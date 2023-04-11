AVCTL-I Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Easter weekend is now in the books, which means spring weather has fully returned to Kansas. In Kansas, however, spring weather means anything is possible.

The possibilities were endless this past week for high school sports teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus baseball and softball teams played a combined four sweeps this past week and swept three of the four. The Colts and Lady Colts opened the week on Tuesday playing against Andover Central where the Colts baseball team got swept 8-6, 10-4, for Campus’ only baseball/softball losses of the week. The Lady Colt softball team swept Andover Central Tuesday 7-1, 5-3 and the Colts and Lady Colts both swept Arkansas City in baseball and softball on Thursday. The Colt baseball team swept Arkansas City 14-1, 5-4 while the Lady Colt softball team swept the Lady Bulldogs 10-7, 7-6. The Campus soccer team lost its only match of the week, falling 3-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday while the Campus track teams competed on Maize on Thursday where the Colt boys finished in 8th place with 35 points while the Lady Colts finished in 6th place with 40 points.

DERBY

The Derby baseball and softball teams combined to sweep both of their respective doubleheaders against Salina South on Thursday as the Panther baseball team won by scores of 3-0 and 5-1 while the Lady Panther softball team won by counts of 6-0 and 10-0. The Derby spring athletic program had its week start on Tuesday when the Lady Panther soccer team shut out Salina Central 8-0. The Derby track teams competed at Maize on Thursday where the Lady Panthers finished in 5th place with 46 points while the Panther boys finished in 9th place with 28 points. The Panther baseball team finished out Derby’s athletic week on Friday when it lost to Bishop Carroll 8-6.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salthawk soccer team opened Hutchinson’s athletic week last week on Tuesday when it scored a 3-2 victory over Goddard. The Lady Salthawk soccer team also finished out Hutchinson’s athletic week when it lost 4-1 against Valley Center on Thursday. The Hutchinson baseball team scored a doubleheader sweep against Newton on Wednesday, winning 13-3 and 6-3 while the Hutchinson softball split with Newton on Thursday, falling in the opener 14-4 but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 13-3. The Hutchinson track teams competed at Valley Center on Thursday with the Salthawk boys finishing in 6th place with 32.5 points while the Lady Salthawks finished in 8th place with 9 points.

MAIZE

Maize’s athletic program began activities on Tuesday this past week when the Lady Eagle softball team won both games of a triangular with Andover and Andale, defeating Andover 9-2 and topping Andale 14-7. The Eagle baseball team was also in action on Tuesday when they got swept by Andover, falling 8-6 and 10-3. The Eagle baseball team also split two games with Maize South, falling 9-4 against the Jaguars on Thursday, but coming back to defeat Maize South 4-0 on Friday. The Lady Eagle softball team also split its two games with cross-town rival Maize South as the Lady Eagles won the Thursday contest, 10-5, but losing the Friday contest 12-6. The Maize track teams hosted a meet on Thursday where the Eagle boys won the team championship with 151 points while the Lady Eagles finished in 3rd place with 82 points. The Lady Eagle soccer team won its only match of the week as it defeated Wichita Northwest 1-0 on Thursday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks soccer team opened the athletic week for Maize South High School on Tuesday when they scored a 10-0 shutout victory over Arkansas City. The Maize South track teams hosted a meet on Thursday when the Maverick boys won the team championship with 165 points while the Lady Mavericks finished in 3rd place with 121 points. The Maize South baseball and softball teams both split their two respective games against cross-town rival Maize High as the Mavericks baseball team won the cross-town rivalry game 9-4, but lost the rematch on Friday 4-0. The Lady Mavericks softball team did just the opposite as it lost the opening showdown 10-5 on Thursday but came back to win the 2nd game on Friday 10-5.

NEWTON

The Lady Railroader soccer team was in action twice this past week when they opened the weekon Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Andover Central, and closed the week with an 8-0 win over Arkansas City on Thursday. The Railroader baseball team swept Hutchinson on Wednesday, winning the games 13-3 and 6-3. The Lady Railroader softball team split its doubleheader with Hutchinson on Thursday as they won the opener 14-4 but lost the nightcap 13-3.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar track team had the athletic highlight for Salina South this past week when it compiled 150 points to win the team title at the Maize Invitational while the Cougar boys compiled 52 points in the meet and finished in 4th place. The Lady Cougar soccer team went 1-1 last week as they opened the week dropping a 3-1 match against Eisenhower on Tuesday but closed the week on Thursday with an 8-0 shutout victory over cross-town rival Salina Central. The Salina South baseball and softball teams both got swept by Derby on Thursday with the Cougar baseball team falling 3-0 and 5-1 while the Lady Cougar softball team lost 6-0 and 10-0.