AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Spring sports season is well underway across the state of Kansas at the high school level including the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I which saw baseball and softball teams begin facing each other in league contests.

The Salina South baseball and softball met up against Campus High School in AVCTL I action on Tuesday as they had opposite results with South sweeping the doubleheader in baseball while the Campus softball team swept its AVCTL I doubleheader from the Lady Cougars.

The week also Mother Nature get involved as the AVCTL I doubleheaders scheduled for Friday between Salina South and Maize High School were pushed back to April 25 due to inclement weather.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus baseball and softball teams had opposite results from their AVCTL I doubleheaders against Salina South this past Tuesday when the Colt baseball team was able to sweep the two games from Salina South, winning 3-0 and 3-2 but the Lady Colt softball team got swept by the Lady Cougars, falling 5-0 and 2-1. The Campus Lady Colt soccer team lost a 3-2 match against Salina Central on Tuesday and then played to a 1-1 tie at Buhler on Thursday. The Colt baseball team turned things around on Friday when they scored a 12-1 and 11-4 doubleheader sweep of Hutchinson while the Lady Colts got swept by Hutchinson.

DERBY

The Derby baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL I action this past Tuesday when they both faced Newton in AVCTL I doubleheaders with the Panther baseball team splitting the doubleheader as they won the opener 10-5 by dropped the nightcap 10-3. The Lady Panther softball team, meanwhile, swept its doubleheader against Newton, winning 13-1 and 17-3. The Lady Panther soccer team scored a 10-0 win against Arkansas City on Tuesday and defeated Salina South 4-1 on Thursday. Friday saw the Panther baseball team split its doubleheader against Eisenhower High School as they won the opener 2-0 but lost the nightcap 4-2 while the Lady Panther softball team swept its doubleheader against Eisenhower, winning 5-1 and 5-2.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson baseball and softball teams got off to slow starts in their respective AVCTL I seasons on Tuesday when they both got swept by Maize South as the Salt Hawk baseball team suffered 7-6 and 16-1 losses while the Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept by scores of 11-1 and 13-3. The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-0 at Andover on Tuesday and then lost 2-0 against Andover Central on Thursday. Friday saw the Hutchinson baseball and softball teams get swept by Campus as the Salt Hakw baseball team lost by scores of 12-1 and 11-4.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team opened athletic action for Maize High School on Tuesday of this past week when they split a pair of games in a triangular with McPherson and Liberal. The Lady Eagles defeated Liberal 15-1, but lost 9-1 against McPherson. The Lady Eagle soccer team kicked its way to a 3-2 win over Eisenhower on Tuesday and the Maize baseball and softball doubleheaders scheduled for Friday against Salina South were postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for April 25.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL I play on winning notes on Tuesday as they both swept doubleheaders from Hutchinson as the Maverick baseball team won by scores of 7-6 and 16-1 while the Lady Maverick softball team won by scores of 11-1 and 13-3. The Lady Maverick soccer team scored a 7-0 victory over Valley Center on Tuesday. The Maize South baseball and softball teams kept their winning alive on Friday as they both swept doubleheaders from Newton as the baseball team won by scores of 13-1 and 6-2 while the Lady Mavericks won by scores of 17-3 and 9-2. The Maize South track teams were in action at Augusta on Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 80 points while the Lady Mavericks finished in 6th place with 57 points.

NEWTON

The Newton baseball and softball teams got into AVCTL I action on Tuesday when they both played doubleheaders against Derby with the Railer baseball team splitting its doubleheader, falling 10-3 in the opener, but coming back to win the nightcap 10-5. The Lady Railers softball team, meanwhile, got swept by Derby, falling 13-1 and 17-3. The Newton soccer team dropped a 2-1 match against Goddard on Tuesday, the Lady Railer soccer team also dropped a 6-1 match against Andover on Thursday. The Newton baseball and softball teams got back into action Friday against Maize South as they both suffered doubleheader sweeps with the Newton baseball team falling 13-1 and 6-2 while the Lady Railer softball team lost by scores of 17-3 and 9-2.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team opened AVCTL I action on Tuesday when they swept a doubleheader from Campus High School, winning 3-0 and 3-2. The Lady Cougar softball team, meanwhile, suffered the opposite results as they got swept by Campus on Tuesday, falling 5-0 and 2-1. The Lady Cougar soccer team fell 4-0 to Andover Central on Tuesday and also lost 4-1 against Derby on Thursday. Friday the Salina South baseball and softball teams were scheduled to play doubleheaders at Maize High School, but Mother Nature did not allow those events to be played as inclement weather forced those doubleheaders to be rescheduled for April 25.