Lady Colt softball team swept Newton Friday, winning 8-2 and 12-2 while the Colt baseball team got swept by newton, falling 14-8 and 8-2.

DERBY

The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Hutchinson 4-0 Tuesday. The Derby track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Panther boys finished in the 7th place with 46 points while the Lady Panthers finished in 5th place with 59.5 points. The Derby softball team split its AVCTL I doubleheader against Maize South Friday, dropping the opener 14-5 but bouncing back to win the nightcap 9-5. The Derby baseball team dropped a single game in extra inning 5-4 against Bishop Carroll Saturday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team split its doubleheader with Eisenhower Tuesday, losing the opener 8-4 but winning the 2nd game 9-8. The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 22-0 and 10-2. The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team got shut out by Derby Tuesday, falling 4-0. The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team also got shut out by Maize 8-0 Thursday. The Salt Hawk baseball team split with Maize Friday, losing the opener 4-3 but bouncing back to win the nightcap 9-4. The Lady Salt Hawk softball got swept by Maize Friday, falling 18-0 and 18-1.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team dropped a single game against Campus Tuesday, falling 8-4 while the Lady Eagle soccer team scored a 3-2 win over Goddard Tuesday. The Eagle baseball team got back into action Thursday when it won another single game, defeating Liberal 8-2 and the Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Newton 3-2 Thursday. The Maize track teams competed at Goddard Friday where the Eagle boys finished in 3rd place with 92.5 points while the Lady Eagles finished in 5yh place with 62 points. The Eagle baseball team split its doubleheader with Hutchinson Friday, winning the opener 4-3 but dropping the nightcap 9-4. The Lady Eagle softball team swept Hutchinson Friday, winning 18-0 and 8-1 while the Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 10-0 shutout of Newton Tuesday and also shutout Hutchinson 8-0 Thursday. The Maize South track teams competed at Derby Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 90 points while the Lady Mavericks won the team title with 100 points. The Lady Maverick softball split its doubleheader with Derby Friday, winning the opener 14-5 but losing the nightcap 9-5. The Maverick baseball team dropped a 11-0 single game against St. Thomas Aquinas Friday and lost another single game 16-8 against Emporia Saturday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer soccer team got shutout by Maize South 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Railer softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Thursday, winning the opener 12-9 but losing the nightcap 9-4. The Lady Railer soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize Thursday. The Newton track teams competed at Derby Friday where the boys finished in 5th place with 75 points while the girls finished in 4th place with 82.25 points. The Lady Railer softball team got swept by Campus Friday, falling 8-2 and 12-2. The Railer baseball team swept Campus Friday, winning 14-8 and 8-2.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team swept Salina Central 15-5 and 5-3 Tuesday while the Lady Cougar softball team also swept Salina Central Tuesday, winning 12-0 and 10-0. The Lady Cougar soccer team shutout Campus Tuesday 7-0. The Salina South track teams competed at Salina Central Friday where the Cougar boys finished in 12th place with 11. 5 points and the Lady Cougars tied with Salina Central for 4th place with 60 points. The Cougar baseball team lost both games of a McPherson triangular Friday, falling 4-0 against Great Bend and 15-5 against McPherson. The Lady Cougar softball team split its two games in the McPherson triangular, defeating Junction City 7-0 but losing 3-2 against McPherson.