AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 1.000 14 0 1.000

Maize South 5 1 .833 10 2 .833

Salina South 5 3 .625 7 3 .700

Maize 3 3 .500 7 7 .500

Hutchinson 1 7 .125 2 10 .167

Newton 2 8 .200 2 10 .167

Campus 2 2 .500 5 5 .500

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Derby 11, McPherson 4

Derby 15, Emporia 0

Salina South 4, Hutchinson 2

Salina South 10, Hutchinson 1

Maize 15, Newton 12

Maize 19, Newton 12

Valley Center 11, Maize South 10

Maize South 9, Valley Center 7

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Campus at Maize South

Campus at Maize South

Derby 11, Maize 3

Derby 6, Maize 1

Goddard 7, Hutchinson2

Goddard 3, Hutchinson 2

Salina South 9, Newton 5

Newton 8, Salina South 5

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseba;; Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 8 2 .800 10 5 .667

Campus 6 2 .750 6 8 .429

Maize South 5 5 .500 7 7 .500

Salina South 4 4 .500 6 4 .600

Maize 3 3 .500 6 5 .545

Newton 3 7 .300 6 8 .429

Hutchinson 0 8 .000 0 12 .000

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Valley Center 14, Maize South 1

Maize South 12, Valley Center 4

Newton 6, Maize 5

Maize 7, Newton 5

Derby 15, Campus 9

Derby 6, Campus 4

Salina South 3, Hutchinson 2 EXTRAS

Salina South 5, Hutchinson 0

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Campus 7, Maize South 4

Campus 15, Maize South 11

Derby 9, Maize 2

Maize 4, Derby 3

Goddard 11, Hutchinson 3

Salina South 3, Newton 2

Salina South 3, Newton 2

Goddard 13, Hutchinson 3

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Maize South 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Maize 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900

Newton 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600

Derby 1 1 .500 7 4 .636

Hutchinson 1 1 .500 4 7 .364

Salina South 0 3 .000 3 8 .273

Campus 0 2 .000 2 8 .200

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Maize South 6, Campus 0

Derby 3, Eisenhower 2

Maize 2, Hutchinson 0

Newton 3, Salina South 1

Thursday, Apr 20, 2023

Hutchinson 6, Campus 0

Maize 1, Derby 0

Newton 6, Salina Central 0

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Maize South 3, Salina South 0

Saturday, Apr 22, 2023

Maize 2, Liberal 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Derby Panthers baseball and Lady Panther softball teams currently lead the way in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I standings while the Maize South Lady Mavericks soccer team leads the way at this point in the season of the AVCTL I soccer standings.

Salina South currently sits in third place in the AVCTL I softball standings, fourth place in the baseball standings and 6th in the soccer standings.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team opened action Tuesday getting swept by Derby 15-9 and 6-4 while the Lady Colt soccer team dropped a 6-0 match against Maize South Tuesday. The Lady Colt soccer team dropped a 6-0 match at Hutchinson on Thursday. The Colt baseball team bounced back on Friday and swept two games from Maize South, winning 7-5 and 15-11 while the Lady Colt softball team splits its twinbill with Maize South as they won the opener 11-5 but dropped the 2nd game 6-0. The Campus track teams hosted a meet on Friday where its boys team finished in 10th place with 20.5 points and the girls finished in 6th place with 51.5 points.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team swept Campus on Tuesday, winning 15-9 and 6-4. The Lady Panther softball team played a triangular Tuesday when they won both games, topping Emporia 15-0 and defeating McPherson 11-4. The Lady Panther soccer defeated Eisenhower 3-2 on Tuesday but lost 1-0 against Maize on Thursday. The Derby track teams competed at Campus on Friday where the boys finished in 5th place with 51.5 points while the girls finished 4th with 59.5 points. The Panther baseball team split its doubleheader with Maize on Friday, winning the opener 9-2 but dropping the nightcap 4-3. The Lady Panther softball team swept Maize on Friday, winning 11-3 and 6-1.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team swept Salina South on Tuesday, winning 3-2 and 5-0 while the Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Salina South falling 4-2 and 10-1. The Hutchinson soccer team lost its match against Maize on Tuesday 2-0 but bounced back and defeated Campus 6-0 Thursday. The Salt Hawk baseball team swept its doubleheader against Goddard Friday, winning 11-3 and 13-3 while the Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by Goddard, falling 7-2 and 3-2. The Hutchinson track teams competed at Buhler Friday where the boys won the meet with 114 points while the girls finished in 4th place with 72 points.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team split its doubleheader with Newton Tuesday, losing the opener 6-5 but bouncing back and winning the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Eagle softball team swept Newton Tuesday, winning 15-12 and 19-12. The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Hutchinson 2-0 Tuesday and also topped Derby 1-0 on Thursday. The Maize track teams competed at Campus on Friday where the Eagle boys finished in 3rd place with 80.5 points while the Lady Eagles finished in 7th with 50 points. The Eagle baseball team split its AVCTL I doubleheader against Derby on Friday, losing the opener 9-2 but winning the nightcap 4-3. The Lady Eagle softball team got swept by Derby, falling 11-3 and 6-1. The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Liberal 2-0 Saturday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks baseball team split its doubleheader with Valley Center on Tuesday, falling 14-1 in the opener but taking the 2nd game 12-4. The Lady Maverick softball team also split its doubleheader with Valley Center Tuesday, losing the opener 11-10 but winning the 2nd game 9-7. The Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 6-0 win over Campus on Tuesday. The Maize South track teams competed at Buhler Friday where the boys were 6th with 67 pints and the girls were 5th with 67.5 points. The Maize South baseball team swept Campus Friday, winning 7-4 and 15-11 while the Lady Maverick softball team split its doubleheader against Campus, falling 11-5 in the opener but winning the nightcap 6-0. The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Salina South 3-0 Friday.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team split with Maize Tuesday, winning the opener 6-5 but falling 7-5 in the 2nd game. The Lady Railer softball team swept its doubleheader with Maize, winning 15-12 and 19-12. The Lady Railer soccer team defeated Salina South 3-1 Tuesday and also defeated Salina Central 6-0 Thursday. The Newton track teams competed at Campus Friday where the boys were 2nd with 93 points and the girls finish 3rd with 72 points. The Newton baseball team got swept by Salina South Friday, falling by 3-2 scores in both games. The Newton softball team split its doubleheader with Salina South Friday as they lost the opener 9-5, but scored an 8-5 victory in the 2nd game.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South track teams opened their week Tuesday this past week when they competed at Andover Central where the Cougar boys finished in 7th place with 31 points while the Lady Cougars finished 4th with 80 points. The Cougar baseball team swept its doubleheader against Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 3-2 and 5-0 while the Lady Cougars softball team also swept Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 4-2 and 10-1. The Lady Cougar soccer team fell by a 3-1 count at Newton on Tuesday. The Salina South track teams got back into action Friday when they competed at Buhler where the Cougar boys scored 14 points to finish in 8th place while the Lady Cougars finished in 6th p0lace with 59 pionts. The Lady Cougar soccer team dropped a 3-0 match at Maize South Friday while the Cougar baseball team swept Newton Friday by identical 3-2 scores in both games. The Lady Cougar softball team split its doubleheader against Newton Friday, winning the opener 9-5 but dropping the 2nd game 8-5.