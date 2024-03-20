AVCTL-I Spring Sports Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring high school season began this past weekend, at least in baseball, and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had Derby, Maize South and Maize competing in the Air Capital baseball tournament at Maize.

The Derby Panthers played three games, posting a 3-0 record while the Maize Eagles also went 3-0 while the Maize South Mavericks put together a 2-1 weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week and when their seasons are scheduled to begin :

CAMPUS

The Colt baseball team opens the season March 23 at Wichita West. … The Lady Colt softball team opens the season March 29 with a doubleheader at Eisenhower. … The Lady Colt soccer team opens the season this Tuesday at Circle.

DERBY

The Panther baseball team went 3-0 over the weekend in the Air Capital tournament hosted by Maize as the Panthers opened with a pair of wins Friday, defeating Mulvane 4-3 and Olathe South 10-0. The Panthers picked up their 3rd win Saturday when they defeated Circle 15-0. … The Lady Panther softball team opens the season March 26 with a triangular at Andover with Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lady Panther soccer team opens the season this Tuesday at Dodge City.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk baseball team will open the season Tuesday when it plays host to Andover Central. … The Lady Salt Hawk softball team is scheduled to open the season March 25 when it plays host to McPherson. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday when it plays host to Eisenhower.

MAIZE

The Eagle baseball team hosted the Air Capital tournament to open the 2024 season and won all three of its games as they opened with a 13-2 win against Leavenworth Friday. The Eagles defeated Olathe North 4-1 Saturday and topped Tonganoxie 5-3. … The Lady Eagle softball team is scheduled to begin the season Monday when it plays host to Wichita Heights. … The Lady Eagle soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Thursday at Andover.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick baseball team opened its 2024 season this past weekend at the Air Capital tournament where they posted a 2-1 record. The Mavericks went 1-1 on Friday with a 4-3 win against Circle but lost 12-8 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Mavericks closed the tournament Saturday with a 10-2 victory against Life Prep. … The Lady Maverick softball team is scheduled to begin the season Thursday when they play host to a triangular with Wichita Northwest and Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Maverick soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Andover.

NEWTON

The Railer baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Thursday at Andover Central. … The Lady Railer softball team is scheduled to open the season Friday at Andover Central. … The Lady Railer soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Andover.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar baseball team is scheduled to open the season Monday at Junction City. … The Lady Cougar softball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday when it plays host to Goddard. … The Lady Cougar soccer team is scheduled to open the season Tuesday when it plays host to Valley Center.